Aaron Carter

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Aaron Carter.
Pop Culture

Aaron Carter Estate Wins Partial Settlement in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The singer's ex-fiancée filed a lawsuit against a psychiatrist and a mental health clinic on behalf of their son — the sole beneficiary of Carter's estate.

tara mahadevan64 days ago
US pop singer Aaron Carter poses at the K17 in Berlin, Germany, 21 January 2015. The 27 year old US singer tries a comeback and starts his small club tour through Germany in Berlin on Wednesday.
Music

Aaron Carter's Mom Launches $85,000 GoFundMe for Walk of Fame Star

Carter's mother, Jane Carter Schneck, said the late artist "would've loved" the acknowledgment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams93 days ago
Singer Hilary Duff performs on Monday, March 9, 2026.
Pop Culture

Hilary Duff Says Psychic Delivered Message From Ex Aaron Carter

Duff called the reading ‘a really wild experience’ after the psychic mentioned Aaron by name.

Holly Riordan107 days ago
Nick Carter
Music

Nick Carter Accused of Sexual Assault and Giving Woman STDs in New Lawsuit

The Backstreet Boys singer's attorneys denied the allegations, calling the claims "nonsense from the gang of conspirators and their lawyers."

Alex Ocho459 days ago
Life

Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Says 'Generational Dysfunction' Led to the Deaths of Three of Her Siblings

To promote Carter's posthumous album, 'Recovery,' Angel Carter appeared on 'CBS Mornings' and spoke about the tragic loss of three of her siblings.

Jaelani Turner-Williams813 days ago
Advertisement
Music

Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, Died From Fentanyl Overdose

Carter, who died last December, was found unresponsive in her bathroom at her home in Tampa, Florida.

Jaelani Turner-Williams885 days ago
Pop Culture

Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, Dead at 41

Bobbie Jean passed away Saturday in Florida, though her cause of death remains unclear.

Brad Callas937 days ago
Music

Nick Carter Says He's Still 'Trying To Make Sense' of Brother Aaron's Death Ahead of One Year Anniversary

The Backstreet Boys member's brother was found dead last November. He was 34.

Joe Price987 days ago
Aaron Carter on red carpet
Music

Autopsy Reveals Aaron Carter's Cause of Death, Mother of His Child Says ‘Report Only Has Us Asking More Questions'

Aaron Carter’s cause of death has been determined, nearly six months after the former pop star was found dead at his California home at the age of 34.

Brad Callas1186 days ago
Aaron Carter and Nick Carter during 102.7 KIIS FM's 2002 Wango Tango at Rose Bowl.
Music

Nick Carter Remembers Late Brother Aaron on New Song “Hurts to Love You”

In the emotional ballad "Hurts to Love You," Nick Carter unpacks the struggles that his brother Aaron faced prior to his sudden death last year.

Jose Martinez1283 days ago
Advertisement
Aaron Carter
Pop Culture

Aaron Carter's Fiancée Blames Late Singer's Manager for His Decline

Aaron Carter's fiancée Melanie Martin is calling out the late singer's manager for his recent comments to Page Six about Aaron's health preceding his death.

Brad Callas1336 days ago
Aaron Carter
Music

Aaron Carter Died Without a Will, State of California to Decide Who Inherits Estate

The State of California will be responsible for deciding who inherits Aaron Carter's estate, as the late singer did not have a will at the time of his death.

Brad Callas1342 days ago
Aaron Carter and Nick Carter
Pop Culture

Nick Carter Reacts to Brother Aaron's Death With Emotional Tribute: 'My Heart Has Been Broken'

Nick Carter took to social media Sunday to share a heartbreaking tribute to his brother Aaron, who was found dead at his California home on Saturday.

Brad Callas1350 days ago
Aaron Carter
Music

Aaron Carter Found Dead at 34

Singer Aaron Carter has been pronounced dead at the age of 34. TMZ reports law enforcement found the pop star dead in the bathtub of his California home.

Brad Callas1350 days ago
Aaron Carter
Music

Aaron Carter Gets Welfare Check by Police After Fans Suspect He Was Doing Drugs on Instagram Live

Aaron Carter received a welfare check by police this week after fans suspected the singer was huffing duster during a recent Instagram Live session.

Brad Callas1392 days ago
Advertisement
Aaron Carter with ex Melanie Martin
Music

Aaron Carter Was 'Trapped' in His Bedroom Because He Said His Ex Wouldn't Leave

The 33-year-old former pop star made the claim via Instagram on Friday, weeks after he and his ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, welcomed their baby boy.

Joshua Espinoza1687 days ago
The Game
Music

Here's Who The Game Believes Will Win in Potential Soulja Boy-Aaron Carter Boxing Match

Just a few days after Aaron Carter challenged Soulja Boy to a boxing match, The Game shared his thoughts about the potential head-to-head fight.

Brad Callas1791 days ago
soulja-boy
Music

Soulja Boy Responds to Offer to Fight Aaron Carter: 'I'll Beat the Tattoos Off Your Face'

After former popstar and boxer Aaron Carter suggested that he’d love to get into a boxing ring with Soulja Boy, the "Crank That" rapper has responded.

Joe Price1797 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App