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'The Mandalorian & Grogu' Digital Release Lands July 21
Bring Din and Grogu’s first big-screen mission home with behind-the-scenes Star Wars featurettes and a Jon Favreau commentary track.
D.C. to Pay Settlement After Man Was Handcuffed for Playing 'Star Wars' Imperial March
Sam O'Hara was handcuffed after following National Guard troops while playing the iconic Star Wars theme.
'Star Wars: Zero Company' Gameplay Reveal Rewrites the Clone Wars
Meet Hawks, Kundri Fathom, and a rogue squad of clones, Mandalorians, and Jedi as EA and Bit Reactor rethink Star Wars strategy for PC, PS5, and Xbox.
Doja Cat Likens 'B*tch' Elon Musk to Frog, Ewok While Urging Him to Restore X's Audio Post Feature
"U look like u eat sand," Doja said amid a series of Musk mockeries.
Marcia Lucas, Oscar-Winning 'Star Wars' Editor and New Hollywood Pioneer, Dead at 80
More than just 'George's ex-wife,' the quiet force behind 'Star Wars,' 'Taxi Driver,' and New Hollywood’s boldest moments leaves a legacy most fans never knew they owed everything to.
‘Mandalorian and Grogu’ Scores Disney’s Lowest Opening Weekend for a 'Star Wars' Film
The first 'Star Wars' movie in seven years opened with $102 million domestically.
'The Mandalorian and Grogu' Blast Off With $12M Preview Haul
'Star Wars' returns to the big screen as Jon Favreau’s 'Mandalorian' movie tests whether Din Djarin and Grogu can fuel a $100 million Memorial Day debut.
Did John Boyega Secretly Marry Tae Heckard? Fans Think They Have the Answer
From matching rings to a viral fan encounter, here’s why the internet is convinced John Boyega and Tae Heckard quietly got married.
Fortnite's New Mandalorian Island Lets You Catch Part of the Film Before It Hits Theaters
Epic Games, Disney, and Lucasfilm built a playable Nevarro where up to 16 players can catch the first 10 minutes of 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' starting on Tuesday.
‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ Spoilers Reveal the New Republic’s Risky Hutt Deal
New spoilers reveal Din and Grogu’s risky mission to rescue Jabba’s heir, strike a pact with the Hutts, and hunt hidden Imperial warlords still in the shadows.
'Star Wars' and 'Powerpuff Girls' Voice Actor Tom Kane Dead at 64
The prolific voice actor was best known for his contributions to countless animated shows and video games.
Ian McKellen Says ‘Star Wars’ Icon Alec Guinness Urged Him to Withdraw From LGBTQ+ Activism
McKellen recalls a private lunch where the original Obi-Wan actor tried to steer him away from Stonewall and LGBTQ+ activism.
Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles 2027: First Guests Revealed
Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, and more head to LA as Star Wars fans prep for a massive 50th anniversary blowout in 2027.
‘Star Wars’ Fans Streamed 33 Billion Minutes of Content in 2025
Nielsen’s Star Wars Day report reveals which films and series fans rewatched most — and how Disney+ drives repeat viewing.
LEGO Drops UCS Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter for Star Wars Day
Build Din Djarin’s N-1 with this 1,809-piece UCS display set, plus a limited Grogu bonus for early buyers while supplies last.