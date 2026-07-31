Angelina Jolie

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Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at a formal event. Jolie wears an elegant dress, and Pitt dons a tuxedo with sunglasses.
Pop Culture

Brad Pitt Files Court Motion to Force Angelina Jolie to Hand Over Income Records

Pitt's legal team claims Jolie agreed to produce income records from 2017 to 2019, then reversed course.

Alex Ocho8 minutes ago
(L-R) Angelina Jolie and James Haven.
Pop Culture

Angelina Jolie's Brother James Haven Comes Out as Gay in Emotional Letter

Joined by ex-wife, Romi Imbelli, just months after their divorce, Haven shared the news during a livestream.

Jaelani Turner-Williams51 minutes ago
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards.
Pop Culture

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Becomes Latest Child to File Petition to Drop ‘Pitt’ From Last Name

The youngest daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is seeking to legally change her name to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, joining siblings, Maddox and Zahara.

Jose Martinez15 days ago
82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Zahara Jolie Takes Out Newspaper Ad to Drop ‘Pitt’ Surname as Part of Petition

The 21-year-old adopted daughter of Angelina Jolie published the legal notice in the 'Los Angeles Daily Journal.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams24 days ago
Angelina Jolie in a strapless gown and Brad Pitt in a tuxedo at a red carpet event, surrounded by photographers.
Pop Culture

Brad Pitt Secures Legal Victory Amid Winery Dispute With Angelina Jolie

The owners of Château Miraval have been forced to testify in the legal battle between the former couple.

Joe Price41 days ago
Angelina Jolie in a strapless black dress and sunglasses, standing outdoors with people and buildings in the background.
Pop Culture

Angelina Jolie Credits Her Kids as She Says Her 'Fighting Spirit is Finally Back'

The actress opens up about rediscovering herself ahead of her new film 'Couture.'

tara mahadevan49 days ago
(L) Zahara Jolie-Pitt in a white dress. (R) Brad Pitt in a green suit with sunglasses.
Pop Culture

Zahara Jolie Files to Legally Drop 'Pitt' From Her Name

The 21-year-old filed a petition earlier this year to drop Pitt from her legal name.

Alex Ocho58 days ago
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in formal attire with their son, Maddox, pose in front of an Oscar statue.
Pop Culture

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Maddox Files to Remove ‘Pitt’ From Last Name

The ex's eldest son wants his full legal name to be Maddox Chivan Jolie.

tara mahadevan69 days ago
Angelina Jolie in a black dress with Zahara Jolie-Pitt in a white dress at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
Life

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Drops Brad Pitt’s Last Name at Graduation

The 21-year-old psychology graduate walked across the stage as 'Zahara Marley Jolie.'

Helen Storms79 days ago
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Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie Pitt attend the red carpet of the movie "Eternals" during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 24, 2021 in Rome, Italy.
Pop Culture

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Appears in K-Pop Video — And Fans Are Doing Double Takes

'Angie really said copy & paste.' Fans can't get over Shiloh Jolie's music video debut.

Maggie Ekberg124 days ago
Sophie Turner Reboots Angelina Jolie Classic 'Tomb Raider'
Pop Culture

Sophie Turner Appears as Lara Croft in First Look at ‘Tomb Raider’ Series

Sophie Turner steps into the Lara Croft role for Prime Video’s new ‘Tomb Raider’ series, following Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

Bernadette Giacomazzo203 days ago
Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton during "Gone in 60 Seconds" Los Angeles Premiere.
Pop Culture

Billy Bob Thornton Once Again Explains Angelina Jolie Blood Vial Story

"That was one of the greatest times of my life," Billy Bob said of his relationship with Jolie.

Jose Martinez262 days ago
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at a formal event. Jolie has long hair and red lipstick; Pitt wears a tuxedo with a bow tie.
Pop Culture

Angelina Jolie Recalls ‘Traumatic’ Time Before Divorcing Brad Pitt in New Court Filing

Jolie explained why neither she nor her children have returned to their family's French estate since the breakup.

Alex Ocho298 days ago
(L) Pope Leo XIV arrives in St. Peter's Square and greets the faithful for the General Audience on Wednesday. Vatican City (Vatican), June 11th, 2025. (Center) Madonna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Right) Justin Bieber is seen on June 23, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Pope Leo XIV Related to Madonna, Justin Bieber, Angelina Jolie, and More

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is also a distant relative of the new Pope.

Jaelani Turner-Williams415 days ago
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Angelina Jolie and her kids on the red carpet.
Pop Culture

Angelina Jolie's 2 Kids Spotted on Rare Outing Amid Ongoing Brad Pitt Rumors

Two of Angelina Jolie's kids were spotted together in Los Angeles on a rare outing.

Effie Orfanides420 days ago
Angelina Jolie and her kids.
Pop Culture

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter, 20, Turns Heads With Diamond Ring

Angelina Jolie's daughter stepped out wearing a diamond ring.

Effie Orfanides422 days ago
Angelina Jolie attends The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards on February 7, 2025 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California/Actor Jon Voight and his second wife Marcheline Bertrand pose for a portrait in 1977. Bertrand and Voight are the parents of actress Angelina Jolie.
Pop Culture

Angelina Jolie Recalls Mother Seeing Jon Voight's 'Other Woman' While Watching Oscars

The actress' late mother was affected by Voight attending the 1979 Academy Awards with Stacey Pickren.

Jaelani Turner-Williams541 days ago

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