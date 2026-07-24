Tristan Thompson

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Tristan Thompson attends Charity Day 2025 Hosted by the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at Cantor on September 11, 2025 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY - JULY 16: Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are seen on July 16, 2025 in New York City.
Sports

Tristan Thompson Warns Klay Thompson to Not 'Feed the Beast' Post-Megan Thee Stallion Split

Tristan Thompson told Klay Thompson that by speaking publicly about the breakup, he could "give it more legs."

Jaelani Turner-Williams15 days ago
(L-R) Jaylen Brown and Tristan Thompson.
Sports

Tristan Thompson on Facing Racism During Boston Celtics Tenure, Praises Jaylen Brown

"When I played there, they call you the n-word," he claimed.

Joe Price23 days ago
TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 - Day 3
Pop Culture

Tristan Thompson Admits He Never Planned to Tell Khloé Kardashian About Cheating

Thompson told Shannon Sharpe that someone reported that he had cheated on Khloé Kardashian during the early hours of the morning.

Joe Price23 days ago
(L-R) J. R. Smith and Kyrie Irving.
Sports

J.R. Smith Seemingly Claims Kyrie Irving 'Ghosted' Cavaliers Championship Team Reunion

The former NBA champion appeared to address the absence of former Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving after photos emerge from their reunion.

Jose Martinez37 days ago
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Tristan Thompson Sues Crypto Company for Canceling Endorsement Deal
Sports

Ex-NBA Champ Tristan Thompson Claims World Mobile Stiffed Him on $2M Deal

The ex-NBA champ turned tech exec says World Mobile stiffed him on $2M in tokens—then kept cashing in on his name and image anyway.

Bernadette Giacomazzo56 days ago
Split image of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.
Pop Culture

Tristan Thompson Tells Khloé Kardashian He Experiences ‘Post-Nut’ Remorse for Cheating

Khloé Kardashian asked Tristan Thompson about his infidelity on her podcast 'Khloé in Wonder Land.'

Jose Martinez57 days ago
Tristan Thompson smiling in a black jacket; Khloé Kardashian in a purple sequined dress holding an award.
Pop Culture

Tristan Thompson He Would Only Have More Kids if They Came From Khloé Kardashian’s Embryos

Thompson, who is a father to four children across three relationships, says he underwent a vasectomy as an "ultimatum."

Alex Ocho58 days ago
Tristan Thompson Files for Conservatorship Over His 'Developmentally Delayed' Brother
Sports

Inside Tristan Thompson’s Fight to Secure Conservatorship of Brother Amari

From guardianship to conservatorship, Tristan’s latest filing shows how far he’s going to secure long-term care for his younger brother.

Bernadette Giacomazzo87 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Khloé Kardashian attends the NikeSKIMS Launch Dinner at Four Twenty Five on September 24, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian Says the ‘Only Boy’ Allowed in Her Bed Is Her Son: ‘I Don't Want Anyone in There’

The reality television star and podcaster currently doesn't want a romantic partner in her bed.

Jaelani Turner-Williams199 days ago
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Kris Jenner
Pop Culture

Kris Jenner on Maintaining ‘Love’ for Her Kids’ Exes: ‘They Can Always Come to Me’

The matriarch is closest with Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, and Scott Disick.

tara mahadevan249 days ago
A man in a white jacket smiles against a yellow background with "World Mobile" text above.
Sports

Tristan Thompson Aims to Bring Internet to Billions with New World Mobile Gig

Thompson is the company's new Chief Digital Equity Officer.

Bernadette Giacomazzo348 days ago
Tristan Thompson.
Sports

Tristan Thompson Named Chief Advisory Officer for DeSci Platform AxonDAO

The NBA player will help the company expand into athlete-focused health and wellness markets.

Joshua Espinoza400 days ago
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian on Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal: 'I Had to Forgive Myself for That'

Thompson famously cheated on Khloé when she was pregnant with their first child together.

tara mahadevan445 days ago
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Khloe Kardashian attends 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 7, 2022 at Cipriani South Street in New York City.
Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian Says She Couldn’t ‘Process Everything’ After Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson Scandals

The entrepreneur and reality television star will no longer date NBA players.

Jaelani Turner-Williams465 days ago
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LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian attend the Klutch Sports Group "More Than A Game" Dinner Presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian Says Daughter True Thinks She and Tristan Thompson Are ‘Married'

Kardashian allows her daughter, True, to believe that she's married to Tristan Thompson.

Jaelani Turner-Williams506 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 19: NBA player Tristan Thompson tours the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on February 19, 2025 in New York City. The stock market opened low amid U.S. President Donald Trump's latest 25% tariff hike and the release of the latest Federal Reserve minutes.
Sports

Tristan Thompson Launches TracyAI During New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell Visit

Thompson serves as the platform's chief content officer and lead advisor.

Jaelani Turner-Williams520 days ago

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