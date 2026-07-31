The Rock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson rose to fame in WWE during the late 1990s and early 2000s, where his electrifying charisma, sharp mic skills, and signature catchphrases like "Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?" made him a standout figure. He was born on May 2, 1972, in Hayward, California, U.S. His wrestling persona combined humor and intensity, setting a new standard for sports entertainment before he successfully transitioned to acting, starring in blockbuster franchises such as *Fast & Furious* and *Jumanji*. The Rock’s presence extends beyond wrestling and film through his active social media channels, where he shares workout routines, motivational messages, and glimpses into his personal life, engaging millions daily. His business ventures, including Teremana Tequila and Seven Bucks Productions, showcase how he leverages his brand to create content and products that resonate with diverse audiences while maintaining ties to his WWE origins.

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Split image of Dwayne Johnson and Seth Rollins.
Sports

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Calls Seth Rollins’ Stomp His Favorite WWE Finishing Move Besides His Own

The iconic wrestler reminisces about taking the Stomp at WrestleMania XL, calling it “so cool.”

Jose Martinez32 days ago
Wil Wheaton Slams Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: 'Coward'
Pop Culture

Wil Wheaton Calls Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson a 'Coward' on Social Media

After Dwayne Johnson swore off public endorsements, Wil Wheaton and George Takei called him out on social media.

Bernadette Giacomazzo32 days ago
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a tuxedo, smiling with Timothée Chalamet in a black suit at a formal event.
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet, Dwayne Johnson Movie Rumor: Are They Actually Starring Together in A24 Thriller?

After the rumor caught fire on social media, we try to parse out the truth.

Trace William Cowen39 days ago
The Fast & the Furious (2001)
Pop Culture

Every 'Fast and Furious' Movie, Ranked

Celebrating 25 years of family

Brent Eickhoff41 days ago
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Says 'Smashing Machine' Oscar Snub 'Lit a Fire'
Pop Culture

The Rock Says ‘Smashing Machine’ Oscar Snub ‘Lit a Fire’ in Him: 'Let's Go Back to Work'

The actor said the Oscar miss hurt, but it pushed him toward riskier work and a simple next step: ‘Let’s go back to work.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo48 days ago
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Draymond Green and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson smiling and posing together at an event. Green wears sunglasses and a pink suit, and Johnson wears glasses and a black shirt.
Sports

Dwayne Johnson Tells Draymond Green It’s ‘Time to Retire’ at Kevin Hart Roast

During Netflix's 'Roast of Kevin Hart,' The Rock turned his attention to the Golden State Warriors star.

Joe Price83 days ago
The best watches at the 2026 Met Gala included The Rock's $3 million Jacob and Co. Billionaire III, Serena Williams' Audemars Piguet, andJ Jay-Z's $6 million Patek Philippe.
Style

2026 Met Gala: The Best Watches

From Jay-Z's $6 million watch to Bad Bunny's vintage Cartier, these are some of the best watches spotted on fashion's biggest night and their prices.

Mike DeStefano89 days ago
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Wife Shuts Down AI Baby Rumors
Pop Culture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Wife Laughs Off Viral AI Baby Rumors

AI-generated images sparked wild baby rumors about Dwayne Johnson’s family, and Lauren Hashian used playful Instagram posts to shut them down.

Bernadette Giacomazzo96 days ago
Roman Reigns looks back at CM Punk after pinning him in the main event of WrestleMania 42.
Sports

The 42 Best WrestleMania Matches of All Time, Ranked

Where does Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk rank amongst the best matches in WrestleMania history?

Jamie Iovine104 days ago
Some of the best WWE T-shirts of all time include Stone Cold's Austin 3:16, CM Punk's Best in the World, D-Generation X, and Eddie Guerrero's Scarface-inspired design.
Style

10 Most Iconic WWE T-Shirts of All Time, Ranked

Ahead of WrestleMania 42, we counted down the best tees in WWE history, past and present.

Nwo Sparrow 108 days ago
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Batista whips Mick Foley into the ropes during the Evolution vs. Rock N Sock Connection match at WrestleMania XX.
Sports

The 10 Most Underrated WrestleMania Matches of All Time

Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Brock Lesnar lead a list of WrestleMania matches that flew under the radar.

Jamie Iovine124 days ago
Here's Your First Look at Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the Live-Action 'Moana' Remake
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson’s Maui Transformation Finally Revealed in Live-Action ‘Moana’ Trailer

From hours in the makeup chair to massive set pieces, here’s how Dwayne Johnson transforms into Maui.

Bernadette Giacomazzo132 days ago
Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Ava Raine Retires from WWE After 6 Years
Sports

Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Ava Raine Steps Away From WWE After 6 Years

'It has been an honor & a privilege to be Ava,' she said about her retirement.

Bernadette Giacomazzo181 days ago
A scene from a film with Denzel Washington, dressed in a tuxedo and holding a cigarette, sitting beside another man in a suit and hat.
Pop Culture

12 Biggest Oscar Snubs of All Time, Ranked

From Greta Gerwig’s Barbie snub to Alfred Hitchcock’s shocking Oscar drought, these are the Academy’s most infamous missteps—ranked.

Marc Griffin192 days ago

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