Tyreek Hill’s Estranged Wife Raises Bribery Questions in Explosive Divorce Fight

The court fight also centers on money, with a judge cutting Vaccaro’s requested temporary support from nearly $38,000 to $5,500 a month after criticizing her use of a $100,000 vehicle allowance on a $196,000 Bentley, while Hill, 32, remains a free agent recovering from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season.

Vaccaro’s filing highlights Hill’s renewed contact with Espinal just before her scheduled deposition and cites another woman, Sasha Iolani, who claims she was a victim of Hill’s behavior for four years, as Vaccaro accuses him of at least eight domestic violence incidents during their 17‑month marriage, which he denies as false and financially motivated.

In their increasingly bitter divorce, Tyreek Hill is being pressed by estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro to disclose whether he ever offered money or other consideration to former partner Crystal Espinal in connection with past abuse allegations, though no payment is established and no new crime is alleged.

The divorce fight between Tyreek Hill and estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro has taken another sharp turn, with Vaccaro now questioning whether the free-agent NFL star offered money or other consideration to a former partner who previously accused him of abuse. According to new court documents obtained by The New York Post, Vaccaro says Hill has failed to fully answer questions about Crystal Espinal, his former girlfriend and the mother of three of his children. Specifically, Vaccaro wants Hill to disclose whether he ever “offered, promised or paid any consideration” to Espinal in connection with past allegations involving Hill.

The filing does not establish that any payment or bribe occurred, and Hill has not been accused of a crime related to the new claim. Vaccaro is also seeking additional records surrounding Hill’s recent contact with Espinal. According to the filing, Hill had allegedly gone more than five years without speaking to her before one of his attorneys contacted Espinal roughly a week before she was scheduled to give a deposition in the divorce case. Vaccaro claims the attorney told Espinal there “needs to be trust” and that they “needed to bridge the gap.” Hill then reportedly traveled to Arkansas to see Espinal and their children for the first time in approximately two years. Espinal and Hill have a complicated history. In 2019, authorities investigated allegations involving injuries to their then-3-year-old son. A secretly recorded conversation later surfaced in which Espinal told Hill that their child was “terrified” of him. Hill responded, “You need to be terrified of me too, b*tch.”