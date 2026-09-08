Joe Price
Joe Price is a UK-based writer with over a decade of experience. After cutting their teeth covering rising acts—with a focus on hip-hop, ambient, and left-field pop—Joe joined the Complex News team in 2018. Aside from fostering a love for music and special interest pop culture stories, they’re also a huge fan of horror and East Asian cinema, with a particular obsession for the art of Shinya Tsukamoto and David Lynch. Their work has also appeared on Pigeons and Planes, Dazed, and DIY Magazine.
Latest Stories
Kid Cudi Accepts Ebro's Apology After 'Thirsty' Kanye West Convo Controversy
Kid Cudi accused Ebro Darden of being "classless" by sharing the details of their private conversation.
Colin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
The former NFL star and activist suggested that Jay-Z has a guilty conscience over the deal he signed with the NFL in 2019.
DJ Akademiks Leaks Alleged Meek Mill DMs: 'I'm Gonna P*ss on You'
The popular streamer and Philly rapper have been going back-and-forth at each other a lot over the past few weeks.
Oakley Revives Its Jackets Family and Japan Field Gear Line for New Collection
The eyewear brand's new collection features several jackets inspired by its extensive archives.
Florida Woman Admits to Having Sex With Her Son 'Only About 100 Times'
Christina Clemens accused her son of assault, and then she admitted she had sex with him many times.
Sway DaSafo, Acclaimed UK Rapper, Dead at 44
The news was also shared by British rapper Wretch 32, who described Dasafo as "a real north London rap pioneer."
Watch the New ‘How to Rob a Bank’ Trailer f/ Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Pete Davidson
The David Leitch-directed action-comedy is set to hit theaters on November 13.
Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records Announce 'Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album' f/ Travis Scott
To coincide with the announcement, we've already gotten six singles from the album, which features 34 original songs from some huge artists.
Watch the Action-Packed New Campaign Trailer for 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4'
The single-player component of the latest 'Call of Duty' features Mads Mikkelsen as the main villain.
Palace and Avirex Team Up for New Capsule Collection
The capsule collection arrives as part of the iconic streetwear brand's Autumn '26 season.
Bottega Veneta Introduces Striking New Tote Design, Corso
The new tote is designed by Bottega Veneta's creative director, Louise Trotter.
CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou Makes His Runway Debut at Elena Velez's NYFW Show
The whistlerblower, who went viral on TikTok earlier this year, made his runway debut at New York Fashion Week.
Finneas, Others Drop Out of Ed Sheeran Tour After Macklemore Was Removed for 'Free Palestine' Speech
Finneas was set to perform as a supporting act for select dates of Ed Sheeran's tour later this year.
Former Eminem Engineer Set to Accept Guilty Plea Deal For Leaking Unreleased Songs
Joseph Strange, who worked as an engineer for Eminem, is set to plead guilty to one count of criminal copyright infringement.
Boosie Badazz Shares Alleged Texts From Pardon Lobbyists, Accuses Them of 'Lying on the President'
The rapper has alleged that the lobbyists told him they could help secure a pardon from Donald Trump.
Watch the Tense New Trailer for Ben Affleck's Netflix Thriller 'Animals'
Ben Affleck wrote and directed the movie, a thriller about the son of an L.A. mayoral candidate being kidnapped.
Drake Shares More Details About 'FOMO,' His 'Not So Short Film'
"This is self-funded surrealism," Drizzy wrote ahead of the film's launch on Tuesday (Sept. 15).
Rico Nasty Ends New York Show Early After Concertgoer Threw Something At Her
The object appeared to be a bottle or a phone according to those in the audience.