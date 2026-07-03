Manny Pacquiao

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao Fight Postponed Due to Ongoing Legal Issues
Sports

Floyd Mayweather's Legal Troubles Put Rematch Against Manny Pacquiao on Hold

Contract disputes, felony charges and a multimillion-dollar tax lien have thrown Floyd Mayweather's latest blockbuster fight into limbo.

Bernadette Giacomazzo20 days ago
Manny Pacquiao Raises Money for Philippines Following Earthquake: 'My Heart is Heavy'
Sports

Manny Pacquiao Launches Earthquake Relief for the Philippines: ‘My Heart Is Heavy’

The boxing legend is rallying support for food, shelter and medical aid across quake-hit Mindanao after saying his heart is heavy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo37 days ago
Manny Pacquiao Shades Floyd Mayweather Ahead of Historic Rematch
Sports

Manny Pacquiao Laughs Off Floyd Mayweather's 'The Best Ever' Claim

Pacquiao questions Mayweather’s ‘TBE’ legacy, points to his own eight-division titles, and says a signed contract and advance payment tie Floyd to the proposed Netflix rematch.

Bernadette Giacomazzo79 days ago
Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Took Advance Cash Payment for Manny Pacquiao Fight
Sports

Floyd Mayweather Accused of Taking Advance Payment for Manny Pacquiao Rematch

Pacquiao’s camp says Mayweather took upfront money, signed for a pro fight, and is now trying to change the terms, putting the 2026 rematch in jeopardy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo107 days ago
Manny Pacquiao Countersues Restaurant Server for Malicious Prosecution and Defamation
Sports

Manny Pacquiao Fires Back at Former Waiter With Malicious Prosecution Suit

The boxing legend alleges a waiter’s story about the original Mayweather fight was fabricated from day one and accuses him and his lawyers of abusing the justice system.

Bernadette Giacomazzo139 days ago
Advertisement
Floyd Mayweather Jr. exchange punches with Manny Pacquiao during their welterweight unification championship bout, May 2, 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sports

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao Rematch Set for September on Netflix

Mayweather defeated Pacquiao by unanimous decision in their first bout in 2015.

Jose Martinez144 days ago
Manny Pacquiao Will Return to Boxing in April in an Exhibition Match
Sports

Manny Pacquiao Returning to the Ring in April Exhibition Fight

At 47, the Filipino legend takes on 'The Russian Rocky' in Las Vegas — and has sparked talk of a blockbuster Mayweather rematch in 2026.

Bernadette Giacomazzo148 days ago
Manny Pacquiao Has 'Respect' for Jake Paul, But Wouldn't Fight Him For $35M
Sports

Manny Pacquiao ‘Respects’ Jake Paul — But His Advisor Says a Fight Isn’t Happening

Manny Pacquiao’s advisor says the boxing legend respects Jake Paul but has no interest in fighting him, regardless of the potential payday.

Bernadette Giacomazzo215 days ago
Manny Pacquiao's Son Had His Boxing Debut—But It Fell Short of Expectations
Sports

Manny Pacquiao’s Son Just Had His Pro Debut — And Fans Didn’t Expect the Outcome

Jimuel Pacquiao's first professional boxing fight ended in a draw.

Bernadette Giacomazzo228 days ago
Manny Pacquiao Praises Floyd Mayweather Amid Rematch Rumors
Sports

Manny Pacquiao Praises Floyd Mayweather Amid Rematch Rumors

'You have to move mountains to get these two giant egos to agree,' an insider said about the two boxers.

Bernadette Giacomazzo262 days ago
Advertisement
Ricky Hatton
Sports

Former World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton Dead at 46

The legendary British boxer had a 45-3 record.

Trey Alston307 days ago
David Flat Sparks Says Canelo vs. Crawford Will Be Bigger Than Mayweather vs. Pacquiao
Sports

David 'Flat' Sparks Predicts Canelo vs. Crawford Could Be the Biggest Fight in Years

David 'Flat' Sparks, a pro boxer who has trained Jake Paul, believes Canelo vs. Crawford will be bigger than Mayweather vs. Pacquiao.

Bernadette Giacomazzo309 days ago
IShowSpeed in a suit smiles on the left; Jake Paul, shirtless with tattoos, on the right.
Sports

IShowSpeed Says He Can Beat Jake Paul and Knock Him Out in Boxing Match

Speed also said Manny Pacquiao is the greatest boxer of all-time during a conversation with Speedy at ComplexCon 2024 in Las Vegas.

Mark Elibert607 days ago
Manny Pacquiao and iShowSpeed at separate events.
Sports

Manny Pacquiao Knocks IShowSpeed to the Floor During Sparring

Speed tried to hold it together after a series of rib shots but he eventually dropped.

Mark Elibert673 days ago
Dave Bautista photographed in Las Vegas
Pop Culture

Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments

Dave Bautista told 'GQ' that he covered up a tattoo of Manny Pacquiao's team logo after the boxing champ made derogatory comments about gay people.

taramhdvn1288 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App