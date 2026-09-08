Jaelani Turner-Williams Portrait

Jaelani Turner-Williams

Twitter Navigation Icon

Jaelani Turner-Williams is a Los Angeles-based culture and lifestyle writer who’s written for BET, Genius, Rolling Stone and more. She was formerly executive editor of biannual publication Tidal Magazine. For Complex News, she writes about topics from entertainment to fashion and avidly researches attention-grabbing stories. Her recent work can be found at jaelaniturnerwilliams.com.

Joined October 2023 | 4711 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

(L-R) Joseline Hernandez and Tory Lanez.

Joseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him

The reality TV star alluded to Lanez trying to hit on her but denied they were ever romantically involved.

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 hours ago
Brandy accepts the Legend Award onstage from Tyrese Gibson during the ESSENCE Black Women In Music Luncheon on July 05, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Tyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'

The R&B singer and actor celebrated 30 years of friendship with Brandy in an Instagram post.

Jaelani Turner-Williams4 hours ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Fat Joe visits SiriusXM Studios on September 14, 2026 in New York City.

Fat Joe Recalls Being 'Scared to Death' About Son's Autism Diagnosis

The rapper looked back on being informed by doctors that his son, Joey, would be special needs.

Jaelani Turner-Williams4 hours ago
Pinkchyu/X

Watch Drake Beg 'Goth Baddie' Pinkchyu to Call Him a 'Good Boy'

The social media influencer posted an outtake from her appearance in Drake's 'FOMO' short film.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 hours ago
(L-R) Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin.

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer Call It Quits After Nearly a Decade Together

The Argentine model shared the news online, saying she and the Latin musician have decided to "take separate paths."

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 hours ago
Advertisement
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 15: (L-R) Mahershala Ali and Bassam Tariq speak during CinemaCon 2026 – Amazon MGM Studios Invites you to an Exclusive Presentation of its Upcoming Slate at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 15, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch Mahershala Ali, Bassam Tariq Break Down Opening Scene of ‘Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother'

The actor and director discussed the first scene of their film 'Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother,' which hits theaters on September 25.

Jaelani Turner-Williams6 hours ago
Kaia Gerber.

Kaia Gerber Turns Heads at SPECS Launch With Proenza Schouler's Tiger-Print Tube Top

The model wore a hand-knit tube top and slip skirt from Rachel Scott's second collection for the house at Snap Inc.'s keynote.

Jaelani Turner-Williams7 hours ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Charli XCX attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.

Charli XCX Poses in Lingerie for Racy ‘Playboy’ Cover Shoot 

The 'Music, Fashion, Film' vocalist covers the latest issue of 'Playboy.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams9 hours ago
DUBLIN, IRELAND - AUGUST 22: The Weeknd performs at Croke Park on August 22, 2026 in Dublin, Ireland.

The Weeknd Has Decided Against Retiring: 'Nothing Else Like This Job'

The pop vocalist announced that his stage name "isn't going anywhere."

Jaelani Turner-Williams1 day ago
Dameon Morris

Battle of Jollof 2026 Captures Energy of the Diaspora

Wale, Tobe Nwigwe, Angela Yee, Akbar Gbajabiamila and more were in attendance for the food competition and basketball game.

Jaelani Turner-Williams1 day ago
Advertisement
Los Angeles, CA - September 14, 2026: Odessa A'zion,, left, Law Roach, and Zendaya walk the red carpet during the 78th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026.

Law Roach Says There Was ‘No Shade’ After Odessa A’zion Appears to Pull Away From Him on Red Carpet

The 'I Love LA' appeared to distance herself from the stylist and media personality as he leaned in for a picture.

Jaelani Turner-Williams1 day ago
Macklemore wearing sunglasses and a striped shirt points while holding a microphone on stage, with bright lights in the background.

Macklemore Donating $1 Million to Palestine Relief After Being Kicked Off Ed Sheeran Tour

“That is what this has always been about. Not me. Not a tour," Macklemore wrote.

Jaelani Turner-Williams1 day ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 14: Benzino visits The Baller Alert Show With Ferrari Simmons & BT at iHeartRadio Studios on January 14, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Coi Leray attends day twelve of the 2026 US Open, a Grand Slam tennis tournament held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2026 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City, NY.

Coi Leray Says She's Now 'Cool' With Her Father Benzino: 'I Love Him So Much'

The 'Trendsetter' artist says the relationship with her father has strengthened after she welcomed her daughter, Miyoco.

Jaelani Turner-Williams1 day ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Coi Leray attends 2026 ESSENCE Fashion House on September 13, 2026 in New York City. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 28: Rapper Latto and her sister Brooklyn Nikole attend the game between the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Coi Leray Recalls Fight With Brooklyn Nikole Over Perceived Latto Diss

The "Twinnem" rapper said that she got into a "fist fight" with Nikole over Latto mentioning her on "Put It On da Floor."

Jaelani Turner-Williams1 day ago
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 25: Chris Brown performs at Nissan Stadium on July 25, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Chris Brown Says He No Longer Wants to Be Honored After Texas Lawmaker’s Apology: ‘Keep That Sh*t'

State Rep. Venton Jones offered an apology to victims of domestic violence after Brown was honored on the Dallas stop of the R&B Tour.

Jaelani Turner-Williams1 day ago
Advertisement
NikeSKIMS

Top Female Olympic Athletes Lead NikeSKIMS Fall '26 Edit 1

Olympians Jutta Leerdam, Chloe Kim, Anna Cockrell, and Stephanie Au star in the campaign for the NikeSKIMS edit, which releases September 17.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
Cardi B attends the Huda Duo Release Dinner at Pluto LA on September 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Cardi B Says Oldest Child Kulture Has 'Her Own Makeup Collection'

The rapper called her daughter's aesthetic "cutesy" and "real girly."

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 12: Bobbi Althoff speaks on stage during "The Spell Off LIVE!" on August 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) Sydney Sweeney poses for a portrait backstage during the 2026 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2026 in Indio, California.

Bobbi Althoff Spoofs Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Just Sports’ Novig Ad

The comedian and podcaster tossed tennis and baseballs in a spoof of the controversial Sweeney commercial.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App