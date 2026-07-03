Sarah Jessica Parker

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Chris Noth Still Hates 'Sex & The City' Co-Star Sarah Jessica Parker: 'We're Not Friends'
Pop Culture

Chris Noth Explains Why He’s ‘Not Friends’ With ‘Sex and the City’ Co-Star Sarah Jessica Parker

Chris Noth opens up about his fallout with Sarah Jessica Parker, revealing why they haven’t spoken since the allegations surfaced.

Bernadette Giacomazzo176 days ago
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the "And Just Like That…" Season Three - Photocall at CESE (Conseil économique social et environnemental) on May 28, 2025 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals How She Keeps Carrie Bradshaw's Memory Alive

'And Just Like That' came to a bittersweet end last week after three seasons.

Alex Gonzalez334 days ago
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the "And Just Like That…" Season Three - Premiere at Le Lido on May 28, 2025 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Sarah Jessica Parker on 'Punitive Response' to 'Condemned' Women Characters

The actress thinks female characters aren't given the same grace as male characters.

Jaelani Turner-Williams395 days ago
Pop Culture

Bradley Cooper Lied About Driving Stick Shift to Land a Guest Role on 'Sex and the City'

Cooper guest-starred on the hit HBO series in 1999 as a love interest to protagonist Carrie Bradshaw.

Jaelani Turner-Williams888 days ago
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Hocus Pocus 2 got a new teaser trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the New Teaser Trailer for Disney+’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sequel

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprise their beloved characters in director Anne Fletcher's upcoming sequel to the 1993 cult classic.

Trace William Cowen1480 days ago
Playboi Carti is pictured performing in front of a crowd
Style

Playboi Carti Enters the Signature Drink Space With Launch of Pre-Made Hardscatto Cocktail

Carti has been revealed as a founding partner in the cocktail brand Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits. Sadly, his signature drink isn't named Vampscatto.

Trace William Cowen1536 days ago
nicole-ari-parker
Pop Culture

Nicole Ari Parker to Replace Kim Cattrall in HBO Max's 'Sex and the City' Reboot

Nicole Ari Parker is set to take the place of Kim Cattrall's Samatha Jones character in 'Sex and the City,' rounding out the four-person friend group.

tara mahadevan1790 days ago
Sarah Jessica Parker
Pop Culture

Sarah Jessica Parker Says Pandemic Will 'Obviously' Be Addressed in 'Sex and the City' Revival

The actress confirmed the global pandemic will be included in the mini-series' storyline: "I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all."

Joshua Espinoza1993 days ago
sex and the city reboot
Pop Culture

HBO Max to Revive ‘Sex and the City’

The reunion, titled 'And Just Like That…' will star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis in 10 half-hour episodes coming to HBO Max.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2013 days ago
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vanessa bryant kobe
Style

Vanessa Bryant Shows Off ‘Sex in the City’ Dress Kobe Gave Her: ‘He Was So Romantic’

In an Instagram post, Bryant celebrated her late husband's romantic side while sharing a photo of the dress from the 'Sex and the City' series finale.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2201 days ago
sarah jessica parker
Pop Culture

Sarah Jessica Parker Says She Was Harassed by a 'Very Big Movie Star' on Set

The 'Sex and the City' star said that even she had trouble coming forward with complaints.

Alex Galbraith2561 days ago
Cardi B
Pop Culture

All the 2019 Super Bowl Commercials (So Far)

Cardi B, Serena Williams, Zoë Kravitz, Jeff Bridges, and more will appear in the 2019 spots.

Joshua Espinoza2727 days ago
sarah jessica parker
Pop Culture

Sarah Jessica Parker Remembers ‘Sobbing’ Over Pressure to Do a Nude Scene

Sarah Jessica Parker remembers sobbing when she refused to do a nude scene in one of her early movies.

tara mahadevan3074 days ago
Kim Cattrall HBO Canada's New Original Series 'Sensitive Skin' Premiere
Pop Culture

Kim Cattrall Tells Sarah Jessica Parker to Stop 'Exploiting' Her Tragedy

Kim Cattrall calls out Sarah Jessica Parker on Instagram for being a "hypocrite." Yet another reason why Sex and the City 3 probably won't happen.

Katherine Barner3078 days ago
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This is a photo of Nicole Kidman.
Pop Culture

All of the People Who Wore Black at the Golden Globes (And the 2 People Who Didn't)

The red carpet at the Golden Globes was a "sea of black" this year. Find out who went monochromatic.

Sajae Elder3112 days ago
Cast of 'Sex and the City'
Life

#WokeCharlotte Is the Meme That Rights All the Wrongs of 'Sex and the City'

For every problematic moment in 'Sex and the City,' #WokeCharlotte is there to swoop in and put people on notice.

Jose Martinez3132 days ago
westworld
Pop Culture

HBO Renews 'Westworld,' But You Might Not See It Again Until 2018

'Westworld,' 'Insecure,' and 'Divorce' scored season 2 renewals from HBO.

Trace William Cowen3532 days ago

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