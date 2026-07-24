Will Smith

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Will Smith's Ex-Friend Now Wants Him in the Middle of the Jada Pinkett Smith Lawsuit
Pop Culture

Will Smith’s Ex-Friend Wants Him Deposed in $3M Jada Pinkett Smith Lawsuit

After several claims were dismissed, new court filings show Salaam is seeking to question Will Smith under oath in his case against Jada.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: Charlamagne tha God attends 2026 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 21: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attends the Louboutin Capsule Collection By Jaden Smith Launch as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2026 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Charlamagne Tha God on News Jada Pinkett Smith Moved Back in With Will: 'You Need a Substack'

The couple reportedly moved back in together after splitting in 2016.

Jaelani Turner-Williams18 days ago
Jada Pinkett Smith Moved Back in with Will Smith Two Years Ago
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith 'Moved Back in' With Will Smith Two Years Ago, Source Says

Why Jada’s reported move back in with Will Smith adds a new layer to their separation, the Oscars slap fallout and their future together.

Bernadette Giacomazzo19 days ago
(L-R) Meek Mill and Will Smith.
Music

Roc Nation Live's 'One Philly' Unity Concert f/ Meek Mill, Will Smith and More: How to Watch

Other artists on the bill for the six-hour July 4 concert include The Roots, Jazzy Jeff, Christina Aguilera, Jill Scott, and Seal.

Joe Price22 days ago
Will Smith's Ex-Friend Still Wants to Question Jada Pinkett Smith About Alleged Threats
Pop Culture

Will Smith’s Ex-Friend Wants Jada Pinkett Smith Deposed Over Alleged Death Threat

After losing key claims and owing Jada $32K in legal fees, Will Smith’s ex-associate is still pushing to question her under oath about alleged threats.

Bernadette Giacomazzo23 days ago
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Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Step Out in Paris to Support Son Jaden
Pop Culture

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Link Up in Paris With Jaden Smith

Will and Jada stepped out with Jaden in Paris as his Christian Louboutin menswear role keeps the family in fashion mode.

Bernadette Giacomazzo32 days ago
(L-R) Bilaal Salaam, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith.
Pop Culture

Will Smith's Former Friend Claims He's Homeless and Can't Pay Jada Pinkett Legal Fees

Bilaal Salaam said he's unable to come up with the $32,000 he was ordered to pay Jada after his emotional distress case against her was dismissed.

tara mahadevan37 days ago
A person in a black leather jacket and patterned boots sits on a red chair, leaning on one hand, wearing sunglasses.
Style

Jaden Smith Steps Into Christian Louboutin

Will Lavin47 days ago
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Will Smith in a red jacket and Sheree Zampino in a white outfit at the MTV Movie Awards, smiling together.
Pop Culture

Will Smith's Ex-Wife Sues Star's Former Friend Over His Claims About Her 'Screwing Everybody'

Bilaal Salaam, who recently lost a lawsuit against Jada Pinkett Smith, called Sheree Zampino a "wh*re" in an interview with Tasha K.

Joe Price58 days ago
Jada Pinkett Smith Awarded $30K in Legal Fees from Will Smith's Ex-Friend
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith Wins $32K Court Battle Against Will Smith’s Ex-Friend

Court strikes key claims over cease-and-desist letter, leaving Will Smith’s ex-associate on the hook for Jada's attorney fees and costs.

Bernadette Giacomazzo66 days ago
Will Smith in a red outfit at a National Geographic event. Christina Aguilera in a black dress at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony.
Music

Will Smith, Christina Aguilera, The Roots Set for Philly's America Anniversary Concert

Jill Scott, Seal, and more are also on the lineup for the free concert.

Trace William Cowen66 days ago
Will Smith smiling, wearing a beige jacket over a white shirt.
Pop Culture

Will Smith Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Filed by Touring Musician Gets Dismissed

Violinist Brian King Joseph accused Smith of sexual harassment and wrongful termination in a lawsuit that has since been dismissed.

Joe Price79 days ago
Jada Pinkett Smith with short blonde hair, wearing a black outfit and jewelry, at an event with a red-lit background.
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith Asks Judge to Make Will Smith’s Ex Friend Pay $49,000 Legal Bill

Jada says Will's former friend, Bilaal Salaam, should cover her costs after parts of his emotional distress lawsuit were tossed.

Alex Ocho93 days ago
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Fat Joe performing, Kanye West in a black jacket, and Will Smith clapping on stage.
Music

Fat Joe Recalls Chaotic Day Involving Kanye and Visit to Will Smith After Oscars Slap

Joe recalled telling Ye that he was "bugging the f**k out," but telling Smith that he still "loves" him.

Joe Price101 days ago
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in stylish black outfits, smiling and waving at an event.
Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Will Smith's Ex-Friend Alleging He Fled Country Over Family's Threats

Bilaal Salaam accused Jada and Will Smith of making threats against his life in a $3 million lawsuit.

Joe Price107 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 24: Wanda Sykes is seen during a segment of "Good Day New York" on February 24, 2026 in New York City. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Wanda Sykes Says She 'Caught a Lot of Flack' for Saying Will Smith Slap Made Her ‘Physically Ill’

The comedian said she was sickened at the sight of Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars.

Jaelani Turner-Williams117 days ago

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