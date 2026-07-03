Jordyn Woods

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Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks
Style

Jordyn Woods' Lucky Orange Bag Is Heading to the Guggenheim

It became the New York Knicks' unofficial good-luck charm during their 2026 NBA Championship run.

Trey Alston24 days ago
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 20: Jordyn Woods is seen arriving at Madison Square Gardens on April 20, 2026 in New York, New York.
Sports

Zohran Mamdani Seen Posing With Jordyn Woods’ Knicks Bag at Championship Parade

The Mayor of New York held Woods' lucky Tux Clutch Mini with a smile during the parade.

Jaelani Turner-Williams29 days ago
Jordyn Woods in a fur coat and "New York Knicks Basketball Club" shirt stands on a basketball court, smiling at the camera.
Style

Jordyn Woods Says She Might Retire Lucky Knicks Purse: 'I Am the Bag'

The model and fiancée of Karl-Anthony Towns reflected on how her viral orange clutch became a symbol of the Knicks' championship run and why it may soon be retired.

Mark Elibert31 days ago
A smiling Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods pose at an indoor event, with plants in the background.
Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns on Jordyn Woods's 'Lucky' Bag at Knicks Games: 'Obviously, She Made Some Magic'

KAT also praised the orange clutch as “one of the greatest clothing articles in the history of basketball.”

Trace William Cowen31 days ago
Jordyn Woods Complains That She Can't Bring Her 'Lucky Bag' to Support Knicks Boo Karl-Anthony Towns
Sports

Jordyn Woods’ ‘Lucky Bag’ Meets Knicks NBA Finals No-Bag Rule

The courtside accessory has become part of Woods’ playoff superstition while supporting fiancé Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks’ Finals run.

Bernadette Giacomazzo39 days ago
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Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attend the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City.
Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns Says Jordyn Woods Was 'Ecstatic' Over Engagement Ring

The New York Knicks player recalled the "surprise" proposal to the socialite and entrepreneur.

Jaelani Turner-Williams191 days ago
kat
Sports

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns Are Engaged

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have been dating for five years.

danbarna204 days ago
Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods at the US Open Women's Semifinals Blue Carpet held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 04, 2025 in Queens, New York.
Sports

Jordyn Woods Defends Karl-Anthony Towns After Funny Marco Says He Changes His Voice 'A Lot'

The entrepreneur and Anthony-Towns girlfriend says the athlete's voice changes depending on "the time of day."

Jaelani Turner-Williams248 days ago
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns
Pop Culture

Jordyn Woods Says Dating Karl-Anthony Towns Is Like Being With Her 'Best Friend'

The entrepreneur appeared on Tamron Hall's show to talk about both her fashion and her relationship.

Trey Alston269 days ago
Jordyn Woods Launches SOFT TOUCH Affordable Loungewear
Style

Jordyn Woods Just Dropped a New Affordable Loungewear Line

Woods has partnered with Adore Me to launch the line.

Bernadette Giacomazzo303 days ago
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Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns
Sports

Jordyn Woods Shares Heartfelt Message on Knicks' Season Ending, Posts Picture With Kylie Jenner

Also included in Woods' photo series was Karl-Anthony Towns, Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, and Spike Lee.

tara mahadevan410 days ago
Jordyn Woods in a glamorous gold dress with a fur coat poses on a red carpet with a yellow and white background.
Pop Culture

Jordyn Woods Grieves Close Friend Who Died After Battle With Cancer

“Life isn't always fair. She will be missed tremendously,” Woods wrote on Thursday.

Alex Ocho498 days ago
Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner attend the launch event of the activewear label SECNDNTURE
Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner Reflects on Fallout With Jordyn Woods: ‘I Was Heartbroken'

Jenner added that their friendship needed "distance" after their infamous 2019 falling out.

Joe Price632 days ago
jordyn woods
Pop Culture

Jordyn Woods Flaunts Massive Diamond Ring, Sparks Karl-Anthony Towns Engagement Rumors

The couple relocated to the East Coast after Towns was traded to the New York Knicks.

Jaelani Turner-Williams648 days ago
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