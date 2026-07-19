Shaq Says He Didn't Get an Invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Shaquille O'Neal had a playful response after missing out on the year's biggest celebrity wedding. While attending Fanatics Fest in New York City, the NBA Hall of Famer was asked whether he or longtime friend Charles Barkley received an invitation to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's July 3 wedding. The answer was simple. "No," O'Neal said with a deadpan expression before jokingly adding, "Thanks, Taylor. Thanks, Travis." Despite the lighthearted jab, O'Neal had nothing but well wishes for the newlyweds.

"May it last forever," he said.

Swift and Kelce tied the knot on July 3 in a lavish ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The celebration reportedly drew around 1,000 guests, including celebrity friends such as Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, and Mariska Hargitay. After the ceremony concluded, the arena's giant screens displayed the message "JUST&T MARRIED!" The wedding came nearly a year after the pair announced their engagement in August 2025 with a joint Instagram post featuring photos from Kelce's garden proposal. Swift and Kelce first sparked dating rumors in 2023 after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end mentioned the pop superstar on his New Heights podcast. Their relationship became public later that year when Swift attended her first Chiefs game and watched from a suite alongside Kelce's mother, Donna. O'Neal, meanwhile, has been candid about his own experiences with marriage. The four-time NBA champion married Shaunie Henderson in 2002, and the couple had four children together before divorcing in 2011.