There’s nothing like a celebrity feud to take your mind off the important things in life. Whether it’s a fresh beef between stars you barely know or a long-simmering dispute between established names, a celebrity feud is the perfect distraction for tumultuous times. And these are tumultuous times.

The great thing about celebrity beefs is that they don't respect industry boundaries. Reality stars can feud with actors, athletes can feud with musicians, gossip columnists can feud with rockstars, and so on and so forth until Hollywood implodes. Battles between celebrities are a reminder that, despite the private jets and the silicon lips, they're just like us: insecure, attention-hungry, and terrified.

Without further ado, here's our list of the 40 Most Famous Hollywood Feuds of All Time. Sit back, relax, and pretend the world isn't ending.