Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian first became a household name through the cultural phenomenon of *Keeping Up with the Kardashians*, which reshaped reality TV with its unfiltered look at fame and family dynamics. She was born on October 21, 1980, in Los Angeles, California. Beyond television, she has carved out a significant role as an entrepreneur with Skims, a brand that revolutionized shapewear by centering size inclusivity and diverse body representation, challenging long-standing beauty standards. Her impact goes beyond fashion, as she uses her platform to influence social conversations around body positivity and celebrity culture. Fans engage deeply with her work because she merges personal narrative with product innovation, making Skims not just a brand but a movement that redefines how celebrities connect with and empower their audiences.

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Kim Kardashian's Health Scare Related to the Death of Her Father
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian’s Latest Health Scare Brings Back Painful Memories of Dad Robert’s Death

A Season 8 trailer for The Kardashians reveals Kim’s esophagitis diagnosis — and Kris Jenner’s emotional reaction to the unsettling family connection.

Bernadette Giacomazzo1 day ago
Kim Kardashian Gets 1 Euro for 2016 Paris Hotel Robbery
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Gets €1 Nearly a Decade After Paris Hotel Robbery

The symbolic award was exactly what Kardashian requested, as she sought accountability—not a payout—for the traumatic 2016 jewelry heist.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
A woman with long blue hair in pigtails, wearing a black outfit and bold makeup, walking outside a building.
Music

North West Headlines The Vic Theatre in Chicago With Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in Attendance

Kanye West closed out his pair of Chicago shows by showing up for his daughter's first solo show at The Vic Theatre.

Jade Gomez13 days ago
North West attends the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2026 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Celebrate Daughter North's Latest Magazine Cover

The 13-year-old appears on the cover of the latest issue of 'Dazed,' as shot by filmmaker Gus Van Sant.

Joe Price25 days ago
Split image. Left: Tyrese Gibson in a blue suit. Right: Kim Kardashian in a black lace outfit at an event.
Pop Culture

Tyrese Says "How You Gonna Act Like That" Was Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Alleged Cheating

The R&B singer claims his 2002 hit single was inspired by Kardashian, he says, cheating on her then-husband Damon Thomas.

Alex Ocho26 days ago
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Sign for the shapewear brand Skims on 11th July 2026 in London, United Kingdom. SKIMS, the shapewear and clothing brand which was co-founded by Kim Kardashian, will open its first UK flagship store on Regent Street in summer 2026.
Style

Skims Hires Supreme’s Former Creative Director Erin Magee as Chief Design Officer

Longtime creative director has also Kim Schraub moved from creative director to chief brand officer.

Joe Price26 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Kim Kardashian attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian’s Reality Show About Baseball Moms Is Coming to Paramount+

Executive produced by Kardashian, the series follows a group of families with children who attend an elite baseball training camp in Arizona.

Jaelani Turner-Williams31 days ago
US reality TV personality Kim Kardashian watches the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Monaco street circuit in Monaco, ahead of the, on June 7, 2026.
Pop Culture

Suspect Arrested After Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills Home Burglary

The male suspect was taken into custody after retrieving items from Kardashian's home and driving a vehicle owed by one of her employees.

Jaelani Turner-Williams39 days ago
Kim Kardashian's Calabasas Home Robbed, Vehicle Taken Out for 'Joyride'
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills Home Hit in New Burglary Scare

Inside the $60 million Hidden Hills scare: what deputies say happened, the disputed car details and why Kim and her kids weren’t home.

Bernadette Giacomazzo40 days ago
Julian Newman.
Pop Culture

Julian Newman Says His Sister's Alleged Sex Tape Leak Will Make Her 'Bigger Than Kim K'

The social media influencer posted a YouTube video blaming Jaden's ex-boyfriend for an alleged private video leak.

Joe Price43 days ago
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NikeSkims
Style

NikeSKIMS Unveils Summer Studio Edit 02, Mixing Performance With Lifestyle

Pieces in the collection include Satin Shine fabric, Stretch Nylon and new silhouettes.

Jaelani Turner-Williams53 days ago
Kylie Jenner
Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner Pays Tribute to Her Late Grandmother With Throwback Family Photos

Mary Jo Shannon, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, died last week at 91.

Trey Alston62 days ago
(L) Kris Jenner attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (R) Mary Jo Shannon arrives at Kim Kardashian's appartment on May 20, 2014 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Kris Jenner Says Her Mom, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, Has Died at 91: 'There Are No Words'

"My mom was the heart of our family," Jenner wrote.

Kris Seavers65 days ago
Kris Jenner, whose longtime security team included Mason Haynes.
Pop Culture

Longtime Kardashian-Jenner Bodyguard Mason Haynes Dead at 52

Tributes are pouring in for the security professional who guarded Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Lewis Hamilton, Nicki Minaj, and other stars.

Bernadette Giacomazzo65 days ago
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NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Spends $285,000 on 1973 Ford Bronco for Her Idaho Mountain Home

The forest green Velocity Restorations build was shipped to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, after Kardashian had it in Los Angeles for a few weeks.

Mark Elibert66 days ago
Will Ferrell as Lonnie "The Hawk" Hawkins
Pop Culture

Will Ferrell Promos New Golf Netflix Series in Sultry SKIMS Campaign

Ferrell's upcoming Netflix comedy series, 'The Hawk,' follows Hawkins as he returns to the world of professional golf.

tara mahadevan82 days ago

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