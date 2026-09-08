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Jose Martinez

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Jose Martinez is a news writer. He was born in The Bronx, went upstate to attend Syracuse University, and currently lives in New York City. Jose specializes in sports, movies and TV.

Joined July 2014 | 11432 posts
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Latest Stories

Colin Kaepernick at the Moncler Fifth Avenue Opening Cocktail Party & Dinner.

Colin Kaepernick Admits He Was Disappointed More NFL Players Didn’t Protest With Him

Kaepernick spoke about his decision to take a knee during the national anthem to raise awareness towards police brutality and racial injustice.

Jose Martinez2 minutes ago
Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025.

Drake Announces Return of ‘FOMO’ Short Film to YouTube

The "not so short film" disappeared from YouTube shortly after its premiere.

Jose Martinez2 hours ago
Michael Sweetney.

Michael Sweetney, Georgetown Star and NBA First-Round Pick, Dead at 43

News of Sweetney's passing was shared by his wife India, who said he was her "best friend for 30 years."

Jose Martinez3 hours ago
EsDeeKid

EsDeeKid Wears Supreme x Jeff Hamilton Leather Jacket at New York Show

The UK rapper is currently on The Council House Rat Tour.

Jose Martinez23 hours ago
Offset backstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025.

Offset Sets Up Faux Relationship Advice Hotline NEED FM to Promote New Single

The rapper is set to drop "Something I Need" on Friday.

Jose Martinez1 day ago
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Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025.

Drake Shows Off Cars He Bought Women at ‘Strong Women, Stronger Drinks’ Event

The rapper certainly spared no expense at last month's event in Toronto.

Jose Martinez1 day ago
Will Smith, Owner of Westbrook Racing by Visit Angola and Lebron James, Owner of Team AlUla pose for a photo during the E1 Series Luanda GP.

LeBron James and Will Smith Met Angola's President After E1 Racing Debut In Luanda

LeBron and Will were received at the Presidential Palace on Sunday, a day after the E1 World Championship held its first Grand Prix in southern Africa.

Jose Martinez3 days ago
Kai Cenat and BruceDropEmOff pose for photo together.

Kai Cenat Opens Up About Reconciling With BruceDropEmOff Before VIVET Show

The streamer and designer explained why he wanted Bruce to walk in his debut fashion show on Saturday.

Jose Martinez3 days ago
A detailed view of the Los Angeles Clippers logo at center court.

Clippers Face Preliminary Federal Investigation Over Alleged Salary Cap Circumvention

An inquiry by the Justice Department into the alleged sponsorship deals involving Kawhi Leonard is in its very early stages.

Jose Martinez7 days ago
Malcolm-Jamal Warner speaks onstage during the 2nd Annual Living Legends Gala.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Claims His Mom Sold L.A. Home Meant for Her and Daughter

New filings from Malcolm-Jamal Warner's widow allege his mother sold the California home and moved the $1.6 million into the actor's trust.

Jose Martinez7 days ago
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(L-R) Claressa Shields and Ryan Garcia.

Claressa Shields Goes Off on Ryan Garcia After Rolando Romero Knockout Claim: 'You's a B*tch'

Shields was not happy with Garcia's claim that she would get knocked out by Rolly Romero.

Jose Martinez7 days ago
Bizzy Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony speaks onstage as they are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bizzy Bone Responds to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Facebook Groups Hoping He Goes Broke

Bizzy called out "over-the-top hating" that he noticed on a Facebook fan group in a video posted on Instagram.

Jose Martinez10 days ago
Split image of Faizon Love and Aries Spears.

Faizon Love Shades Aries Spears for His Bernie Mac Criticism: ‘Consider the Source’

Love responded to Spears' remarks about Mac on 'Live From The Green Room' in a video posted on Instagram.

Jose Martinez10 days ago
Split image of 50 Cent and Jay-Z.

50 Cent Says Jay-Z Still Owes Him a Favor, Cites 2003 Reebok Commercial

Reebok's re-release of the original 2003 red, white, and blue G-Unit G6 sneaker was sold out within two hours last month.

Jose Martinez14 days ago
Fox TV analyst Mark Sanchez looks on prior to the game.

Mark Sanchez to Plead Guilty Ahead of Stabbing Trial

Less than a week before the trial was set to get underway after numerous delays, Sanchez filed a motion to plead guilty in the case.

Jose Martinez14 days ago
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(L-R) Rick Ross and Daejon Love.

Rick Ross Thinks Alleged Scammer Daejon Love Missed His True Calling as a Wrestler

Poking fun at the viral criminal's mugshot, Rozay joked that Love's "head butt would’ve put Hulk Hogan to sleep."

Jose Martinez14 days ago
Bill Simmons speaks onstage at Reel To Reel: It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley.

Bill Simmons Under Fire After Admitting to Proxy Sports Betting on Podcast

The Ringer founder admitted on a recent episode of 'The Bill Simmons Podcast' to having his daughter's boyfriend place bets on his behalf from his account.

Jose Martinez15 days ago
Alphonso Smith Jr. walks on the field during the game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Former NFL Player Alphonso Smith Jr. Dead at 40 From Apparent Suicide

Smith played four seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2009 draft.

Jose Martinez15 days ago

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