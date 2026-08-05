Bunnie Xo Says She'll 'Never' Marry Again, Recalls 'Betrayal Trauma' of Jelly Roll's Affair

Near the one-hour and 48-minute mark in the video linked below, Bunnie described her past experience with infidelity.

Bunnie Xo is closing the door on marriage amid her split from Jelly Roll , and she's not holding back on why.

“When I had gone through a situation with an affair, I think it's not the act that hurts you: it's the lies," she explained: "There's no way to feel good about that. Betrayal trauma literally rewires your brain to not trust people, to just feel disgusting because you're the last to know. Nobody ever wants to be the fucking last to know and when you are, it’s a different kind of hate.”

Jelly Roll admitted to cheating early in their marriage in October 2025 during an episode of the Human School Podcast, calling it "one of the worst moments of my adulthood."

“I wish our story would have went in the way that it never had an affair. And I'm in no way glad it happened, but man, I'm proud of who we are today," he said at the time.

The couple filed for divorce in May but news of their split did not hit the internet until a month later. While sources initially told TMZ that the two mutually split, Bunnie challenged that reporting on her own.

“On Mother's Day we had a little bit of an argument, which I don't think the details are necessary,” Bunnie said during her podcast’s June 18 episode, per E! News. “I was so fed up and so tired that I just looked at him and I said, ‘Well, then file the fucking divorce papers.’ … And in our relationship that is the one cardinal thing that you don't say,” she added. “Even though my husband has said it numerous times ‘cause he's the runner.”