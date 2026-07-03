Jimmy Kimmel

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HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Jennifer Lopez attends the 25th Edition of The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival - Opening Night at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez on Being Single: ‘I Should Have Done it Sooner’

The actress and singer called living the single life following her fourth divorce "fantastic."

Jaelani Turner-Williams50 days ago
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Wednesday, May 6 included Steve Carell ("Rooster"), Mike Tyson ("Mike Tyson Invitational"), and musical guest The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton.
Sports

Mike Tyson Describes Psychedelic 'Fantasy' of Turning Into an Alien

The legendary boxer also said he craves fruit when he's high.

Jaelani Turner-Williams71 days ago
On the left, D4vd with sunglasses and curly hair in a patterned suit; on the right, Sandra Bullock in a red blazer.
Music

D4vd Was Reportedly Staying at Home Formerly Owned by Sandra Bullock at Time of Murder Arrest

The singer was arrested on Thursday and is being held without bail.

Trace William Cowen91 days ago
Tom Holland in a black shirt and Zendaya in a pink suit pose together at a SiriusXM event.
Pop Culture

Zendaya Playfully Addresses Tom Holland Marriage Claims, Says AI Wedding Photos Fooled 'Many People'

Zendaya's playful response comes after stylist Law Roach made headlines with a wedding claim.

Trace William Cowen123 days ago
Benny Blanco.
Pop Culture

Benny Blanco Disputes Claims He Has Dirty Feet: 'Are You Kidding?'

The Grammy Award-winning producer went viral earlier this week after he was spotted with extremely dirty feet on an episode of his new show with Lil Dicky.

tara mahadevan140 days ago
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Don Lemon in a white suit smiling at an event, standing in front of a patterned black wall with a gold design.
Life

Don Lemon Defends Coverage of Anti-ICE Church Protest Following Arrest: 'They Want to Instill Fear'

In an interview on 'Kimmel,' Lemon explained that he was arrested after attending an event in Los Angeles.

Joe Price165 days ago
Jimmy Kimmel in a suit and tie, standing in front of a yellow backdrop with text.
Pop Culture

Jimmy Kimmel Tearfully Calls Out U.S. Government Over Alex Pretti Murder: ‘This Has to Stop'

Jimmy Kimmel delivered an impassioned opening monologue after Alex Pretti was murdered by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

tara mahadevan171 days ago
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama wave on stage; Barack holds a microphone, both in formal attire.
Pop Culture

Michelle Obama Says She and Barack Planned to See Rob Reiner and His Wife the Day They Were Killed

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home, and their 32-year-old son Nick has since been arrested.

Joe Price214 days ago
Gillian Anderson at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Gillian Anderson Reflects on Wearing Infamous ‘Vulva’ Dress at 2024 Golden Globes

A second version of the couture gown was donated to Madame Tussauds.

Jaelani Turner-Williams225 days ago
Donald Trump and Jimmy Kimmel
Pop Culture

Trump Calls for ‘Bum’ Jimmy Kimmel to Be Taken Off the Air Following Epstein File Jokes

The president was unhappy that Kimmel brought up the Epstein files in his latest episode.

tara mahadevan239 days ago
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Adam Sandler and Timothée Chalamet are seen talking at a basketball court, both wearing casual gray t-shirts.
Pop Culture

Adam Sandler on He and Timothée Chalamet Losing Basketball Game to High School Kids: 'That Hurt'

Sandler and Chalamet recently played a game of two-on-two basketball with two high school kids.

Joe Price240 days ago
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, November 12 included Eddie Murphy ("Being Eddie") and Morgan Fairchild.
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Talks 'Coming to America' and Lawsuits From People Claiming They Inspired Prince Akeem

There were, in fact, multiple lawsuits filed against Paramount over the film.

Kris Seavers247 days ago
Aziz Ansari
Pop Culture

Aziz Ansari Says He Carries Passport Amid ICE Raids ‘Just in Case People Haven’t Seen the Shows'

In late August, DHS announced that ICE had arrested 5,000 people in L.A. since June.

tara mahadevan283 days ago
Seth Rogen with glasses and a beard is wearing a suit and tie, standing against a light blue background with white letters.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Broke Both of His 'High Times' Stoner of the Year Trophies by 'Smoking From Them'

The star and co-creator of 'The Studio' looks back on his pre-Emmys awards glory.

Trace William Cowen283 days ago
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Jimmy Kimmel on the Tuesday, September 23 episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Pop Culture

Jimmy Kimmel Jokingly Thanks Donald Trump for Ratings Boost: 'Couldn't Have Done It Without You'

Kimmel's show returned this week following an indefinite suspension over his comments about Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump.

Joe Price294 days ago
Jimmy Kimmel sitting at a desk on his talk show set, wearing a suit and tie, with a cityscape backdrop.
Pop Culture

Kimmel Says Effort to 'Cancel' Him 'Backfired Bigly': 'Release the Epstein Files to Distract Us'

"He tried his best to cancel me," Kimmel said of Trump when making his late-night return on Tuesday.

Trace William Cowen297 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 05: Jimmy Kimmel is seen on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to Return Following Indefinite Suspension

Jimmy Kimmel's show was abruptly pulled from ABC's schedule over his comments about Charlie Kirk.

Joe Price298 days ago

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