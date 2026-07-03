Celebrity Breakups

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(L-R) Vic Mensa and Megan Thee Stallion.
Music

Vic Mensa Declares Megan Thee Stallion a 'Barometer Test' for Mistreatment of Black Women

The Chicago rapper has questioned the double standard when it comes to Meg and male artists who glorify violence and hyper-sexuality.

Jaelani Turner-Williams13 days ago
Frankie Muniz in a blue blazer and wife Paige Price in a black dress pose together against a blue backdrop.
Pop Culture

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Announce Split After 10 Years: ‘Closing One Chapter With Gratitude’

The couple shared a joint statement explaining their decision and how they plan to move forward together for their five-year-old son.

Alex Ocho15 days ago
(L-R) Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox.
Pop Culture

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid Reportedly Split After More Than 10 Years Together

Sources say the breakup between the 'Friends' star and Snow Patrol guitarist was amicable.

Will Lavin19 days ago
(L-R) Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll.
Music

Jelly Roll Files for Divorce From Wife Bunnie XO

According to reports, the pair's decision to part ways was mutual.

Will Lavin32 days ago

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