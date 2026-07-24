Tyra Banks

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Tyra Banks.
Pop Culture

Tyra Banks Sues Netflix for Defamation Over 'America's Next Top Model' Docuseries Editing

The model and business mogul has alleged producers used only 16 minutes of her almost four-hour interview.

Trey Alston42 days ago
Kelly Cutrone Slams Jay Manuel for 'Disgusting' Treatment of Tyra Banks
Pop Culture

Kelly Cutrone Blasts Jay Manuel Over 'America's Next Top Model' Doc Claims: 'F*ck Off!'

The former 'ANTM' judge calls out Jay Manuel over the Netflix doc, saying Tyra Banks was 'done dirty' and accusing him of biting the hand that fed him.

Bernadette Giacomazzo47 days ago
Ex-'ANTM' Judge Janice Dickinson Roasts Tyra Banks: 'Hardcore B*tch'
Pop Culture

Ex-'ANTM' Judge Janice Dickinson Roasts Tyra Banks: 'Hardcore B*tch'

'The world’s first supermodel' revisits her years on 'America’s Next Top Model,' sharing what she says really happened behind the scenes with Tyra Banks.

Bernadette Giacomazzo143 days ago
Tyra Banks attends the VIP launch of SMiZE & DREAM Ice Cream on June 19, 2025 in Sydney, Australia.
Pop Culture

‘America’s Next Top Model’ Winner Dani Evans Recalls Shocking Phone Call With Tyra Banks

Dani Evans opened up on 'Reality Check' about the call where Tyra Banks acknowledged knowing her post-show career was struggling.

Cheryl Thompson156 days ago
'America's Next Top Model' Star Tiffany Richardson Flames Tyra Banks: 'Let's Keep It Cute'
Pop Culture

'America's Next Top Model' Alum Tiffany Richardson Puts Tyra Banks on Blast: 'You Was a Bully'

Tiffany Richardson revisited her infamous 'ANTM' clash with Tyra Banks, accusing the host of bullying in a new Instagram message.

Bernadette Giacomazzo157 days ago
Advertisement
'America's Next Top Model' Icon Miss J Alexander Left Paralyzed After Stroke
Pop Culture

‘America’s Next Top Model’ Icon Miss J Alexander Reveals Stroke Left Him Paralyzed

Miss J Alexander revealed he suffered a 2022 stroke that left him paralyzed, opening up about his recovery in a new docuseries.

Bernadette Giacomazzo159 days ago
Tyra Banks Confirms the Return of 'America's Next Top Model'
Pop Culture

Tyra Banks Confirms the Return of 'America's Next Top Model': 'My Work Is Not Done'

Tyra Banks says Cycle 25 is in the works, hinting that the next chapter of 'America’s Next Top Model' won’t be a simple reboot.

Bernadette Giacomazzo162 days ago
Shandi Sullivan, 3rd place finalist, Yoanna House, winner of "America's Next Top Model" and Mercedes Scelba-Shorte, runner-up.
Pop Culture

Shandi Sullivan Says ‘America's Next Top Model’ Production Framed Assault as Cheating Storyline

In Netflix’s 'ANTM' docuseries, Shandi Sullivan claims producers framed a filmed assault as a cheating scandal that defined her storyline for years.

Cheryl Thompson164 days ago
Model / TV Personality Adrianne Curry attends Star Magazine's 2016 Hollywood Rocks event at Le Jardin on April 14, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

‘America’s Next Top Model’ Winner Adrianne Curry Criticizes a ‘Woke Lens’ on Netflix Docuseries

The former reality star addressed the Netflix docuseries and explained her concerns about its framing.

Cheryl Thompson179 days ago
'America's Next Top Model' is Getting the Docuseries Treatment from Netflix
Pop Culture

Netflix’s ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Docuseries Drops This February

The three-part series revisits the show’s legacy and controversies through interviews with Tyra Banks, former judges, and contestants.

Bernadette Giacomazzo180 days ago
Advertisement
NFL Player Stefon Diggs (R) and rapper Cardi B (L) celebrate in the fourth quarter of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City.
Sports

Cardi B Celebrates Patriots' Victory Over the Chargers: 'Take Them to Tulum!'

Cardi B is thrilled to see her boyfriend's team continuing to dominate.

Joe Price194 days ago
Tyra Banks Says She Wants Her Real 'Legacy' to Be Ice Cream
Pop Culture

Tyra Banks Says She Wants Her 'Real Legacy' to Be Ice Cream

The supermodel opened up on a podcast about why her ice cream brand matters more to her than fame in fashion.

Bernadette Giacomazzo202 days ago
Tyra Banks Sued for $2.8M Over Failed Ice Cream Shop Lease
Pop Culture

Tyra Banks Hit With $2.8M Lawsuit Over 'Abandoned' Ice Cream Shop

Christopher Powell of Washington, D.C., claims the 'America's Next Top Model' host 'abandoned' the proposed ice cream shop project.

Bernadette Giacomazzo223 days ago
'ANTM' Star Adrienne Curry Claims Tyra Banks Makeover Left Her Partially Bald
Pop Culture

'ANTM' Star Adrienne Curry Claims Tyra Banks Makeover Left Her 'Partially Bald'

The 'America's Next Top Model' winner just claimed that a makeover ordered by Tyra Banks left her partially bald.

Bernadette Giacomazzo264 days ago
Tyra Banks poses for a portrait during the VIP launch of SMiZE & DREAM Ice Cream on June 19, 2025 in Sydney, Australia.
Pop Culture

Tyra Banks Secures Guest Slot on Final Season of 'Bel-Air'

This isn't the supermodel's first entry into the 'Bel-Air' universe.

Alex Gonzalez304 days ago
Advertisement
Tyra Banks on 'Today' on Friday, November 30, 2018.
Pop Culture

Tyra Banks Drops Truth Bomb About a Secret Addiction She Calls ‘Disgusting and Erotic’

This is the latest truth she's dropped this week as the co-host of 'Today with Jenna & Friends.'

Lucille Barilla359 days ago
Tyra Banks attends the VIP launch of SMiZE & DREAM Ice Cream on June 19, 2025 in Sydney, Australia.
Pop Culture

Tyra Banks Gets Real About Her Weird Crumb-Cleaning Habit

The 'America’s Next Top Model' host admitted that her snacking habits might raise a few eyebrows.

Lucille Barilla361 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Tyra Banks walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Tyra Banks Says There Are ‘So Many Things’ She Would ‘Change’ About ‘America’s Next Top Model’

Banks says that "so many things" would've been changed on the former reality show.

Jaelani Turner-Williams515 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App