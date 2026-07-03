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Pop Culture
LaToya Odom Says Pastor Jamal Bryant Has ‘Never Been’ Present for Their Son [UPDATE]
In a new interview, LaToya Shawntee Odom details emotional moments, a $96 payment claim and why she says Jamal Bryant has not been present for their son.
Bernadette Giacomazzo23 days ago