Floyd Mayweather

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Jaleec Pino speaking into a microphone, Yaya Mayweather in a red dress at an event.
Pop Culture

Jaleec Pino Details Altercation With Yaya Mayweather, Says It Was Self-Defense

Pino shared her account of the confrontation with Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, claiming she acted in self-defense after being slapped first.

Mark Elibert6 minutes ago

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