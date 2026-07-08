KAWS x MLB Collection to Launch This Month: What to Know

Pricing for the KAWS x MLB collection range from $40 baseballs and $60–$65 hats to $80–$90 T-shirts, $275 Nike jerseys, and more.

KAWS' signature "XX" motif and COMPANION artwork appear throughout the collection, blending the artist's recognizable design language with official MLB merchandise.

The limited-edition collaboration includes apparel, jerseys, hats, hoodies, Topps trading cards, baseballs, bats, and accessories inspired by the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The KAWS x MLB collection launches at Fanatics Fest NYC before its wider July 20 release through Complex, Fanatics, MLB Shop, Nike, and select retailers.

MLB fans should be smiling wide today, as Fanatics and Complex have announced a new collection from the league in collaboration with KAWS. The collection, naturally, is a limited-edition one, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees getting the honors of having their respective franchises represented across jerseys, tees, and more. The unveiling of this sure-to-be-a-blockbuster collaborative pairing comes ahead of the teams’ three-game series at Yankee Stadium later this month. Below, we’re back with another entry in our breaking-down-what-you-need-to-know-about-a-particular-thing series. Keep reading for more.

KAWS x MLB collection launches at Fanatics Fest

The new collection will make its debut at Fanatics Fest NYC from July 16 through July 19, and at Yankees and Dodgers team stores. This will be followed by a global launch on July 20 via Complex, the official Complex app, Fanatics, MLB Shop, Nike, and select team stores. Sign up to get notified here.

KAWS x MLB Collection features jerseys, tees, hoodies, trading cards, and more

Those looking to get their hands on something from the KAWs x MLB lineup have a lot from which to choose. Authentic and replica Nike jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, Nike fitted and snapback caps, Rawlings baseball, Marucci bats, and Topps trading cards are all part of this release.

The latter will feature KAWS’ take on familiar Dodgers and Yankees iconography, complete with his signature COMPANION and “XX” motifs. The cards will be made in limited quantities, with KAWS autographs randomly inserted.

This isn’t the first time MLB has enlisted an artist to reimagine team iconography

As you’ll recall, Takashi Murakami’s own MLB collaboration proved to be a worldwide juggernaut last year.