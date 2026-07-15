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How to Buy: Adidas Argentina Messi Authentic Away Jersey

Here's what you need to know about the $180 authentic away jersey.

A black and blue Argentina soccer jersey with ornate patterns, featuring the number 10, Adidas logo, and AFA crest.
Image courtesy of adidas

Argentina has reached the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after defeating England in the semifinals, and demand for Lionel Messi‘s away jersey has followed the team's run every step of the way.

Here's where to find the adidas authentic away jersey and what fans should know before buying.

How to buy adidas Argentina Messi Authentic Away Jersey

For fans looking to support Argentina and Messi during the tournament, the adidas Argentina 26 Away Authentic Messi Soccer Jersey (KH3935) is the authentic version of the team's away shirt. The jersey retails for $180 and is available for purchase at Complex.

Designed with adidas' player-level performance approach, the jersey is made with 100% recycled polyester and features CLIMACOOL+ technology. The jersey uses transfer knit jacquard construction with sweat-wicking and quick-drying properties, along with heat-transferred details including adidas branding and Argentina's crest.

The authentic away jersey features a slim-fit design for a streamlined feel while allowing for a full range of movement. The Messi version includes the forward's name and number, setting it apart from the blank authentic Argentina away jersey for fans who want to wear the captain's kit.

Argentina is in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals and is set to face England on Wednesday (July 15) at 3 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Argentina will face off against Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday (July 19) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

adidas is both the official sponsor of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the official outfitter of Argentina's national team.

Shop the adidas Argentina Messi Authentic Away Jersey (KH3935) for $180 on Complex and the rest of the Soccer Edit on Complex Shop.

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