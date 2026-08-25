Oscar De La Hoya’s ex-wife Millie Corretjer has been awarded their two properties in Puerto Rico, valued at $13.5 million, as part of their divorce judgment.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, Corretjer was granted full ownership of a property in San Juan worth $3.5 million, and a $10 million residence at the Bahia Beach Resort in Río Grande, based on a stipulation in which the real estate was granted to her as sole and separate property.

This filing was meant to meet a requirement in Puerto Rico that demands a court order for the transfer of those two properties to Corretjer.

De La Hoya and Corretjer had previously kept the details of their divorce settlement, which was finalized last year, under wraps. The boxer and promoter filed for divorce in Jan. 2023, seven years after their separation.

The two met in 2000 and got married the following year. They have three children together.