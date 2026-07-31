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Latest Stories

K. Michelle Says Morgan Wallen is Her Favorite Country Artist
Music

K. Michelle Doubles Down on Her Love for Morgan Wallen

As she rolls out her ‘Jesus & Whiskey’ country era, K. Michelle doubles down on backing the chart-topping star fans still love to debate.

Bernadette Giacomazzo6 hours ago
'RHOA' Star Pinky Cole Confirms Pregnancy During Reunion Sneak Peek
Pop Culture

Pinky Cole Reveals Baby No. 4 During Explosive 'RHOA' Reunion

The Slutty Vegan founder drops baby No. 4 news amid explosive Season 17 reunion drama, financial battles, and a high-stakes RHOA debut.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 hours ago
Kelli Potter Tells Carlos King What Really Went Down on 'RHOA'
Pop Culture

Bravo Star Kelli Potter Breaks Down the ‘RHOA’ Chaos Viewers Didn’t Fully See

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star reveals the divorce, money drama and family turmoil viewers only saw part of on Bravo.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Shamea Morton Addresses 'Apology Tour': 'Not the Appropriate Time'
Pop Culture

‘RHOA’ Star Shamea Morton Admits She Crossed a Line in Porsha Williams Feud

From childhood friends to bitter rivals, Shamea opens up about the dinner that derailed the trip, the hurtful family accusations, and why she’s done with the ‘tour’ talk.

Bernadette Giacomazzo14 days ago
'RHOA' Star Kelli Potter's Ex-Husband, Mark Ferrell, Breaks Silence Amid Financial Woes
Pop Culture

Mark Ferrell Responds as Creditor Targets Ex-Wife Kelli Potter Over $217K Debt

Ferrell’s representatives say the judgment has no legal connection to him, though a public docket appears to list him among the defendants.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
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A woman in a strapless dark dress poses in front of a branded backdrop, featuring logos like Planet Hollywood and Branson Cognac.
Life

New Video Shows Milania Giudice Laughing in Cop Car After Domestic Violence Arrest

The 20-year-old pleaded not guilty to simple assault after allegedly striking someone during a domestic dispute.

Helen Storms17 days ago
'RHOA' Star Kelli Ferrell is at Risk of Getting Bank Accounts Seized
Pop Culture

'RHOA' Star Kelli Potter Faces Possible Bank Account Seizure Over Massive Debt

A default judgment, bank subpoenas, and a years-old loan have pulled the reality star’s finances into her ongoing dispute with her ex-husband.

Bernadette Giacomazzo19 days ago
Marcellus Wiley Served with Restraining Order from 'RHOBH' Star Annemarie Wiley at Disney World
Pop Culture

Marcellus Wiley Hit With Restraining Order Papers From 'RHOBH' Alum Annemarie Wiley at Disney World

Inside the explosive accusations, custody battle and Disney World drama fueling Marcellus and Annemarie Wiley's increasingly messy split.

Bernadette Giacomazzo21 days ago
Ice-T's Ex-Girlfriend, Darlene Ortiz, Says She Had a 'Polygamous' Relationship with Marcellus Wiley
Pop Culture

Ice-T's Ex Darlene Ortiz Reveals Past Open Relationship With Marcellus Wiley

The hip-hop video icon explains the 'rules' of their past open romance as Wiley faces a domestic battery charge, divorce filings, and a $500K lawsuit.

Bernadette Giacomazzo22 days ago
'RHOA' Star Pinky Cole Just Dropped a New PETA Ad
Pop Culture

'RHOA' Star Pinky Cole Is Making Faux Fur the New Fashion Flex

Inside Pinky Cole’s bold faux fur campaign — and why the 'RHOA' star says cruelty-free fashion is the real luxury flex.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
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Marcellus Wiley Was Hit with a $500K Lawsuit Months Before His Domestic Violence Arrest
Sports

Marcellus Wiley Sued Over Alleged Unpaid $500K Loan Before Domestic Battery Arrest

Court docs detail the $500K business loan, alleged missed payments and extensions that led to a lawsuit as Wiley’s marriage and public image unraveled.

Bernadette Giacomazzo26 days ago
Cynthia Bailey Spills on 'RHOA' Feuds
Pop Culture

Cynthia Bailey Sets the Record Straight on 'RHOA' Drama and Cast Feuds

From K. Michelle ‘plot’ claims to Porsha’s oyster shade, Cynthia sets the record straight on this messy RHOA season and reveals which OG she wants back.

Bernadette Giacomazzo27 days ago
RHOBH Star Annemarie Wiley Files for Divorce from Marcellus Wiley After Abuse Arrest
Pop Culture

'RHOBH' Alum Annemarie Wiley Alleges Years of Abuse in Marcellus Wiley Divorce Filing

New court filings reveal disturbing claims of violence, control and a July 4 hotel incident that Annemarie says pushed her to end the marriage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo27 days ago
Yandy Smith Says She's Open to Joining 'RHOA' Following 'Love & Hip Hop' Cancelation
Pop Culture

Yandy Smith Teases 'RHOA' Move After 'Love & Hip Hop' Finale

As VH1 shutters Love & Hip Hop, Yandy hints at a fresh start with her real-life RHOA besties—while juggling movies, business moves, and a public breakup.

Bernadette Giacomazzo29 days ago
'RHOA' Star Peter Thomas Will Shoot a Reality Show Centered Around His Life in Prison
Pop Culture

'RHOA' Alum Peter Thomas Plans to Turn Federal Prison Stint Into New Reality Show

The former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' husband plans to turn his federal tax case, prison stint and comeback into a new reality TV storyline.

Bernadette Giacomazzo31 days ago
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'RHOA' Star Angela Oakley Says This One Thing Keeps Her Marriage to Knicks Legend Charles Oakley Alive
Pop Culture

'RHOA' Star Angela Oakley Reveals the One Ritual Saving Her Marriage to Charles Oakley

After a brutal Knicks-MSG feud and a brief split, Angela reveals the simple, “forever” ritual she and Charles Oakley refuse to give up.

Bernadette Giacomazzo35 days ago
Charles Oakley Was in Attendance for the Knicks Parade Despite Being Banned from MSG
Sports

Charles Oakley Sends Love to Knicks Fans During Championship Parade Amid MSG Ban

The Knicks legend kept the focus on New York fans as the team celebrated its first NBA title in 53 years.

Bernadette Giacomazzo46 days ago
'RHONJ' Scion Milania Giudice Arrested for Domestic Assault
Pop Culture

'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Milania Arrested in Domestic Violence Case

As Bravo cameras get ready to roll again, Teresa Giudice’s once-beloved 'RHONJ' kid faces a simple assault charge in a domestic violence case.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago

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