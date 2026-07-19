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Rick Ross Explains Why He Didn't Join Jay-Z to Perform at Yankee Stadium

The rapper did not confirm if he was invited to the star-studded Yankee Stadium show.

Jay-Z and Rick Ross performing on stage. Jay-Z is wearing a black outfit and cap, while Rick Ross is shirtless with sunglasses.
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

Fans expected Rick Ross to make a surprise appearance during Jay-Z's star-studded performance at Yankee Stadium, but the rapper says business got in the way.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, Ross addressed speculation that he would perform "FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt," his collaboration with Jay-Z from Magna Carta Holy Grail, at Yankee Stadium. Budden told Ross he was among the many fans expecting the MMG boss to emerge during the show.

"I was at the show the other night. The Hov show," Budden said. "'FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt,' came on. Love that song. Absolutely love that song. That's that shit. There was a large amount of people in there that thought you would be coming out to perform, 'cause everybody came out to perform."

Ross said hearing that fans expected him to appear meant a lot. "That feels amazing," he responded.

When Budden asked whether he had been invited to perform or simply had other commitments, Ross revealed he had already left the area for work.

"Well, I was, I most definitely was flying out of Philly to Cleveland to get some munyon," Ross said. "I most definitely went to go pick up a little munyon. So I'm glad y'all felt the vibrations, you know what I'm saying?"

The pair appears to have not performed the song together in 12 years following the release of their other collaboration, “The Devil Is a Lie.” Nonetheless, the two remain friends, with Ross giving Jay his flowers for signing him to Def Jam.

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