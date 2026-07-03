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Aaron Carter Estate Wins Partial Settlement in Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The singer's ex-fiancée filed a lawsuit against a psychiatrist and a mental health clinic on behalf of their son — the sole beneficiary of Carter's estate.
Aaron Carter's Mom Launches $85,000 GoFundMe for Walk of Fame Star
Carter's mother, Jane Carter Schneck, said the late artist "would've loved" the acknowledgment.
Hilary Duff Says Psychic Delivered Message From Ex Aaron Carter
Duff called the reading ‘a really wild experience’ after the psychic mentioned Aaron by name.
Nick Carter Accused of Sexual Assault and Giving Woman STDs in New Lawsuit
The Backstreet Boys singer's attorneys denied the allegations, calling the claims "nonsense from the gang of conspirators and their lawyers."
Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Says 'Generational Dysfunction' Led to the Deaths of Three of Her Siblings
To promote Carter's posthumous album, 'Recovery,' Angel Carter appeared on 'CBS Mornings' and spoke about the tragic loss of three of her siblings.
Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, Died From Fentanyl Overdose
Carter, who died last December, was found unresponsive in her bathroom at her home in Tampa, Florida.
Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, Dead at 41
Bobbie Jean passed away Saturday in Florida, though her cause of death remains unclear.
Nick Carter Says He's Still 'Trying To Make Sense' of Brother Aaron's Death Ahead of One Year Anniversary
The Backstreet Boys member's brother was found dead last November. He was 34.
Autopsy Reveals Aaron Carter's Cause of Death, Mother of His Child Says ‘Report Only Has Us Asking More Questions'
Aaron Carter’s cause of death has been determined, nearly six months after the former pop star was found dead at his California home at the age of 34.
Nick Carter Remembers Late Brother Aaron on New Song “Hurts to Love You”
In the emotional ballad "Hurts to Love You," Nick Carter unpacks the struggles that his brother Aaron faced prior to his sudden death last year.
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Blames Late Singer's Manager for His Decline
Aaron Carter's fiancée Melanie Martin is calling out the late singer's manager for his recent comments to Page Six about Aaron's health preceding his death.
Aaron Carter Died Without a Will, State of California to Decide Who Inherits Estate
The State of California will be responsible for deciding who inherits Aaron Carter's estate, as the late singer did not have a will at the time of his death.
Nick Carter Reacts to Brother Aaron's Death With Emotional Tribute: 'My Heart Has Been Broken'
Nick Carter took to social media Sunday to share a heartbreaking tribute to his brother Aaron, who was found dead at his California home on Saturday.
Aaron Carter Found Dead at 34
Singer Aaron Carter has been pronounced dead at the age of 34. TMZ reports law enforcement found the pop star dead in the bathtub of his California home.
Aaron Carter Gets Welfare Check by Police After Fans Suspect He Was Doing Drugs on Instagram Live
Aaron Carter received a welfare check by police this week after fans suspected the singer was huffing duster during a recent Instagram Live session.
Aaron Carter Was 'Trapped' in His Bedroom Because He Said His Ex Wouldn't Leave
The 33-year-old former pop star made the claim via Instagram on Friday, weeks after he and his ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, welcomed their baby boy.
Here's Who The Game Believes Will Win in Potential Soulja Boy-Aaron Carter Boxing Match
Just a few days after Aaron Carter challenged Soulja Boy to a boxing match, The Game shared his thoughts about the potential head-to-head fight.
Soulja Boy Responds to Offer to Fight Aaron Carter: 'I'll Beat the Tattoos Off Your Face'
After former popstar and boxer Aaron Carter suggested that he’d love to get into a boxing ring with Soulja Boy, the "Crank That" rapper has responded.