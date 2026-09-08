Mark Elibert
Mark Elibert is a journalist who hails from Harlem, New York. His areas of expertise include music (hip-hop, R&B), sports (NBA, NFL, MLB, WWE), pop culture (TV and Film), and anime. He got his start in journalism as a contributing writer for several blogs in the early 2010s before finding a home at reputable outlets such as Billboard and VIBE in 2018, where he served as a freelance features writer. He later branched out and contributed to other outlets, including XXL, GQ, HipHopDX, Bleu Magazine, and Edition by Modern Luxury.
Latest Stories
Michael B. Jordan Jokes He Might Quit Acting to Make Anime for the Rest of His Life
The longtime anime fan has incorporated his love of the medium into movies and fashion.
Lucki’s Ex-Manager Sues for $1.5M, Claims Rapper Drained Savings and Destroyed Hotel Rooms
Mark Buol claims he spent over $200K on tour costs and covered thousands in hotel damages.
Erykah Badu to Perform ‘Baduizm’ for 30th Anniversary at Soul on the Sea Cruise Launch
Boyz II Men, SWV, Keyshia Cole, De La Soul and more will also perform during the five-night cruise.
PlaqueBoyMax Says Don Toliver Would Be Rap’s Biggest Star If He Had More Sex Appeal
The streamer says Toliver could be the biggest artist in the world if he were “sexy” and “handsome.”
Spice Finally Meets Drake in Person After Sharing AI Image of Them Having Dinner Together
Spice finally got her real-life Drake moment after asking him to make their viral AI photo a reality.
Daphne Joy Slams Brittany Renner for Mocking Her: She Looked Like She Was ‘Fighting Dogs All Night’
Joy addressed Renner by name after the streamer mocked her approach to relationships.
Drake Spent $150,000 on Iron Man Suits for 'FOMO' Short Film, and His Accountant Wants to Know Why
The $150,000 Iron Man and War Machine costumes appeared in Drake’s “I’m Spent” video.
Mase Says Daejon Love’s ‘Belly Fat’ Gave Away His Fake 49ers Receiver Act
Mase says Love’s physique and the way he caught the ball immediately raised red flags.
Charlamagne Says Emmy Voters Take ‘Abbott Elementary’ for Granted, Just Like LeBron James
The radio host says the sitcom has been great for so long that people no longer appreciate its consistency.
Mahershala Ali Thanks Marvel for Funding Year of Sword Training He Used for New Film
Ali says Marvel made a “wonderful contribution” to his new film through his ‘Blade’ training.
Meek Mill Says He Feels ‘Haunted’ by Footage of Bloodhound Q50’s Murder
Footage of the deadly shooting at a gas station has gone viral on social media.
Kai Cenat on Speculation He and Gigi Are Back Together: ‘It’s None of Y’all’s Business’
Cenat says he’s learned the hard way to keep certain details of his personal life private.
Jasmine Crockett Presents Chris Brown With Congressional Honor During Texas Concert
Producer RoccStar says he helped bring together the rare congressional honor for Brown.
Video Shows Seahawks Fans Team Up on Man in Patriots Jersey During Violent Brawl at Season Opener
Seahwaks fans appe
Polish Influencer Names Newborn Benita After Bad Bunny Blessed Her Baby Bump
Roszyk kept her promise after Bad Bunny blessed her baby bump during his Poland concert.
Keith Lee and Wife Ronnie Share Steamy Cherry Moment During Usher Concert
The lighthearted clip arrives shortly after the couple narrowly avoided a wrong-way driver in Texas, an incident Lee called a near-death experience.
Karrahbooo Denies Lil Yachty Dating Rumors After Reunion: 'So F*cking Annoying!'
The rapper went off on X after clips of her tense "A Safe Place" reunion with Lil Yachty spread online, insisting the friendship was never romantic.
BloodHound Q50’s Mother Fires Back at Trolls After Rapper’s Reported Death
"LET ME MAKE THIS MF CLEAR.." Machetta Dudley wrote on Facebook.