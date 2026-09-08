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Colin Kaepernick Admits He Was Disappointed More NFL Players Didn’t Protest With Him
Kaepernick spoke about his decision to take a knee during the national anthem to raise awareness towards police brutality and racial injustice.
Drake Announces Return of ‘FOMO’ Short Film to YouTube
The "not so short film" disappeared from YouTube shortly after its premiere.
Michael Sweetney, Georgetown Star and NBA First-Round Pick, Dead at 43
News of Sweetney's passing was shared by his wife India, who said he was her "best friend for 30 years."
EsDeeKid Wears Supreme x Jeff Hamilton Leather Jacket at New York Show
The UK rapper is currently on The Council House Rat Tour.
Offset Sets Up Faux Relationship Advice Hotline NEED FM to Promote New Single
The rapper is set to drop "Something I Need" on Friday.
Drake Shows Off Cars He Bought Women at ‘Strong Women, Stronger Drinks’ Event
The rapper certainly spared no expense at last month's event in Toronto.
LeBron James and Will Smith Met Angola's President After E1 Racing Debut In Luanda
LeBron and Will were received at the Presidential Palace on Sunday, a day after the E1 World Championship held its first Grand Prix in southern Africa.
Kai Cenat Opens Up About Reconciling With BruceDropEmOff Before VIVET Show
The streamer and designer explained why he wanted Bruce to walk in his debut fashion show on Saturday.
Clippers Face Preliminary Federal Investigation Over Alleged Salary Cap Circumvention
An inquiry by the Justice Department into the alleged sponsorship deals involving Kawhi Leonard is in its very early stages.
Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Claims His Mom Sold L.A. Home Meant for Her and Daughter
New filings from Malcolm-Jamal Warner's widow allege his mother sold the California home and moved the $1.6 million into the actor's trust.
Claressa Shields Goes Off on Ryan Garcia After Rolando Romero Knockout Claim: 'You's a B*tch'
Shields was not happy with Garcia's claim that she would get knocked out by Rolly Romero.
Bizzy Bone Responds to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Facebook Groups Hoping He Goes Broke
Bizzy called out "over-the-top hating" that he noticed on a Facebook fan group in a video posted on Instagram.
Faizon Love Shades Aries Spears for His Bernie Mac Criticism: ‘Consider the Source’
Love responded to Spears' remarks about Mac on 'Live From The Green Room' in a video posted on Instagram.
50 Cent Says Jay-Z Still Owes Him a Favor, Cites 2003 Reebok Commercial
Reebok's re-release of the original 2003 red, white, and blue G-Unit G6 sneaker was sold out within two hours last month.
Mark Sanchez to Plead Guilty Ahead of Stabbing Trial
Less than a week before the trial was set to get underway after numerous delays, Sanchez filed a motion to plead guilty in the case.
Rick Ross Thinks Alleged Scammer Daejon Love Missed His True Calling as a Wrestler
Poking fun at the viral criminal's mugshot, Rozay joked that Love's "head butt would’ve put Hulk Hogan to sleep."
Bill Simmons Under Fire After Admitting to Proxy Sports Betting on Podcast
The Ringer founder admitted on a recent episode of 'The Bill Simmons Podcast' to having his daughter's boyfriend place bets on his behalf from his account.
Former NFL Player Alphonso Smith Jr. Dead at 40 From Apparent Suicide
Smith played four seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2009 draft.