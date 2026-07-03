Jimmy Fallon

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Jimmy Fallon Under Fire for 'Disgraceful' Conor McGregor Interview
Pop Culture

Jimmy Fallon’s Conor McGregor Interview Sparks 'Image Rehab' Backlash

Viewers say Fallon helped polish McGregor’s image while ignoring the civil sexual assault case that continues to shadow his UFC comeback.

Bernadette Giacomazzo29 days ago
A smiling Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods pose at an indoor event, with plants in the background.
Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns on Jordyn Woods's 'Lucky' Bag at Knicks Games: 'Obviously, She Made Some Magic'

KAT also praised the orange clutch as “one of the greatest clothing articles in the history of basketball.”

Trace William Cowen31 days ago
BTS members pose with Jimmy Fallon in stylish outfits at Grand Central Terminal.
Music

BTS Will Return to Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show' for Two-Night Event Ahead of Album Release

The global superstars will reunite for their first U.S. late night appearance in years with an interview and performance from their new album, 'ARIRANG.'

Alex Ocho121 days ago
Fernando Mendoza Broke Late Night Records on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'
Sports

Fernando Mendoza Literally Breaks Records on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’

Fernando Mendoza appeared on ‘The Tonight Show’ and smashed eight vinyl records in a playful challenge following Indiana’s national title run.

Bernadette Giacomazzo172 days ago
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2243 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Will Smith during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Pop Culture

Will Smith Recalls ‘Terror’ He Felt Diving Under Ice in North Pole

The actor accidentally took his mask off during the terrifying underwater adventure.

Jaelani Turner-Williams177 days ago
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Music

ASAP Rocky Helps Pay Rent for All Tenants in Grandmother’s Building: ‘It Feels Amazing’

The 'Don't Be Dumb' rapper paid it forward after temporarily living in a shelter as a child.

Jaelani Turner-Williams178 days ago
ASAP Rocky during an interview on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'
Music

ASAP Rocky Says He First Met Rihanna Before He Was Famous: 'We Locked Eyes Right Away'

In an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' the rapper told the story of meeting Rihanna outside of a nightclub.

Joe Price178 days ago
Jimmy Fallon on a holiday-themed album cover, skiing with a squirrel. Includes a pop-up Christmas tree scene with gifts.
Pop Culture

Jimmy Fallon 'Holiday Seasoning' Deluxe Signed Vinyl: How to Buy

The limited-edition version of 'The Tonight Show' host's festive album is available now on Complex with a signed insert.

Complex Staff207 days ago
Lady Gaga
Pop Culture

Prompt Asking X Users to Name a Celebrity Who Gagged an Interviewer Goes Viral

Users responded with clips of Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and more.

tara mahadevan275 days ago
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Music

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Soundtrack Goes Platinum After Record-Breaking Global Success

EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami received Platinum plaques on 'The Tonight Show.'

Mark Elibert279 days ago
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Seth Rogen in a light gray suit, white shirt, and tie waves at an event, standing against a dark blue backdrop with large text.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Recalls Pounding Coffee in Futile Effort to Cancel Out Shrooms Before Maron Interview

The 'Platonic' star looks back on being accidentally shroomed up for a long-form Marc Maron interview.

Trace William Cowen344 days ago
Spike Lee
Pop Culture

Spike Lee Says 'Malcolm X' Was Saved By Michael Jordan, Prince, and Janet Jackson

Warner Bros. tried to shelve the 1992 movie after it was over budget.

tara mahadevan349 days ago
A$AP Rocky in a white suit, smiling and posing between Spike Lee and Denzel Washington at an outdoor event with photographers in the background.
Pop Culture

Spike Lee Says ASAP Rocky and Denzel Washington 'Go Toe to Toe' in New Movie: 'Don't Sleep on ASAP'

Denzel and ASAP star in Spike’s Akira Kurosawa reinterpretation 'Highest 2 Lowest.'

Trace William Cowen350 days ago
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2166 -- Pictured: Musical guest PinkPantheress performs on Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Pop Culture

PinkPantheress and Jimmy Fallon Recreate ‘Illegal’ Challenge with a Gory Twist

The British pop hitmaker previously said that she didn't expect the song to be so popular.

Alex Gonzalez351 days ago
Anthony Mackie
Pop Culture

Anthony Mackie Dubs Himself ‘White Dude Legend,’ Says He Made His White Co-Stars ‘Famous’

The Marvel actor has often been snubbed by awards shows, while his white co-stars landed nominations.

tara mahadevan357 days ago
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Elsie Hewitt in a sparkly dress and Pete Davidson in sunglasses pose together at the 2025 Blossom Ball event backdrop.
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson on Impending Parenthood With Elsie Hewitt: 'Everything Else Doesn't Really Matter'

Pete Davidson is "stoked" about becoming a dad, calling it his "dream."

Trace William Cowen359 days ago
Clipse stand on stage with large screens showing close-up eyes behind them, surrounded by blue lights.
Music

Pusha T and Malice Bring Emotional Performance of Clipse Track "The Birds Don't Sing" to 'Fallon'

The moving song opens Clipse's 'Let God Sort Em Out,' out now.

Trace William Cowen366 days ago
The Weeknd surprising Fordham University graduates with an impromptu performance with Jimmy Fallon.
Music

Watch The Weeknd Gatecrash New York Graduation With Surprise Performance

The singer performed "Blinding Lights" and "I Can't Feel My Face" for graduates with Jimmy Fallon in tow.

Will Lavin427 days ago

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