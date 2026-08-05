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Bunnie Xo Says She'll 'Never' Marry Again, Recalls 'Betrayal Trauma' of Jelly Roll's Affair

Jelly Roll admitted to having an affair during an October 2025 podcast episode.

Jelly Roll with tattoos and a Bunnie Xo in a red lace dress pose together on the red carpet at an event, smiling at the camera.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Bunnie Xo is closing the door on marriage amid her split from Jelly Roll, and she's not holding back on why.

On the August 3 episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast, host Bunnie Xo agreed with guest Denise Richards' vow to never marry again.

Near the one-hour and 48-minute mark in the video linked below, Bunnie described her past experience with infidelity.

“When I had gone through a situation with an affair, I think it's not the act that hurts you: it's the lies," she explained: "There's no way to feel good about that. Betrayal trauma literally rewires your brain to not trust people, to just feel disgusting because you're the last to know. Nobody ever wants to be the fucking last to know and when you are, it’s a different kind of hate.”

Jelly Roll admitted to cheating early in their marriage in October 2025 during an episode of the Human School Podcast, calling it "one of the worst moments of my adulthood."

“I wish our story would have went in the way that it never had an affair. And I'm in no way glad it happened, but man, I'm proud of who we are today," he said at the time.

The couple filed for divorce in May but news of their split did not hit the internet until a month later. While sources initially told TMZ that the two mutually split, Bunnie challenged that reporting on her own.

“On Mother's Day we had a little bit of an argument, which I don't think the details are necessary,” Bunnie said during her podcast’s June 18 episode, per E! News. “I was so fed up and so tired that I just looked at him and I said, ‘Well, then file the fucking divorce papers.’ … And in our relationship that is the one cardinal thing that you don't say,” she added. “Even though my husband has said it numerous times ‘cause he's the runner.”

Bunnie then claimed to have left their shared home for a week.

“During that, he was so mad and we were so emotional that he ended up doing exactly what I told him to do and filing the divorce papers,” she continued. “Was I blindsided? And was this divorce mutual? No, it was not mutual. Even though I told him to file the divorce papers, I was speaking out of anger and just frustration.”

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