Rick Ross Explains Why He Didn't Join Jay-Z to Perform at Yankee Stadium

Fans expected Rick Ross to make a surprise appearance during Jay-Z's star-studded performance at Yankee Stadium, but the rapper says business got in the way.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, Ross addressed speculation that he would perform "FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt," his collaboration with Jay-Z from Magna Carta Holy Grail, at Yankee Stadium. Budden told Ross he was among the many fans expecting the MMG boss to emerge during the show.

"I was at the show the other night. The Hov show," Budden said. "'FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt,' came on. Love that song. Absolutely love that song. That's that shit. There was a large amount of people in there that thought you would be coming out to perform, 'cause everybody came out to perform."

Ross said hearing that fans expected him to appear meant a lot. "That feels amazing," he responded.