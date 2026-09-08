Alex Ocho
Alex Ocho is a Colombian-American multi-hyphenate from New Jersey with over a decade of experience in media. Previously, he wrote and produced social media content for REMEZCLA and iHeartRadio. His work spans everything from pop, Latin, and K-pop to TV, film, theater, and much more. Bilingual in English and Spanish while always learning more languages, he brings a global perspective to his work. Alex also enjoys hot yoga, dramatic clouds, beaches, concerts, musicals, and connection in an isolating age.
Latest Stories
NCT 127's Johnny Says He Draws the Line at Korea's Sauna Culture: ‘I Don’t Want to See You Naked'
The K-pop star, who grew up in Chicago, explains why trips to saunas are the one Korean tradition he can't get behind.
Fivio Foreign, Father of Three, Is Waiting for Marriage to Have Sex: ‘Part of My Walk With Jesus'
The Brooklyn rapper was baptized last month.
ONE OR EIGHT Drop Their First EP, 'EN-GÏNE'
The eight-member J-pop group's six-track debut, featuring the single "TRANSLATE," has arrived.
Ayo Edebiri's Confessional Booth Story About Dating Married Man Shocks Rosalía Fans
"Just bad decision after bad decision," the 'Bear' star said of her younger years.
Red Velvet's Yeri Says Her 2016 Car Accident Was More Severe Than Originally Reported
The K-pop star revealed that her taxi accident from a decade ago was actually more severe than it was portrayed in the media at the time.
Prince Royce Calls Out the 2026 Latin Grammys Over Bachata Representation
His 2025 joint album with Romeo Santos, 'Better Late Than Never,' received no nominations.
2026 Latin Grammys Announced: Karol G, Rosalía, and Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso Lead Nominations
The 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards will be held on November 12 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and air live on Univision.
Cardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'
Cardi, who filed for divorce from Offset in 2024, says there is no chance you would catch her with her ex.
Ice Spice on Why People Pretend To Hate Her: ‘Just To Regulate They B*tch Nervous System'
The Bronx rapper aired out her critics in a short X post on Wednesday afternoon.
Drake Brings Back Goth Girl to Give Him an Emo Makeover in 'FOMO' Short Film for "Princess"
Pinkchyu was the "Goth Baddie" who was crowned the winner of Drake's "20 v 1" dating show in August.
Lena the Plug Asks Drake to Hop in His Pool During 'FOMO' Livestream
So your new neighbor comes by and asks to use your pool...
Drake's Mother Sandi and Friends Joke About Wanting to Give Rapper Another Name in 'FOMO' Short Film
One of Sandi Graham's longtime friends shared a story about her initial misgivings.
Drake Announces New Tour Is 'Obviously' Coming in 2027: Details
The Boy is hitting the road once again.
PlaqueBoyMax Says He'll Buy KATSEYE Tickets for Wardrobe If He Can Survive a Diamond Gym Workout
Max took his former Streamer University roommate to what has been described as “the most dangerous in gym in America.”
Simu Liu Invites LE SSERAFIM to the 'Avengers: Doomsday' Premiere at BlizzCon
The Marvel actor and the K-pop superstars met backstage at the gaming convention over the weekend.
Rhea Raj Signs to Republic Records and HYBE America
The 26-year-old Indian-American singer, older sister of KATSEYE's Lara, is making big moves.
Jay B Says He Will ‘Try’ to Make a GOT7 Reunion Tour Happen
The singer and leader of GOT7 was asked about reuniting the seven members of the K-pop boy band.