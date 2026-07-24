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Stand-up comedian Nore Davis talks to Complex about how he stays financially fresh, ways to make money in comedy, the power of royalties, & happiness.Khal
In an interview on 'The Tonight Show,' Snoop Dogg had to guess which famous rap song he was listening to by listening to just one second of the song itself.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Some would say Cardi B has kept the world’s attention since the release of her insanely popular hit “Bodak Yellow.” Others would say she’s had us hooked since her infamous “a hoe never gets cold” video. Here are Cardi B’s 25 funniest Instagram posts.Complex
The way Jimmy Fallon pandered to Trump last night was cringeworthy, but he's only part of the problem.Michael Arceneaux