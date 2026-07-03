Naomi Campbell

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Naomi Campbell Blames Lawyer's 'Fraud and Deception' for Charity Ban
Pop Culture

Naomi Campbell Claims Forgery and 'Fraud' Cost Her Charity Role

Inside the tribunal showdown as the supermodel claims forged emails, missing millions, and a ‘trusted’ lawyer destroyed Fashion for Relief.

Bernadette Giacomazzo30 days ago
Naomi Campbell Breaks Silence After Epstein Ties Revelation: 'No Wrongdoing on My Part'
Pop Culture

Naomi Campbell Speaks Out on Epstein Ties: ‘No Wrongdoing on My Part’

As newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents pull Naomi Campbell back into the spotlight, the supermodel defends herself and reiterates her support for survivors.

Bernadette Giacomazzo152 days ago
LINDA EVANGELISTA, SS98 CHRISTIAN DIOR
Style

“Extension Girl”: How Amoy Pitters Became The Hairstylist of Turn-of-the-Millennium High Fashion

From John Galliano and Naomi Campbell to Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week and The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Pitters has been the Hairstylist to Book if You're In the Know

Dori Walker219 days ago
MABLETON, GEORGIA - AUGUST 31: Rapper Big Daddy Kane performs onstage during An Evening of Classic Hip Hop on August 31, 2025 in Mableton, Georgia. PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Madonna attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2025 in Paris, France.
Music

Big Daddy Kane on Madonna Asking Him to Pose Nude for 'Racy' Book: ‘Amazing Day

Big Daddy Kane was a model in Madonna's controversial 1992 coffee table book 'Sex.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams290 days ago
Rihanna and Naomi Campbell backstage
Music

Naomi Campbell Addresses Rihanna Feud Speculation

A viral clip from the Alaïa runway show during NYFW showed Rihanna walking past her Campbell without greeting her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams656 days ago
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Naomi Campbell attends the H&M&LONDON event
Style

Naomi Campbell Barred From Being Charity Trustee Over Alleged Financial Misconduct

The supermodel is accused of misusing funds raised through her now-defunct Fashion for Relief organization.

Joshua Espinoza660 days ago
Naomi and Anna are pictured on red carpet
Style

Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour Trade Playful Jabs About Punctuality at Harlem’s Fashion Row Event

At one point during her speech, Campbell referred to Wintour as, simply, "the other lady."

Trace William Cowen682 days ago
Pop Culture

Photos of Former Celebrity Couples You Probably Didn’t Know Dated Are the Internet’s Latest Obsession

Fans unearth some obscure twosomes, while others mourned what was.

tara mahadevan964 days ago
DJ Khaled and Naomi Campbell walks the Boss Spring/Summer 2023
Style

Watch DJ Khaled Make His Runway Debut With Naomi Campbell at Hugo Boss Show

The Grammy-winning hitmaker walked in Hugo Boss' Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Miami. Pamela Anderson and Law Roach also appeared in the event.

Joshua Espinoza1220 days ago
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Kylie Jenner wearing a fake lion head
Style

Kylie Jenner Sparks Reactions Wearing Faux Lion Head Dress for Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli unveiled its Spring 2023 Haute Couture collection at Paris Fashion Week, and Kylie Jenner turned heads with a dress that featured a faux lion head.

Brad Callas1272 days ago
Naomi is seen in a publicity photo for MasterClass
Style

Naomi Campbell Brings Her Decades of Expertise to MasterClass for New Course

When it comes to fashion, few have the depth of knowledge exhibited by Naomi Campbell, who is now bringing her skills to the MasterClass platform.

Trace William Cowen1312 days ago
Naomi Campbell cancels Montreal appearance
Life

Naomi Campbell Misses Montreal Appearance After Air Canada Cancelled Her Flight

Air Canada pulled the plug on a flight to Montreal that would have brought Naomi Campbell to Montreal for an appearance at business conference C2 Montreal.

Louis Pavlakos1389 days ago
A look at a new Virgil Abloh book from Louis Vuitton
Style

Louis Vuitton’s Virgil Abloh Book to Feature ‘Personal Reflections’ From Kid Cudi, Naomi Campbell, and More

The hardcover book is being launched in a few different variations, all of which will include "personal reflections" from a number of Virgil's fellow creatives.

Trace William Cowen1410 days ago
kith
Style

Naomi Campbell Stars in Campaign for New Kith and Calvin Klein Collection

The campaign was shot by photographer Campbell Addy in Milan and sees the fashion icon in several looks from the collection, the two brands' second together.

Trace William Cowen1769 days ago
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dave
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Says He Knows Who Left Dirty Notes Full of 'Crazy Sh*t' for Trump Team at White House

Back in 2019, a member of the Trump admin claimed the dirty notes were left by members of Obama's staff. Now, Chappelle has provided new insight.

Trace William Cowen1928 days ago
naomi campbell hazmat suits
Pop Culture

Naomi Campbell Uses an Amazon Subscription to Order Hazmat Suits in Bulk

The supermodel is letting everyone in on her pandemic secrets, revealing how she keeps a fresh supply of hazmat suits in rotation since the early days of COVID.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2042 days ago

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