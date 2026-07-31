Latest Stories
K. Michelle Doubles Down on Her Love for Morgan Wallen
As she rolls out her ‘Jesus & Whiskey’ country era, K. Michelle doubles down on backing the chart-topping star fans still love to debate.
Pinky Cole Reveals Baby No. 4 During Explosive 'RHOA' Reunion
The Slutty Vegan founder drops baby No. 4 news amid explosive Season 17 reunion drama, financial battles, and a high-stakes RHOA debut.
Bravo Star Kelli Potter Breaks Down the ‘RHOA’ Chaos Viewers Didn’t Fully See
The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star reveals the divorce, money drama and family turmoil viewers only saw part of on Bravo.
‘RHOA’ Star Shamea Morton Admits She Crossed a Line in Porsha Williams Feud
From childhood friends to bitter rivals, Shamea opens up about the dinner that derailed the trip, the hurtful family accusations, and why she’s done with the ‘tour’ talk.
Mark Ferrell Responds as Creditor Targets Ex-Wife Kelli Potter Over $217K Debt
Ferrell’s representatives say the judgment has no legal connection to him, though a public docket appears to list him among the defendants.
New Video Shows Milania Giudice Laughing in Cop Car After Domestic Violence Arrest
The 20-year-old pleaded not guilty to simple assault after allegedly striking someone during a domestic dispute.
'RHOA' Star Kelli Potter Faces Possible Bank Account Seizure Over Massive Debt
A default judgment, bank subpoenas, and a years-old loan have pulled the reality star’s finances into her ongoing dispute with her ex-husband.
Marcellus Wiley Hit With Restraining Order Papers From 'RHOBH' Alum Annemarie Wiley at Disney World
Inside the explosive accusations, custody battle and Disney World drama fueling Marcellus and Annemarie Wiley's increasingly messy split.
Ice-T's Ex Darlene Ortiz Reveals Past Open Relationship With Marcellus Wiley
The hip-hop video icon explains the 'rules' of their past open romance as Wiley faces a domestic battery charge, divorce filings, and a $500K lawsuit.
'RHOA' Star Pinky Cole Is Making Faux Fur the New Fashion Flex
Inside Pinky Cole’s bold faux fur campaign — and why the 'RHOA' star says cruelty-free fashion is the real luxury flex.
Marcellus Wiley Sued Over Alleged Unpaid $500K Loan Before Domestic Battery Arrest
Court docs detail the $500K business loan, alleged missed payments and extensions that led to a lawsuit as Wiley’s marriage and public image unraveled.
Cynthia Bailey Sets the Record Straight on 'RHOA' Drama and Cast Feuds
From K. Michelle ‘plot’ claims to Porsha’s oyster shade, Cynthia sets the record straight on this messy RHOA season and reveals which OG she wants back.
'RHOBH' Alum Annemarie Wiley Alleges Years of Abuse in Marcellus Wiley Divorce Filing
New court filings reveal disturbing claims of violence, control and a July 4 hotel incident that Annemarie says pushed her to end the marriage.
Yandy Smith Teases 'RHOA' Move After 'Love & Hip Hop' Finale
As VH1 shutters Love & Hip Hop, Yandy hints at a fresh start with her real-life RHOA besties—while juggling movies, business moves, and a public breakup.
'RHOA' Alum Peter Thomas Plans to Turn Federal Prison Stint Into New Reality Show
The former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' husband plans to turn his federal tax case, prison stint and comeback into a new reality TV storyline.
'RHOA' Star Angela Oakley Reveals the One Ritual Saving Her Marriage to Charles Oakley
After a brutal Knicks-MSG feud and a brief split, Angela reveals the simple, “forever” ritual she and Charles Oakley refuse to give up.
Charles Oakley Sends Love to Knicks Fans During Championship Parade Amid MSG Ban
The Knicks legend kept the focus on New York fans as the team celebrated its first NBA title in 53 years.
'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Milania Arrested in Domestic Violence Case
As Bravo cameras get ready to roll again, Teresa Giudice’s once-beloved 'RHONJ' kid faces a simple assault charge in a domestic violence case.