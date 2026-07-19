Jelly Roll Reportedly Doing 'Really Well' Following Divorce From Bunnie Xo

Jelly Roll is reportedly doing “really well” following his divorce from Bunnie Xo. According to a source for People, the singer is “focused on his tour and his health,” with them adding that he’s “in a good place.” "There was never any desire to drag the process out," the source added. "They both wanted to handle the divorce with respect for one another." The update about Jelly Roll’s wellbeing came the same day that Bunnie gave a tour of her lavish new post-divorce home. The day after the divorce settlement was finalized, Bunnie posted a video tour of her new home on Instagram and TikTok, with comedian Matt Matthews along for the reaction. The caption on Instagram was a single laughing emoji. On TikTok, it read, "Matt seeing the new house for the first time."

Matthews did not disappoint. Confronted with an oversized closet and a dedicated makeup room, he shouted expletives to let the world know how shocked he was at Bunnie’s house.

The tour kept delivering. The property includes a room used solely for shoes, at which Matthews exclaimed "This is for shoes?!" He also rolled around on a massive bed, hollering "Girl! This is nice!" and called the whole place "fucking stupid" in what appeared to be genuine, affectionate disbelief. Stepping outside, Matthews found an outdoor shower and a wellness center large enough for roughly 15 guests. "It's a whole shower outside," he said before marveling at the sheer scale of the space. A large swimming pool rounds out the property. By the end of the walk-through, Matthews had a verdict: "This is the craziest shit I've seen in my life. I feel poor. I am broke. I want a new house." He added, "I'm not even happy for you ‘cause this is stupid." Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo’s divorce settlement also includes a one-time confidential lump-sum payment, with no alimony claims, along with a division of aircraft, cars, intellectual properties, and additional real estate. A mutual non-disparagement provision is part of the agreement, meaning neither celebrity can make harmful statements about the other.