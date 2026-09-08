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Joe Price

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Joe Price is a UK-based writer with over a decade of experience. After cutting their teeth covering rising acts—with a focus on hip-hop, ambient, and left-field pop—Joe joined the Complex News team in 2018. Aside from fostering a love for music and special interest pop culture stories, they’re also a huge fan of horror and East Asian cinema, with a particular obsession for the art of Shinya Tsukamoto and David Lynch. Their work has also appeared on Pigeons and Planes, Dazed, and DIY Magazine.

Joined August 2016 | 10769 posts
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Latest Stories

(L-R) Kid Cudi, Kanye West and Ebro Darden.

Kid Cudi Accepts Ebro's Apology After 'Thirsty' Kanye West Convo Controversy

Kid Cudi accused Ebro Darden of being "classless" by sharing the details of their private conversation.

Joe Price34 minutes ago
Colin Kaepernick smiling at an event, wearing a checkered jacket. Jay-Z in sunglasses and a suit, looking sideways outdoors.

Colin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head

The former NFL star and activist suggested that Jay-Z has a guilty conscience over the deal he signed with the NFL in 2019.

Joe Price59 minutes ago
(L-R) Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks.

DJ Akademiks Leaks Alleged Meek Mill DMs: 'I'm Gonna P*ss on You'

The popular streamer and Philly rapper have been going back-and-forth at each other a lot over the past few weeks.

Joe Price3 hours ago
Oakley.

Oakley Revives Its Jackets Family and Japan Field Gear Line for New Collection

The eyewear brand's new collection features several jackets inspired by its extensive archives.

Joe Price4 hours ago
A police car parked on a street, with "911" and "POLICE" visible on the side. Palm trees and buildings are in the background.

Florida Woman Admits to Having Sex With Her Son 'Only About 100 Times'

Christina Clemens accused her son of assault, and then she admitted she had sex with him many times.

Joe Price4 hours ago
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Sway DaSafo at the 2005 MOBO Awards.

Sway DaSafo, Acclaimed UK Rapper, Dead at 44

The news was also shared by British rapper Wretch 32, who described Dasafo as "a real north London rap pioneer."

Joe Price5 hours ago
A man with blond hair stands in a chaotic street scene at night, with people and smoke in the background.

Watch the New ‘How to Rob a Bank’ Trailer f/ Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Pete Davidson

The David Leitch-directed action-comedy is set to hit theaters on November 13.

Joe Price7 hours ago
Illustration for "Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album" showing a man and woman leaning on a car, with a city skyline and palm trees in the background.

Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records Announce 'Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album' f/ Travis Scott

To coincide with the announcement, we've already gotten six singles from the album, which features 34 original songs from some huge artists.

Joe Price10 hours ago
A close-up of a man with gray hair and a serious expression, wearing a dark jacket, looking directly at the camera.

Watch the Action-Packed New Campaign Trailer for 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4'

The single-player component of the latest 'Call of Duty' features Mads Mikkelsen as the main villain.

Joe Price11 hours ago
A person in a blue tracksuit styles another person's hair in a barbershop. The seated person wears a graphic T-shirt.

Palace and Avirex Team Up for New Capsule Collection

The capsule collection arrives as part of the iconic streetwear brand's Autumn '26 season.

Joe Price2 days ago
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A person in a black outfit holds a large black woven leather bag with a sleek design.

Bottega Veneta Introduces Striking New Tote Design, Corso

The new tote is designed by Bottega Veneta's creative director, Louise Trotter.

Joe Price2 days ago
John Kiriakou walks the runway during New York FJohn Kiriakou walks the runway during Elena Velez - Runway - New York Fashion Week September 2026 on September 12, 2026 in New York City. September 2026 on September 12, 2026 in New York City.

CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou Makes His Runway Debut at Elena Velez's NYFW Show

The whistlerblower, who went viral on TikTok earlier this year, made his runway debut at New York Fashion Week.

Joe Price2 days ago
Finneas O'Connell speaking into a microphone while seated on a grey couch, wearing a dark jacket and light shirt.

Finneas, Others Drop Out of Ed Sheeran Tour After Macklemore Was Removed for 'Free Palestine' Speech

Finneas was set to perform as a supporting act for select dates of Ed Sheeran's tour later this year.

Joe Price2 days ago
Eminem performing on stage, wearing a blue jacket and white hoodie, holding a microphone, with arms raised.

Former Eminem Engineer Set to Accept Guilty Plea Deal For Leaking Unreleased Songs

Joseph Strange, who worked as an engineer for Eminem, is set to plead guilty to one count of criminal copyright infringement.

Joe Price2 days ago
Boosie Badazz performs during the Cash Money & No Limit Tour at Smoothie King Center on September 12, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Boosie Badazz Shares Alleged Texts From Pardon Lobbyists, Accuses Them of 'Lying on the President'

The rapper has alleged that the lobbyists told him they could help secure a pardon from Donald Trump.

Joe Price2 days ago
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Ben Affleck in a blue suit and tie with a beard stands outdoors, looking to the side. People and equipment are around him.

Watch the Tense New Trailer for Ben Affleck's Netflix Thriller 'Animals'

Ben Affleck wrote and directed the movie, a thriller about the son of an L.A. mayoral candidate being kidnapped.

Joe Price2 days ago
Drake performs live on stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival.

Drake Shares More Details About 'FOMO,' His 'Not So Short Film'

"This is self-funded surrealism," Drizzy wrote ahead of the film's launch on Tuesday (Sept. 15).

Joe Price2 days ago
Actress and rapper Rico Nasty attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents "Margo's Got Money Troubles" event at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on June 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Rico Nasty Ends New York Show Early After Concertgoer Threw Something At Her

The object appeared to be a bottle or a phone according to those in the audience.

Joe Price3 days ago

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