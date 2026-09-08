Jaelani Turner-Williams
Jaelani Turner-Williams is a Los Angeles-based culture and lifestyle writer who’s written for BET, Genius, Rolling Stone and more. She was formerly executive editor of biannual publication Tidal Magazine. For Complex News, she writes about topics from entertainment to fashion and avidly researches attention-grabbing stories. Her recent work can be found at jaelaniturnerwilliams.com.
Latest Stories
Joseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
The reality TV star alluded to Lanez trying to hit on her but denied they were ever romantically involved.
Tyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
The R&B singer and actor celebrated 30 years of friendship with Brandy in an Instagram post.
Fat Joe Recalls Being 'Scared to Death' About Son's Autism Diagnosis
The rapper looked back on being informed by doctors that his son, Joey, would be special needs.
Watch Drake Beg 'Goth Baddie' Pinkchyu to Call Him a 'Good Boy'
The social media influencer posted an outtake from her appearance in Drake's 'FOMO' short film.
J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer Call It Quits After Nearly a Decade Together
The Argentine model shared the news online, saying she and the Latin musician have decided to "take separate paths."
Watch Mahershala Ali, Bassam Tariq Break Down Opening Scene of ‘Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother'
The actor and director discussed the first scene of their film 'Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother,' which hits theaters on September 25.
Kaia Gerber Turns Heads at SPECS Launch With Proenza Schouler's Tiger-Print Tube Top
The model wore a hand-knit tube top and slip skirt from Rachel Scott's second collection for the house at Snap Inc.'s keynote.
Charli XCX Poses in Lingerie for Racy ‘Playboy’ Cover Shoot
The 'Music, Fashion, Film' vocalist covers the latest issue of 'Playboy.'
The Weeknd Has Decided Against Retiring: 'Nothing Else Like This Job'
The pop vocalist announced that his stage name "isn't going anywhere."
Battle of Jollof 2026 Captures Energy of the Diaspora
Wale, Tobe Nwigwe, Angela Yee, Akbar Gbajabiamila and more were in attendance for the food competition and basketball game.
Law Roach Says There Was ‘No Shade’ After Odessa A’zion Appears to Pull Away From Him on Red Carpet
The 'I Love LA' appeared to distance herself from the stylist and media personality as he leaned in for a picture.
Macklemore Donating $1 Million to Palestine Relief After Being Kicked Off Ed Sheeran Tour
“That is what this has always been about. Not me. Not a tour," Macklemore wrote.
Coi Leray Says She's Now 'Cool' With Her Father Benzino: 'I Love Him So Much'
The 'Trendsetter' artist says the relationship with her father has strengthened after she welcomed her daughter, Miyoco.
Coi Leray Recalls Fight With Brooklyn Nikole Over Perceived Latto Diss
The "Twinnem" rapper said that she got into a "fist fight" with Nikole over Latto mentioning her on "Put It On da Floor."
Chris Brown Says He No Longer Wants to Be Honored After Texas Lawmaker’s Apology: ‘Keep That Sh*t'
State Rep. Venton Jones offered an apology to victims of domestic violence after Brown was honored on the Dallas stop of the R&B Tour.
Top Female Olympic Athletes Lead NikeSKIMS Fall '26 Edit 1
Olympians Jutta Leerdam, Chloe Kim, Anna Cockrell, and Stephanie Au star in the campaign for the NikeSKIMS edit, which releases September 17.
Cardi B Says Oldest Child Kulture Has 'Her Own Makeup Collection'
The rapper called her daughter's aesthetic "cutesy" and "real girly."
Bobbi Althoff Spoofs Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Just Sports’ Novig Ad
The comedian and podcaster tossed tennis and baseballs in a spoof of the controversial Sweeney commercial.