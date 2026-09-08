Mark Elibert Portrait

Mark Elibert

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Mark Elibert is a journalist who hails from Harlem, New York. His areas of expertise include music (hip-hop, R&B), sports (NBA, NFL, MLB, WWE), pop culture (TV and Film), and anime. He got his start in journalism as a contributing writer for several blogs in the early 2010s before finding a home at reputable outlets such as Billboard and VIBE in 2018, where he served as a freelance features writer. He later branched out and contributed to other outlets, including XXL, GQ, HipHopDX, Bleu Magazine, and Edition by Modern Luxury.

Joined April 2023 | 4119 posts
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Latest Stories

Michael B. Jordan at a Spider-Man event, wearing a Spider-Man t-shirt and black pants, standing on a blue carpet.

Michael B. Jordan Jokes He Might Quit Acting to Make Anime for the Rest of His Life

The longtime anime fan has incorporated his love of the medium into movies and fashion.

Mark Elibert1 day ago
Lucki with long hair and a patterned headband, wearing a black jacket, stands under a metal structure, looking upward.

Lucki’s Ex-Manager Sues for $1.5M, Claims Rapper Drained Savings and Destroyed Hotel Rooms

Mark Buol claims he spent over $200K on tour costs and covered thousands in hotel damages.

Mark Elibert1 day ago
2025 Essence Festival Of Culture

Erykah Badu to Perform ‘Baduizm’ for 30th Anniversary at Soul on the Sea Cruise Launch

Boyz II Men, SWV, Keyshia Cole, De La Soul and more will also perform during the five-night cruise.

Mark Elibert1 day ago
PlaqueBoyMax has curly hair and wears a black shirt with a necklace. Don Toliver wears glasses and a white jacket.

PlaqueBoyMax Says Don Toliver Would Be Rap’s Biggest Star If He Had More Sex Appeal

The streamer says Toliver could be the biggest artist in the world if he were “sexy” and “handsome.”

Mark Elibert1 day ago
Spice in a blue dress and rapper Drake in a colorful jacket are pictured side by side at separate events.

Spice Finally Meets Drake in Person After Sharing AI Image of Them Having Dinner Together

Spice finally got her real-life Drake moment after asking him to make their viral AI photo a reality.

Mark Elibert1 day ago
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Daphne Joy on the left has long dark hair and wears a black dress. Brittany Renner on the right has long blonde hair and wears a lace dress.

Daphne Joy Slams Brittany Renner for Mocking Her: She Looked Like She Was ‘Fighting Dogs All Night’

Joy addressed Renner by name after the streamer mocked her approach to relationships.

Mark Elibert1 day ago
Drake smiling in a black leather jacket, walking indoors with a group of people.

Drake Spent $150,000 on Iron Man Suits for 'FOMO' Short Film, and His Accountant Wants to Know Why

The $150,000 Iron Man and War Machine costumes appeared in Drake’s “I’m Spent” video.

Mark Elibert1 day ago
Ma$e performs on stage wearing a red and white outfit, holding a microphone, with a vibrant background.

Mase Says Daejon Love’s ‘Belly Fat’ Gave Away His Fake 49ers Receiver Act

Mase says Love’s physique and the way he caught the ball immediately raised red flags.

Mark Elibert2 days ago
Charlamagne Tha God in a black T-shirt with a bear print, holding shoes, standing on a city street with American flag in the background.

Charlamagne Says Emmy Voters Take ‘Abbott Elementary’ for Granted, Just Like LeBron James

The radio host says the sitcom has been great for so long that people no longer appreciate its consistency.

Mark Elibert2 days ago
Mahershala Ali in a blue suit on the red carpet at TIFF, with a backdrop featuring logos like Visa and Royal Bank.

Mahershala Ali Thanks Marvel for Funding Year of Sword Training He Used for New Film

Ali says Marvel made a “wonderful contribution” to his new film through his ‘Blade’ training.

Mark Elibert2 days ago
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Meek Mill wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jacket and cap, with a large chain necklace, standing in a stadium.

Meek Mill Says He Feels ‘Haunted’ by Footage of Bloodhound Q50’s Murder

Footage of the deadly shooting at a gas station has gone viral on social media.

Mark Elibert2 days ago
Kai Cenat in black clothing and a cap stands in front of a Louis Vuitton backdrop.

Kai Cenat on Speculation He and Gigi Are Back Together: ‘It’s None of Y’all’s Business’

Cenat says he’s learned the hard way to keep certain details of his personal life private.

Mark Elibert2 days ago
Chris Brown wearing a "Rags to Riches" T-shirt and a red cap, smiling in a dimly lit setting with red lighting.

Jasmine Crockett Presents Chris Brown With Congressional Honor During Texas Concert

Producer RoccStar says he helped bring together the rare congressional honor for Brown.

Mark Elibert4 days ago
Bad Bunny performing on stage in a light blue suit, surrounded by musicians in red outfits and hats, with a lively audience in the background.

Polish Influencer Names Newborn Benita After Bad Bunny Blessed Her Baby Bump

Roszyk kept her promise after Bad Bunny blessed her baby bump during his Poland concert.

Mark Elibert4 days ago
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Keith Lee and Ronnie Lee attend 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater.

Keith Lee and Wife Ronnie Share Steamy Cherry Moment During Usher Concert

The lighthearted clip arrives shortly after the couple narrowly avoided a wrong-way driver in Texas, an incident Lee called a near-death experience.

Mark Elibert4 days ago
Karrahbooo singing on stage with a microphone, wearing a blue and white shirt, against a backdrop of pink and white lights.

Karrahbooo Denies Lil Yachty Dating Rumors After Reunion: 'So F*cking Annoying!'

The rapper went off on X after clips of her tense "A Safe Place" reunion with Lil Yachty spread online, insisting the friendship was never romantic.

Mark Elibert4 days ago
Bloodhound Q50 with dreadlocks and a gold chain smiles in front of a yellow wall, with a restaurant scene in the background.

BloodHound Q50’s Mother Fires Back at Trolls After Rapper’s Reported Death

"LET ME MAKE THIS MF CLEAR.." Machetta Dudley wrote on Facebook.

Mark Elibert4 days ago

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