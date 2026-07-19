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Zendaya's Faces Backlash for Wearing 3,000-Year-Old Iranian Earrings During 'The Odyssey' Press Tour

Archaeologists and cultural critics called the move "hugely problematic" after the actress wore ancient Ziwiye hoard gold medallions to a London photocall for 'The Odyssey.'

Zendaya
Shane Anthony Sinclair / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Zendaya is facing backlash after ancient Iranian gold medallions she wore to a London press event drew sharp criticism from archaeologists, historians, and social media users, with many citing the timing of the active U.S.-Iran conflict.

At a photocall for The Odyssey, the actress wore earrings described by jewelry dealer Barron London as "a pair of Ziwiye gold medallion plaques, circa first millennium BC Iran." The pieces feature ancient Iranian sun motifs.

Macquarie University associate professor of history and archaeology Peter Edwell said the earrings trace to a compromised origin.

"It's believed the items Zendaya wore came from quite a problematic hoard that was discovered in Ziwiye in Iran in the late 1940s," he explained. "It wasn't excavated. It was plundered and then dispersed out to private and public collections."

Edwell said the language used to describe the earrings' origin raises immediate red flags. The phrase "undisclosed origin," he added, "generally indicates the artifact has, at some point, been plundered illegally."

He called the situation "obviously a huge problem," and tied the broader trade to criminal networks: "Artifact smuggling is run by criminal gangs and organized crime syndicates—a sophisticated, multi-level, international practice."

London-based Islamic history and art expert Zirrar Ali called Zendaya’s choice to wear the earrings "distasteful," especially since the earrings appeared at a moment when the U.S. is actively engaged in conflict with Iran. That conflict has reportedly resulted in more than 3,000 deaths and tens of thousands of injuries.

According to CNN, Barron London said in a statement it welcomes "informed dialogue about provenance, preservation and the appreciation of exceptional craftsmanship," adding that it hopes the earrings "can also serve as a reminder of the country's enduring artistic, cultural, and historical legacy."

The moment arrived as Zenday’s stylist, Law Roach, was already facing criticism for flying by private jet to collect a Schiaparelli dress for the actress to wear during the same press tour.

Earlier this year, Margot Robbie faced backlash for wearing the $8.8 million Taj Mahal Diamond, which features a Parsi inscription, on a red carpet.

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