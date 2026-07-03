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'The Mandalorian & Grogu' Set for Digital Release on July 21
Pop Culture

'The Mandalorian & Grogu' Digital Release Lands July 21

Bring Din and Grogu’s first big-screen mission home with behind-the-scenes Star Wars featurettes and a Jon Favreau commentary track.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago
The image shows the United States Supreme Court building with columns, an American flag, and surrounding greenery under a clear blue sky.
Life

D.C. to Pay Settlement After Man Was Handcuffed for Playing 'Star Wars' Imperial March

Sam O'Hara was handcuffed after following National Guard troops while playing the iconic Star Wars theme.

Mark Elibert20 days ago
Here's Your First Look at 'Star Wars: Zero Company' Video Game
Pop Culture

'Star Wars: Zero Company' Gameplay Reveal Rewrites the Clone Wars

Meet Hawks, Kundri Fathom, and a rogue squad of clones, Mandalorians, and Jedi as EA and Bit Reactor rethink Star Wars strategy for PC, PS5, and Xbox.

Bernadette Giacomazzo40 days ago
Two images: Left, Doja Cat with pink hair in a corset and cap at a MAC event. Right, Elon Musk in a black suit, standing against a curtain.
Music

Doja Cat Likens 'B*tch' Elon Musk to Frog, Ewok While Urging Him to Restore X's Audio Post Feature

"U look like u eat sand," Doja said amid a series of Musk mockeries.

Trace William Cowen42 days ago
Marcia Lucas, Oscar-Winning 'Star Wars' Editor & George's Former Wife, Dead at 80
Pop Culture

Marcia Lucas, Oscar-Winning 'Star Wars' Editor and New Hollywood Pioneer, Dead at 80

More than just 'George's ex-wife,' the quiet force behind 'Star Wars,' 'Taxi Driver,' and New Hollywood’s boldest moments leaves a legacy most fans never knew they owed everything to.

Bernadette Giacomazzo47 days ago
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Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau smiling at an event, with Grogu (Baby Yoda) from "The Mandalorian."
Pop Culture

‘Mandalorian and Grogu’ Scores Disney’s Lowest Opening Weekend for a 'Star Wars' Film

The first 'Star Wars' movie in seven years opened with $102 million domestically.

Joe Price52 days ago
'The Mandalorian & Grogu' Pulls in $12M in Thursday Previews
Pop Culture

'The Mandalorian and Grogu' Blast Off With $12M Preview Haul

'Star Wars' returns to the big screen as Jon Favreau’s 'Mandalorian' movie tests whether Din Djarin and Grogu can fuel a $100 million Memorial Day debut.

Bernadette Giacomazzo55 days ago
John Boyega and Tae Heckard May Have Secretly Tied the Knot
Pop Culture

Did John Boyega Secretly Marry Tae Heckard? Fans Think They Have the Answer

From matching rings to a viral fan encounter, here’s why the internet is convinced John Boyega and Tae Heckard quietly got married.

Bernadette Giacomazzo55 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Grogu character is seen during the Premiere of Disney's "Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu" at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 14, 2026 in Hollywood,
Pop Culture

Fortnite's New Mandalorian Island Lets You Catch Part of the Film Before It Hits Theaters

Epic Games, Disney, and Lucasfilm built a playable Nevarro where up to 16 players can catch the first 10 minutes of 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' starting on Tuesday.

Trey Alston58 days ago
'The Mandalorian & Grogu' Spoilers: The Rebels Make a Deal with the Hutt Devils
Pop Culture

‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ Spoilers Reveal the New Republic’s Risky Hutt Deal

New spoilers reveal Din and Grogu’s risky mission to rescue Jabba’s heir, strike a pact with the Hutts, and hunt hidden Imperial warlords still in the shadows.

Bernadette Giacomazzo58 days ago
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Tom Kane with short gray hair stands next to a Star Wars stormtrooper helmet.
Pop Culture

'Star Wars' and 'Powerpuff Girls' Voice Actor Tom Kane Dead at 64

The prolific voice actor was best known for his contributions to countless animated shows and video games.

Joe Price59 days ago
'Star Wars' Legend Sir Alec Guinness Told Ian McKellen That It Was 'Unseemly' to Rally for Gay Rights
Pop Culture

Ian McKellen Says ‘Star Wars’ Icon Alec Guinness Urged Him to Withdraw From LGBTQ+ Activism

McKellen recalls a private lunch where the original Obi-Wan actor tried to steer him away from Stonewall and LGBTQ+ activism.

Bernadette Giacomazzo66 days ago
Star Wars Celebration is Coming Back to Los Angeles: Here's What We Know So Far
Pop Culture

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles 2027: First Guests Revealed

Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, and more head to LA as Star Wars fans prep for a massive 50th anniversary blowout in 2027.

Bernadette Giacomazzo71 days ago
'Star Wars' Fans Spent 33 Billion Minutes Consuming Related Media in 2025, New Study Reveals
Pop Culture

‘Star Wars’ Fans Streamed 33 Billion Minutes of Content in 2025

Nielsen’s Star Wars Day report reveals which films and series fans rewatched most — and how Disney+ drives repeat viewing.

Bernadette Giacomazzo73 days ago
'Star Wars' Drops New 'Mandalorian' Lego Starfighter Set in Honor of May the 4th
Pop Culture

LEGO Drops UCS Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter for Star Wars Day

Build Din Djarin’s N-1 with this 1,809-piece UCS display set, plus a limited Grogu bonus for early buyers while supplies last.

Bernadette Giacomazzo73 days ago
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