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Alex Ocho

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Alex Ocho is a Colombian-American multi-hyphenate from New Jersey with over a decade of experience in media. Previously, he wrote and produced social media content for REMEZCLA and iHeartRadio. His work spans everything from pop, Latin, and K-pop to TV, film, theater, and much more. Bilingual in English and Spanish while always learning more languages, he brings a global perspective to his work. Alex also enjoys hot yoga, dramatic clouds, beaches, concerts, musicals, and connection in an isolating age.

Joined July 2023 | 2875 posts
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Latest Stories

Johnny of NCT 127 in a suit and tie, smiling at an event, standing against a backdrop with text.

NCT 127's Johnny Says He Draws the Line at Korea's Sauna Culture: ‘I Don’t Want to See You Naked'

The K-pop star, who grew up in Chicago, explains why trips to saunas are the one Korean tradition he can't get behind.

Alex Ocho34 minutes ago
Fivio Foreign wearing a black cap and jacket with a patterned design, raising his arm, stands against a blurred background.

Fivio Foreign, Father of Three, Is Waiting for Marriage to Have Sex: ‘Part of My Walk With Jesus'

The Brooklyn rapper was baptized last month.

Alex Ocho42 minutes ago
The members of J-pop group ONE OR EIGHT in dark suits pose confidently in an urban alleyway. The scene has a moody, stylish atmosphere.

ONE OR EIGHT Drop Their First EP, 'EN-GÏNE'

The eight-member J-pop group's six-track debut, featuring the single "TRANSLATE," has arrived.

Alex Ocho52 minutes ago
(L-R) Rosalía and Ayo Edebiri.

Ayo Edebiri's Confessional Booth Story About Dating Married Man Shocks Rosalía Fans

"Just bad decision after bad decision," the 'Bear' star said of her younger years.

Alex Ocho4 hours ago
Red Velvet's Yeri with long dark hair, wearing a beige coat and black turtleneck, stands against a red background.

Red Velvet's Yeri Says Her 2016 Car Accident Was More Severe Than Originally Reported

The K-pop star revealed that her taxi accident from a decade ago was actually more severe than it was portrayed in the media at the time.

Alex Ocho7 hours ago
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Prince Royce with styled hair and sunglasses in a white suit on a red carpet.

Prince Royce Calls Out the 2026 Latin Grammys Over Bachata Representation

His 2025 joint album with Romeo Santos, 'Better Late Than Never,' received no nominations.

Alex Ocho23 hours ago
Split image. Left: Karol G performing in vibrant attire. Center: Rosalía in a white dress smiling. Right: Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso on stage with a guitarist wearing sunglasses.

2026 Latin Grammys Announced: Karol G, Rosalía, and Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso Lead Nominations

The 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards will be held on November 12 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and air live on Univision.

Alex Ocho1 day ago
Split image. Left: Cardi B with bright yellow hair in a black outfit. Right: Offset wearing sunglasses and a denim jacket.

Cardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Cardi, who filed for divorce from Offset in 2024, says there is no chance you would catch her with her ex.

Alex Ocho1 day ago
Ice Spice with long, wavy orange hair wearing a black outfit stands against a purple background.

Ice Spice on Why People Pretend To Hate Her: ‘Just To Regulate They B*tch Nervous System'

The Bronx rapper aired out her critics in a short X post on Wednesday afternoon.

Alex Ocho1 day ago
Drake in a denim jacket and a "Goth Baddie" Pinkchyu in a black outfit with heavy makeup walk through a mall.

Drake Brings Back Goth Girl to Give Him an Emo Makeover in 'FOMO' Short Film for "Princess"

Pinkchyu was the "Goth Baddie" who was crowned the winner of Drake's "20 v 1" dating show in August.

Alex Ocho2 days ago
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Split image. Left: Drake performing on stage with a microphone. Right: Lena the Plug in a black outfit posing at an event with a pink backdrop.

Lena the Plug Asks Drake to Hop in His Pool During 'FOMO' Livestream

So your new neighbor comes by and asks to use your pool...

Alex Ocho2 days ago
Singer Drake (R) and mother Sandi Graham pose on CTV's Red Carpet at the 2010 Juno Awards at the Mile One Centre on April 18, 2010 in Saint John's, Canada.

Drake's Mother Sandi and Friends Joke About Wanting to Give Rapper Another Name in 'FOMO' Short Film

One of Sandi Graham's longtime friends shared a story about her initial misgivings.

Alex Ocho2 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a black leather vest and holding a microphone, pointing outward with tattoos visible on his arms.

Drake Announces New Tour Is 'Obviously' Coming in 2027: Details

The Boy is hitting the road once again.

Alex Ocho2 days ago
PlaqueBoyMax in a blue hoodie stands against a backdrop with logos and text.

PlaqueBoyMax Says He'll Buy KATSEYE Tickets for Wardrobe If He Can Survive a Diamond Gym Workout

Max took his former Streamer University roommate to what has been described as “the most dangerous in gym in America.”

Alex Ocho2 days ago
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A group of people, including actor Simu Liu, posing at BlizzCon. They are standing against a backdrop with Blizzard logos.

Simu Liu Invites LE SSERAFIM to the 'Avengers: Doomsday' Premiere at BlizzCon

The Marvel actor and the K-pop superstars met backstage at the gaming convention over the weekend.

Alex Ocho2 days ago
Rhea Raj with long dark hair and glittery makeup wearing a silver outfit, posing in front of a light-colored backdrop.

Rhea Raj Signs to Republic Records and HYBE America

The 26-year-old Indian-American singer, older sister of KATSEYE's Lara, is making big moves.

Alex Ocho2 days ago
GOT7's Jay B in a black suit stands against a bright pink background with "W" logos.

Jay B Says He Will ‘Try’ to Make a GOT7 Reunion Tour Happen

The singer and leader of GOT7 was asked about reuniting the seven members of the K-pop boy band.

Alex Ocho2 days ago

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