Featured
Minaj previously claimed to have received a so-called "Gold Card" visa "free of charge." But what's the truth?Trace William Cowen
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the latest championship team to create controversy around their visit to the White House.Jack Erwin
For years, the Barbz fought over streaming numbers and rap beef. Now they're debating immigration policy. We asked the most passionate fanbase in rap what to make of Nicki Minaj going full MAGA.Abe Beame
Once a critic of Donald Trump, Nicki Minaj now praises MAGA onstage alongside Erika Kirk. This is a timeline of how that shift happened.Complex Staff