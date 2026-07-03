Selena Gomez

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Selena Gomez Revealed as One of Taylor Swift's Bridesmaids
Pop Culture

Selena Gomez Reportedly Named Bridesmaid in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding

Selena Gomez attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s MSG rehearsal dinner after reportedly being chosen as one of Swift’s bridesmaids.

Bernadette Giacomazzo13 days ago
Selena Gomez in a white feathered dress sits beside Benny Blanco in a black suit at a formal event.
Pop Culture

Benny Blanco Recalls His Mom Suggesting He Marry Selena Gomez Before They Got Together

The producer opened up on his 'Friends Keep Secrets' podcast about the moment he knew Gomez was the one, saying he told his mother, 'This is the girl I'm going to marry.'

Alex Ocho23 days ago
Sadie Soverall Joins Selena Gomez in Upcoming X-Rated Film, 'The Origin of the World'
Pop Culture

Sadie Soverall Reportedly Tapped for Selena Gomez’s X-Rated Occult Saga

Inside Brady Corbet’s genre-defying occult epic, from American mysticism to a 1970s-set X-rated story drawing Hollywood’s biggest names.

Bernadette Giacomazzo50 days ago
Selena Gomez to Star in New 'X-Rated' Film
Pop Culture

Selena Gomez’s Genre-Defying 'X-Rated' Movie Has Cannes Buzzing

Inside Selena Gomez’s bold leap into a mysterious, genre-defying epic with Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender that has Cannes buzzing.

Bernadette Giacomazzo57 days ago
Selena Gomez Has a 'Junk Food Diet,' Says Husband Benny Blanco
Pop Culture

Benny Blanco Spills on Selena Gomez’s 6 A.M. Jack in the Box Habit

From Jack in the Box breakfasts to skipping veggies, Benny spills chaotic details about Selena’s everyday eating habits on Gwyneth Paltrow’s 'Goop' podcast.

Bernadette Giacomazzo62 days ago
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Martin Short, wearing a colorful scarf, smiles next to a woman with long red hair and a white floral scarf.
Life

Martin Short Opens Up About Daughter Katherine’s Death in First Interview Since Tragedy

Martin Short called the death of Katherine Short a ‘nightmare for the family.'

Helen Storms66 days ago
(L-R) Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and Joe Jonas.
Music

Demi Lovato Puts Selena Gomez and Joe Jonas Reunions Down to Disney Fan Love

The singer thinks the love of nostalgia by fans has made it easier for her and other Disney alumni to reconnect and even collaborate.

Trey Alston82 days ago
Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato attend the Third Annual 'InStyle Awards' presented by InStyle at The Getty Center on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Selena Gomez Attended Demi Lovato’s Tour for Their First Public Reunion in Years

'This was hands down one of the best shows,' Gomez said of Lovato’s performance.

Holly Riordan93 days ago
Selena Gomez Calls Herself 'Mrs. Blanco' As She Shares Intimate Photos
Pop Culture

Selena Gomez Calls Herself ‘Mrs. Blanco’ in New Intimate Photos

Inside Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s cozy newlywed life, from kitchen selfies to a ring-forward cutting board moment.

Bernadette Giacomazzo98 days ago
Selena Gomez sitting on a couch, talking to Benny Blanco with curly hair in a casual setting, with a cozy interior and plants.
Music

Benny Blanco Describes How Selena Gomez Experiences Bipolar Mania

On the second episode of 'Friends Keep Secrets,' Benny Blanco spoke about Selena Gomez's experiences with bipolar mania.

Joe Price133 days ago
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Selena Gomez Kisses Benny Blanco's Feet Following Podcast Controversy
Pop Culture

Selena Gomez Kisses Benny Blanco’s Feet After His Podcast Sparks Backlash

Selena Gomez crashes 'Friends Keep Secrets' taping, kissing Benny Blanco’s bare foot on camera just days after his dirty feet podcast clip went viral.

Bernadette Giacomazzo135 days ago
Benny Blanco.
Pop Culture

Benny Blanco Disputes Claims He Has Dirty Feet: 'Are You Kidding?'

The Grammy Award-winning producer went viral earlier this week after he was spotted with extremely dirty feet on an episode of his new show with Lil Dicky.

tara mahadevan139 days ago
Selena Gomez in a white feathered dress with Benny Blanco at a glamorous event, surrounded by photographers.
Pop Culture

Selena Gomez Seemingly Responds After Benny Blanco’s Dirty Feet Go Viral: ‘More and More in Love’

The producer is going viral after his dirty feet were front and center for the premiere of his new podcast.

Trey Alston141 days ago
Selena Gomez is in a car, wearing a black outfit with hoop earrings, gesturing expressively.
Music

Selena Gomez Raps Along to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" in Viral Video

Gomez rapped along bar for bar to "Not Like Us" nearly a year after the song swept the Grammy Awards.

Alex Ocho165 days ago
Selena Gomez 'Revelación' Box Set
Music

Selena Gomez's 'Revelación' Box Set: How to Buy

The Latin pop EP that marked Gomez's return to her roots is now available in an exclusive box set on Complex.

Complex Staff207 days ago
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