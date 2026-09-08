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Will Lavin

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Will “ill Will” Lavin is one of Complex’s News Editors. Hailing from the UK, he relocated to Los Angeles in 2023. Prior to Complex, Will was the Managing Editor of HipHopDX.

Joined July 2014 | 234 posts
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Latest Stories

(L-R) Michael B. Jordan, John Leguizamo, and Austin Butler.

John Leguizamo to Face Off Against Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler in 'Miami Vice' Reboot

The veteran actor is set to play the villain in the upcoming 'Miami Vice '85.'

Will Lavin2 hours ago
Rolling Loud Florida.

Rolling Loud Florida 2027 Announced, Pre-Sale Goes Live This Week

The popular hip-hop festival returns to Orlando's Camping World Stadium for its second time.

Will Lavin2 days ago
Drake.

Drake Finally Reveals What 'Fear of Missing Out' Is — and It's Coming Soon

The Toronto rapper has confirmed what the mystery project is after sharing a teaser trailer.

Will Lavin6 days ago
(L-R) Pharrell and Jay-Z.

Jay-Z Closes Out Paris Show in Custom Louis Vuitton Jersey by Pharrell

The one-of-a-kind football jersey, stamped with a "30" flock print, capped Jigga's Stade de France show marking three decades since the release of his debut album 'Reasonable Doubt.'

Will Lavin6 days ago
Peso Pluma.

Peso Pluma Leads 2026 Billboard Latin Music Awards Finalists With 17 Mentions

The Mexican star looks set to have a big night at the Miami ceremony next month.

Will Lavin7 days ago
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Kanye West.

Kanye West at Soldier Field in Chicago, Night 2: It's a G.O.O.D. Music Reunion

The second night of Ye's Chicago stadium shows proved to be a special guest bumper edition that saw him reunite with a number of artists including Kid Cudi.

Will Lavin12 days ago
'Friends' cast (L-R): Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, AND Matthew Perry.

Lisa Kudrow Has 'Zero Complaints' About 'Friends' — But Won't Do This One Fan Request

The actor opened up about how much she loved being on the show, but there's one thing fans ask her to do that she just can't get onboard with.

Will Lavin17 days ago
Big Boi of OutKast.

OutKast Team Up With Soccer Nonprofit for 'ATLiens' 30th Anniversary Jerseys

The Atlanta duo said the new collab is them "bringing it full circle by supporting a new generation of ATLiens."

Will Lavin17 days ago
Donkey.

Georgia Police Allegedly Shoot and Kill Baby Donkey During Missing Child Search

Farm owner Hannah Israel claimed officers entered her pasture without permission and fatally shot her bottle-raised donkey HeeHaw.

Will Lavin17 days ago
(L-R) Christopher Cross and Donald Trump.

Christopher Cross Apologizes to Canada for America's 'Asshole President'

The "Sailing" singer urged Canadians not to give up on Americans, adding: "We have an election coming up, and we're going to do our best to fix it."

Will Lavin17 days ago
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Jill Scott.

Jill Scott Postpones Rest of U.S. Tour After Testing Positive for COVID: 'I Am Very Sorry'

Jilly from Philly said she's rescheduled the last four dates of her To Whom This May Concern tour "for everyone's safety."

Will Lavin17 days ago
Mel Gibson.

Mel Gibson Apologizes for Mocking ASL Interpreter, Puts it Down to 'Thoughtless Idiocy'

It comes after a video of the actor mocking the interpreter went viral, drawing sharp backlash from the deaf community.

Will Lavin17 days ago
Karol G.

Karol G Knocks Herself Off No. 1, Earns Her 11th Latin Songs Chart-Topper

The Latin pop star is ridging high thanks to the success of her new single, 'Bby Wow' with Judeline and Rusowsky.

Will Lavin17 days ago
Don Omar.

Latin Music Tours Hitting the U.S. in 2027, From Don Omar to Eros Ramazzotti

Don Omar, Banda MS, Pablo Alborán, Eros Ramazzotti, and a number of other acts have confirmed U.S. dates spanning January through October 2027.

Will Lavin17 days ago
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Box Office Blitz: The 10 Highest-Grossing Movies of All Time

From aliens and animated crimefighters to superheroes and sunken ships, Complex breaks down some of cinema’s biggest blockbusters

Will Lavin18 days ago
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'Dragon Ball Z.'

France's $7 Billion 'Dragon Ball Z' Theme Park Reportedly Hits a Snag Over Licensing Rights

Qiddiya Investment Company reportedly didn't secure licensing rights from Japanese rights holders before the theme park's announcement.

Will Lavin20 days ago
DMX.

DMX's Only Endorsed Fragrance Returns for a Limited-Edition 2026 Drop

'The DMX Collection' Eau de Parfum is back as a premium re-release through Black-owned brand Isidore Luxury.

Will Lavin20 days ago
Anok Yai.

Balenciaga Taps Anok Yai, Dara Gueye, and Liu Wen for Winter 26 'Clair-Obscur' Campaign

Photographer Robin Galiegue captures the sculptural tension at the heart of Pierpaolo Piccioli's debut ready-to-wear collection for the house.

Will Lavin21 days ago

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