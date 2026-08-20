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Tyreek Hill’s Estranged Wife Raises Bribery Questions in Explosive Divorce Fight

Vaccaro demands answers about possible payments to Crystal Espinal as past abuse allegations, renewed contact with Hill's ex and money fights collide in their bitter divorce.

Tyreek Hill's Estranged Wife Accuses Him of Taking Bribery Payoffs
Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • In their increasingly bitter divorce, Tyreek Hill is being pressed by estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro to disclose whether he ever offered money or other consideration to former partner Crystal Espinal in connection with past abuse allegations, though no payment is established and no new crime is alleged.
  • Vaccaro’s filing highlights Hill’s renewed contact with Espinal just before her scheduled deposition and cites another woman, Sasha Iolani, who claims she was a victim of Hill’s behavior for four years, as Vaccaro accuses him of at least eight domestic violence incidents during their 17‑month marriage, which he denies as false and financially motivated.
  • The court fight also centers on money, with a judge cutting Vaccaro’s requested temporary support from nearly $38,000 to $5,500 a month after criticizing her use of a $100,000 vehicle allowance on a $196,000 Bentley, while Hill, 32, remains a free agent recovering from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season.

The divorce fight between Tyreek Hill and estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro has taken another sharp turn, with Vaccaro now questioning whether the free-agent NFL star offered money or other consideration to a former partner who previously accused him of abuse.

According to new court documents obtained by The New York Post, Vaccaro says Hill has failed to fully answer questions about Crystal Espinal, his former girlfriend and the mother of three of his children. Specifically, Vaccaro wants Hill to disclose whether he ever “offered, promised or paid any consideration” to Espinal in connection with past allegations involving Hill.

The filing does not establish that any payment or bribe occurred, and Hill has not been accused of a crime related to the new claim.

Vaccaro is also seeking additional records surrounding Hill’s recent contact with Espinal. According to the filing, Hill had allegedly gone more than five years without speaking to her before one of his attorneys contacted Espinal roughly a week before she was scheduled to give a deposition in the divorce case.

Vaccaro claims the attorney told Espinal there “needs to be trust” and that they “needed to bridge the gap.” Hill then reportedly traveled to Arkansas to see Espinal and their children for the first time in approximately two years.

Espinal and Hill have a complicated history. In 2019, authorities investigated allegations involving injuries to their then-3-year-old son. A secretly recorded conversation later surfaced in which Espinal told Hill that their child was “terrified” of him.

Hill responded, “You need to be terrified of me too, b*tch.”

The Kansas City Chiefs temporarily barred Hill from team activities at the time, although the NFL ultimately did not suspend him following its investigation.

Vaccaro’s latest filing also references another woman, Sasha Iolani, who allegedly contacted her in April 2025 after police responded to a domestic disturbance involving Hill and Vaccaro.

According to the court documents, Iolani wrote, “I know how he gets. I was a victim of it for 4 years,” while urging Vaccaro to “stay resilient.”

Those allegations arrive amid an already bitter divorce. Vaccaro filed to end the marriage in April 2025, one day after police were called to the couple’s Sunny Isles Beach condo.

Her mother told authorities she feared for her daughter’s safety after an argument between the couple. No criminal charges resulted from that incident.

Vaccaro later accused Hill of at least eight incidents of domestic violence during their 17-month marriage. Hill has denied those allegations through his attorneys, who previously described them as false and financially motivated.

Their court battle has also included disputes over support and spending. Earlier this year, a judge criticized Vaccaro after she used a $100,000 vehicle allowance toward a $196,000 Bentley and sought nearly $38,000 per month in temporary support.

The court instead awarded her $5,500 monthly while requiring Hill to continue covering substantial housing and child-related expenses.

Hill, 32, remains a free agent following his release from the Miami Dolphins and continues recovering from the serious knee injury that ended his 2025 season.

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