The 20 Best Rappers in Their 20s Right Now, Ranked (2026)

No, rappers aren’t making songs about colonoscopies—yet—but hip-hop is no longer the young man’s game it once was.

That used to be true mainly in underground, boom-bap-adjacent pockets. Now it’s true of mainstream rap, too. Six rappers have topped the Billboard 200 this year, and only one of them, Rod Wave, is in his 20s.

That made this year’s edition of our annual Best Rappers in Their 20s list a challenge. We factor in talent and catalog but also momentum: who’s gaining heat and holding onto it. And right now, the rappers getting the most attention have officially reached unc status. J. Cole is 41, Drake turns 40 this month, and Kendrick Lamar hits 40 next year. Even the genre’s newest superstar, Don Toliver, is having his big moment on the other side of 30 (he’s 32). Meanwhile, a wave of artists who were once stalwarts on this list, including Playboi Carti, Doja Cat, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, and Megan Thee Stallion, have aged out over the past couple of years.