Fast and Furious

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A colorful, smiling cartoon flower with a happy face and rainbow petals against a dramatic red background.
Music

Takashi Murakami, JP THE WAVY Continue Collaborative MNNK Bro. Project With New Song "SHUTOKO TOKYO"

“I hope this song, which captures the present moment of the 2020s, will live on into the future!” Takashi Murakami said of the newly released collab.

Trace William Cowen57 days ago
Vin Diesel attends the red carpet for the Mexico City premiere of "Fast X" at Plaza Toreo Parque Central on May 15, 2023 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico.
Pop Culture

'Fast & Furious' TV Show in Development at Peacock, Vin Diesel Executive Producing

Series star and producer Vin Diesel said that there are as many as four 'Fast' shows in development.

Joe Price68 days ago
Taraji P. Henson.
Pop Culture

Taraji P. Henson on Not Landing Franchise Role: 'I’m Not Gonna Cry About It'

Reflecting on her early career, the actor said her "discernment" told her she would have a different outcome than former co-star Tyrese, who is attached to two different franchises.

Jaelani Turner-Williams91 days ago
Lewis Hamilton in a blue suit and Kim Kardashian in a brown outfit, posing together at an event.
Pop Culture

Lewis Hamilton Drifts With Kim Kardashian in Tokyo Amid Dating Rumors

The pair were previously seen attending the Super Bowl together earlier this year.

Joe Price103 days ago
'Fast & Furious' x Puma LaMelo
Sneakers

How to Buy LaMelo Ball's 'Fast & Furious' x Puma Collection

The 'Fast & Furious' x Puma collection is releasing for NBA All-Star Weekend.

Victor Deng173 days ago
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Vin Diesel wearing sunglasses and a black suit, next to Cristiano Ronaldo in a blue sports jacket.
Pop Culture

Vin Diesel Fuels Speculation About Cristiano Ronaldo’s Involvement in ‘Fast X: Part 2’

The ‘Fast & Furious’ star teases a Ronaldo cameo in the franchise’s final chapter, set to hit theaters in 2027.

Mark Elibert217 days ago
Director Justin Lin poses for a portrait at the F9 Fest event on the Universal Studios backlot celebrating F9: The Fast Saga (Director's Cut) on September 15, 2021 in Universal City, California.
Pop Culture

A ‘Helldivers’ Movie Is Officially in the Works — With Justin Lin Leading the Charge

The project will be helmed by veteran 'Fast & Furious' director, Justin Lin.

Richard Chachowski228 days ago
Vin Diesel and Paul Walker at a "Fast & Furious Five" event, with Diesel in sunglasses and Walker in a casual jacket.
Pop Culture

Vin Diesel Teases Paul Walker's Return in 'Fast & Furious 11', Confirms April 2027 Release

Vin Diesel confirms 'Fast & Furious 11' for April 2027 and hints at the late Paul Walker’s return to the franchise.

Mark Elibert384 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles helmets with the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the background, labeled "Super Bowl."
Pop Culture

Super Bowl 2025 Commercials: Post Malone, Doja Cat, Issa Rae, and More Star in This Year's Ads

Brands are once again sparing no expense as part of the Super Bowl, which this year counts Kendrick Lamar as the halftime performer.

Trace William Cowen526 days ago
Vin Diesel speaks on stage during the Opening Ceremony at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024
Pop Culture

Vin Diesel Reveals 'Fast X: Part 2' Will Finish Filming in Los Angeles: 'Finally Returning Home'

The action star said the decision was made in response to the deadly LA wildfires: "Los Angeles needs it now more than ever."

Joshua Espinoza541 days ago
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Vin Diesel in a black suit holding an envelope, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a light purple suit smiling in front of a floral backdrop.
Pop Culture

Vin Diesel Offers The Rock a Quick 'Hey Dwayne' During Golden Globes

Years of alleged candy-assery have led to this.

Trace William Cowen558 days ago
Paul Walker at a "Fast & Furious" event in 2011, wearing a plaid shirt, with a backdrop featuring the movie's logo.
Pop Culture

Paul Walker Remembered 11 Years After His Death by Daughter Meadow, Vin Diesel, and Jordana Brewster

The 'Fast & Furious' actor died in a car accident in 2013.

Alex Ocho594 days ago
Ludacris, Idris Elba, Matt Damon, and Denzel Washington in a collage, each wearing different outfits and smiling.
Pop Culture

Ludacris Would Love to See Idris Elba, Matt Damon, or Denzel Washington in 'Fast X' Sequel

The rapper and actor wants the franchise to continue the tradition of featuring A-list action movie stars.

Mark Elibert616 days ago
Tyrese and Vin Diesel
Pop Culture

Tyrese and Vin Diesel Share Emotional Reunion at ‘1992' Premiere

Alongside Tyrese, '1992' also stars Scott Eastwood and the late Ray Liotta.

tara mahadevan688 days ago
Paul Walter Hauser in a suit and Vin Diesel in a black jacket at a red carpet event
Pop Culture

Paul Walter Hauser Suggests Vin Diesel Is Late, Not ‘Approachable’ on Set

Hauser said he has "a blast" calling out Hollywood actors who "get paid really well and mistreat people."

Joshua Espinoza751 days ago
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Three male celebrities in formal wear; one in a classic suit, another in a sleek suit with a turtleneck, and the last in a casual shirt and jacket combo
Pop Culture

John Cena on Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel’s Past 'Fast & Furious' Beef: 'There Can Only Be One'

Cena starred in 'F9' and 'Fast X' as Dom and Mia's estranged brother, Jakob Toretto.

Trace William Cowen830 days ago

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