The 20 Best Rappers in Their 20s Right Now, Ranked (2026)

Key Takeaways
- This is Complex’s ranking of the 20 best rappers in their 20s for 2026. The list weighs music quality, chart success, cultural footprint, and momentum in a year increasingly dominated by older stars.
- YoungBoy Never Broke Again takes No. 1 after a blockbuster arena tour, followed by Rod Wave’s commercial dominance and Pooh Shiesty’s infamous return.
- The list spans mainstream stars, underground leaders, and international talent, including Baby Keem, Ken Carson, Doechii, Dave, Che, and jim legxacy.
No, rappers aren’t making songs about colonoscopies—yet—but hip-hop is no longer the young man’s game it once was.
That used to be true mainly in underground, boom-bap-adjacent pockets. Now it’s true of mainstream rap, too. Six rappers have topped the Billboard 200 this year, and only one of them, Rod Wave, is in his 20s.
That made this year’s edition of our annual Best Rappers in Their 20s list a challenge. We factor in talent and catalog but also momentum: who’s gaining heat and holding onto it. And right now, the rappers getting the most attention have officially reached unc status. J. Cole is 41, Drake turns 40 this month, and Kendrick Lamar hits 40 next year. Even the genre’s newest superstar, Don Toliver, is having his big moment on the other side of 30 (he’s 32). Meanwhile, a wave of artists who were once stalwarts on this list, including Playboi Carti, Doja Cat, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, and Megan Thee Stallion, have aged out over the past couple of years.
So this year’s crop is more unpredictable than usual. Many of the most gifted rappers in their 20s, including plenty on this list, have either been quieter than we’re used to or have started swimming in other waters (ahem, Jack Harlow). What’s left is a field more uneven than in years past: stars who stay on the charts sit next to rappers with fewer than a million monthly Spotify listeners, while verbose, technical lyricists land right under artists who just want to rage.
A couple of things to note. First, this isn’t our 100 Hottest Rappers list. That list obviously has no age cutoff. It’s also purely qualitative—a snapshot of who’s hot at the moment, updated at least once a month. This one covers a full year and strives to weigh three things equally: the quality of the music, that music’s impact—meaning chart success—and the influence of the artist’s presence on the scene, aka cultural footprint. To qualify, a rapper had to release recorded music since our last ranking.
jim legxacy
Age: 26
Last year’s rank: N/A
Why they’re on this list: The most promising rapper to come from the modern UK underground
It’s been more than a year since Jim Legxacy dropped his breakout tape black british music, one of the best rap projects in recent memory. On it, he weaves samples and interpolations of the UK rap and R&B he grew up on into his own pop- and alternative-leaning sound, landing on something that feels forward-thinking and nostalgic at the same time.
And yet, since that tape, he’s been relatively quiet. Aside from a feature on Dave’s album, The Boy Who Played the Harp, and “idk idk idk idk idk idk idk idk,” which landed on the FC 27 soundtrack, the rapper-producer hasn’t put out much, even as the UK underground has become a real force in mainstream rap. If anything, his placement on this list doubles as a plea for more music. —Jordan Rose
Destroy Lonely
Age: 25
Last year’s rank: N/A
Why they’re on this list: A crucial element of the most important and influential modern-day rap label, Opium
Destroy Lonely is such a tease. Over the past year, the Top Floor Boss has been dangling two new albums: Drop Dead Gorgeous, the follow-up to 2024’s Love Lasts Forever, and 00Twinz, his joint album with Ken Carson that’s supposed to drop on Halloween. Whether either actually arrives this year is still up in the air, but what we’ve heard is promising. “MONSTER” is so sick. It shows the next evolution of Lone, trading the swirling chaos of the rage and Opium sound for something stripped-down, bass-led, and melodic, as if Yeezus and Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World had a baby. Four years after his breakout “No Stylist" the Prince of Darkness still isn’t done proving he contains multitudes. —Mariah Rivera
Nino Paid
Age: 25
Last year’s rank: 20
Why they’re on this list: A lyrically gifted, emotionally resonant rapper who’s actually made a great album
Despite Nino’s reputation for making crying-face-emoji music, few rappers have shown the range he has. Over the last couple of years we’ve seen: a country song, an indie rock song, a sad-boy posse cut, link-ups with the expected DMV OGs (Wale and Shy Glizzy), and collabs with out-of-the-box free spirits like Lazer Dim 700.
And yet… the Nino Paid story is in flux right now. In September, the DMV rapper was arrested on felony murder charges in connection with an Atlanta shooting, leaving his future very much in doubt. It’s a jarring turn, because just a couple of months earlier he dropped one of the best rap albums of the year. Somewhere Over the Rainbow is a touching, expertly crafted release, an album’s album—the type modern-day rap-skeptics claim rappers don’t make anymore, from an artist who’s thoughtful, lyrical, and unafraid to open a vein. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Samara Cyn
Age: 28
Last year’s rank: N/A
Why they’re on this list: A true shape-shifter of an artist who’s already gained major buzz despite limited output
Samara Cyn refuses to conform to industry standards. In an era where rappers are still playing the short-form video game, chasing heat with punchier records built to feed the algorithm overlords, she’s making slower, denser, more alternative, genre-blending rap. She has the kooky aesthetics of Doechii with the acrobatic rhyme schemes of JID. So far, though, she’s mostly served appetizers. There’s no full-length album yet, just a run of EPs potent enough that even Denzel Washington is paying attention. Her latest, the expansive Detour, finds her playing with a number of styles—it’s hard to determine what’s better, her sharp wordplay or her impressive vocal palette. —Jordan Rose
Lil Yachty
Age: 29
Last year’s rank: 15
Why they’re on this list: A rap vet who’s as reliable for a great guest verse as he is for a viral moment
This summer marked 10 years since Lil Yachty made his very loud, very colorful, very confrontational introduction to the world. So how’s it been going? As a rapper, his output has been spotty—anyone remember Bad Cameo?—but as a rap figure, he’s been as omnipresent as anyone. This year alone, Boat expanded his reach right before our eyes, from stepping into the world of WWE to collaborating with Nike on two iterations of his Concrete x Air Force 1.
But this is a list about music. And even though he hasn’t released a full-length solo effort since the genre-breaking, creatively bold Let’s Start Here., there are signs he still has a great rap album in him. Over the last year, he’s been handing out verses to anyone who’ll take them—Ice Spice, DDG, Action Bronson, Karrahbooo, Rio Da Yung OG, Nemzzz, LUCKI—showing an ability and willingness to rap with anyone, over any style. —Jon Barlas
Dave
Age: 28
Last year’s rank: N/A
Why they’re on this list: A critical heavyweight for years, now with a global smash to match
Dave has been a factor for years, but his last 12 months have been an obvious level-up. The Boy Who Played the Harp, his first album since 2021, was well worth the wait: it showcased his most nuanced and technically sharp songwriting to date, and it debuted at No. 1 on the UK albums chart. Its Tems-assisted single, “Raindance,” became a global smash and might be the best hip-hop love song of the 2020s (if that’s worth anything). This year, his output as a rapper has been minimal, with most of his time taking a victory lap on his international tour. —Peter A. Berry
Latto
Age: 27
Last year’s rank: 9
Why they’re on this list: A consistent rap presence with the ability to make a radio hit in multiple lanes, from energetic to romantic
There’s a sense of déjà vu when talking about Latto, who every year seems to be one Lucy-held football away from breaking through to upper-echelon superstardom. In May she dropped Big Mama, a double entendre nodding to both her larger-than-life rap persona and her new role as a mommy. The album was a B—one of the better releases in what’s shaping up to be a historically weak year for commercial rap—but it carried the whiff of a flop. (It’s never a good sign when you have to address first-week sales.) And yet, we can’t completely shake Latto, who can outmug anyone on track, like Glo on “GOMF,” or slide into something sweeter, like the Doja Cat collab “Okayyy.” —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Loe Shimmy
Age: 27
Last year’s rank: N/A
Why they’re on this list: A 2026 breakout who makes street and romance songs with the same zeal
You know a Loe Shimmy song when you hear it. The rapper/crooner has the most distinctive voice in rap right now, croaky and nasal like a Justice League villain, but so melodic that the best rappers in the world keep coming to him. Don Toliver and Drake went to Pompano Beach, and it wasn’t for the snorkeling. Shimmy has a real argument for breakout rapper of the year. In years past, his lane was oxy-filled pain music in the vein of fellow South Floridian Kodak Black: rap that’s red-eyed and blurry but delivered with clear-eyed honesty. Star features and real hits (“3am” went gold and “I’m Spent” hit the top 40) seem to have changed something, though. Pretty Girlz Run the World, his 2026 album, has a more luxurious, romantic tone. You know what? Success looks good on Shimmy. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Che
Age: 20
Last year’s rank: N/A
Why they’re on this list: The hottest and best rapper to come out of the underground right now
Last year, Che was one of the best teenage rappers in the world. He’s the only one from that crop to graduate to the 20s list. He hasn’t released a full-length follow-up to his underground classic REST IN BASS—the best album made at the altar of Whole Lotta Red. Instead, he’s spent the year dropping a series of EPs and experimenting with a deeper vocal delivery. Empty Clip and Fully Loaded are mad: Che is actively pushing the underground toward spazzier, more sonically aggressive heights. He’s the king of the scene right now, the name referenced most. He’s talked down on the “underground” label in the past, but it’s a crown he wears wholeheartedly, with Tezzus, OsamaSon, and Molly Santana stepping into his world. (Just don’t bring up Nine Vicious.) —Antonio Johri
Sexyy Red
Age: 28
Last year’s rank: 13
Why they’re on this list: Still one of hip-hop’s most dependable features
Even in a relatively quiet year, Sexyy Red has made her presence felt. She delivered insane performances on two of Drake’s most outlandish songs (“Cheetah Print” and “Hurr Not Thurr”), linked up with Rob49 (“IN THE CLUB”) and Trippie Redd (“Meet the Redds”), and picked up her first Grammy nomination this past winter for Tyler, the Creator’s posse cut “Sticky.”
Her latest project, Yo Favorite Trappa Favorite Rappa, dropped in April without the indelible anthems of her earlier tapes. It was also another mixtape. Since breaking out with the pearl-clutching “Pound Town” in 2023, that’s all Sexyy has released. Which means, if there’s a significant jump left to make, it’ll come when the official debut drops. —Peter A. Berry
Bossman Dlow
Age: 28
Last year’s rank: N/A
Why they’re on this list: A commercial and engaging rap presence who keeps himself in motion
In 2026, BossMan Dlow solidified his status as one of his generation’s most reliable middle-class rap stars.
He’s not inescapable, but you’re never mad when he comes on. This year, that was thanks to the Khia-sampling “Motion Party,” a top 40 hit that was actually built to be one, unlike most rap songs released this year.
It led his latest album, Chicken Talkin’ Bastard, which might be low-stakes topically (the bars rarely stray far from comedic trap talk) but is quietly ambitious musically. BossMan pulls from across the South, from the frantic energy of Miami club music to the triumphant thump of Atlanta trap.
Yes, his flow can get repetitive, but his sense of humor and knack for micro-catchphrases make even that endearing and endlessly meme-able. His reach even extended to the hardwood: the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team adopted “Let’s Go Get Em” as its official theme for the 2026 NCAA Tournament. —Peter A. Berry
BigXThaPlug
Age: 28
Last year’s rank: 5
Why they’re on this list: Rap, country, or somewhere in between, he’s still the biggest
In 2025, BigXThaPlug crossed over from rap star to country star with I Hope You’re Happy. But that pivot turned out to be more of a detour. He’s back in full rap mode in 2026: first came the posse compilation album with the sandbox homies, 6WA, and later this month he’ll release his new album, Better Over Time, which features the lyrical slugfest “LITE” with Belly Gang Kushington and the somber “BURN” with singer Ava Max. Both songs prove he’s still one of the most commanding mic presences in the game. His charcoal baritone and writerly details make him an adaptable storyteller and shit-talker—whether he’s making rap songs or trying his hand at country. —Peter A. Berry
Doechii
Age: 28
Last year’s rank: 2
Why they’re on this list: The most ambitious storyteller and rapper in her age group
On October 12, Doechii dropped “Bombs,” her first solo release of 2026 and part of her revived “Swamp Sessions” series. Alongside the song came a letter posted on her Instagram Stories: “I spent the past few years relearning Hip-Hop as a student…studying its language, its history, its roots. Now, I feel inspired to contribute to evolve it.”
The letter goes some way toward explaining her absence. Aside from linking up with Lady Gaga on “Runway” and offbeat collabs with A$AP Rocky and Ravyn Lenae, Doechii has had a quiet 2026, a surprise from one of rap’s most audacious MCs an artist schooled by the past with her eyes on the future. The inventiveness of “Bombs,” and the back-to-school mindset behind it, only raises the stakes for the follow-up to Alligator Bites Never Heal, a modern rap classic. Upon its release, Doja Cat posted on X, “If you care about rap music or hip hop as a whole go listen to BOMBS.” We tend to agree. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
GloRilla
Age: 27
Last year’s rank: 4
Why they’re on this list: Turned two dominant years into superstar visibility in 2026
This month marks two years since GloRilla released her debut studio album, GLORIOUS, and yet it rarely feels like she’s left. Her voice has been an electric spark on a bunch of tracks, from the remix of DaBaby’s comeback hit “Pop Dat” to the all-Memphis anthem “MANE” with Pooh Shiesty to Kirk Franklin’s “This Time,” a gospel song that inexplicably pulls off a Shawty Lo sample. But where’s the album? In July she appeared on 360 With Jillian and teased what’s next. “This one is going to be a little more fun…It’s turn-up fun. Album-of-the-summer vibes.” Well, she must have been talking about summer 2027. —Peter A. Berry
Yeat
Age: 26
Last year’s rank: 3
Why they’re on this list: Has built a rapt fanbase fully immersed in the Yeat experience
Say what you want about Yeat, but he’s not content being a cult favorite. His sprawling double album ADL was the closest he’s come to a true rap blockbuster, borrowing from The Sopranos’ marketing playbook and teaming with Nike on exclusive merch to build an entire world around the project. And as he took that album on the road, he kept up his prolific streak, recording the seven-track EP COCOON.
The highlight of that project was the Drake-assisted “Miss My Dawgs,” which premiered during Drake’s FOMO livestream and proved their chemistry is real. Yeat delivered his fieriest verse of the year, with the frenetic, restless energy that fueled his meteoric rise. That same fire shows up on “On Nothing,” his Travis Scott diss. The output shows a rapper with expansion on his mind. What’s less clear is whether the sound or the high-profile collaborations are enough to carry him beyond his own creative universe. —Jon Barlas
Ken Carson
Age: 26
Last year’s rank: 8
Why they’re on this list: Has broken out of the underground to become a legit star, from headlining arenas to topping the charts with No. 1 albums
Despite its title, Ken Carson’s fifth studio album, Xperiment, wasn’t the galaxy-brained leap you might expect. Instead, it found him polishing the rage sound he helped popularize. While the up-and-comers he and the rest of the Opium camp inspired are busy waging distortion wars, Ken is making his genre more accessible, as heard on upbeat tracks like “Knocking” and “Gynecologist.”
And even as Ken has expressed ambivalence about being tied to the underground, it’s clear he hasn’t left it behind. The deluxe, Cartunez, pairs him with OsamaSon and ApolloRed1, a dynamic he described as “fake mentor shit” in his cover story with Complex. That connection also shows in his decision to bring rising acts xaviersobased and Prettifun on the road as openers for the Xperimenting Tour. With Carti now in his 30s, Ken is in line to take his place as the de facto leader of rap’s youth. —Antonio Johri
Baby Keem
Age: 25
Last year’s rank: N/A
Why they’re on this list: Had career critical and commercial hights with their latest album, Ca$ino
Baby Keem was an easy scratch from this list last year due to a lack of activity. He’d taken a nearly five-year hiatus from the spotlight, releasing music only sparingly. But Ca$ino was more than a grand return. It was an explanation. Right before the album dropped, Keem said the delay was because he’d been dealing with “real life shit.” The album is largely built around those struggles, zeroing in on his complicated relationship with his mother, who has dealt with substance and gambling addictions (one of the reasons the album is titled Ca$ino).
The project felt like a true artistic evolution, as Keem traded much of the bouncy production and catchy hooks for an introspective account of his trauma. Maybe that’s why the album ultimately wasn’t as culturally sticky as Melodic Blue, even with a stellar Kendrick Lamar feature. Whenever the follow-up comes, let’s hope it doesn’t take another five years. —Antonio Johri
Pooh Shiesty
Age: 26
Last year’s rank: N/A
Why they’re on this list: One of the most gifted natural street rappers of his era
The good news? Pooh Shiesty’s “FDO” is possibly the greatest first-day-out song ever, a chorusless record that became an actual hit, peaking at No. 12 on the Hot 100. It’s loaded with the most quotable, braggadocious shit-talk you’ll hear all year. The album that followed, All Eyes on Shiest, is the best gangsta rap album of 2026, a showcase for how vivid and credible his storytelling is, and proof that years in a prison cell didn’t dull his skills. The bad news? Shiesty is sitting in another one.
This past April, Shiesty was arrested on allegations that he kidnapped his 1017 label boss, Gucci Mane, at gunpoint in an attempt to force his way out of his record deal. If the charges hold up, it’d be another example of a rapper seemingly too committed to living his raps. The same authenticity that makes his songs so vicariously thrilling could keep him behind bars for what should be the prime years of his career. —Peter A. Berry
Rod Wave
Age: 28
Last year’s rank: 14
Why they’re on this list: One of the biggest-selling artists in the game—both in music and ticket sales
Years into the whole “rap doesn’t have any new superstars” argument, Rod Wave stands as one of the most obvious counterpoints. Since debuting about a decade ago, the Florida crooner has used sorrowful melodies and bluntly emotional songwriting to join NBA YoungBoy as a YouTube all-star who’s basically unstoppable everywhere else, too. You knew that part. What you might not realize is the extent of his quiet, metronomic dominance.
His latest LP, Don’t Look Down, debuted at No. 1, and 16 of its 24 songs landed on the Billboard Hot 100. For Rod, that’s just another Friday. Layering in ’80s instrumentation and interpolating R&B hits from past eras, he’s made his grandest music yet, even if its primary function is still medicine for people healing from heartbreak. The music is bigger, and so are the shows.
Recently, he started the accompanying arena tour for Don’t Look Down, which he’s funding himself. Some of the stops even have two dates. Rod Wave is embracing his mogul side. Did we mention he’s been responsible for promoting and booking Kanye West’s one-off stadium concerts? —Peter A. Berry
YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Age: 26
Last year’s rank: 7
Why they’re on this list: By the numbers, the most successful rapper in his age bracket, with a fanbase as rabid as any K-pop stan army
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, hip-hop’s most reluctant superstar, leaped six spots from last year’s ranking, largely because he finally embraced the spotlight he’d spent years dodging. Our list ran last year just a month before YoungBoy took his show on the road and filled arena after arena, turning slime green into one of the defining colors of the year.
Consider this: YB completed his first sold-out nationwide arena tour, moving more than 500,000 tickets and grossing an estimated $70 million essentially by himself. No co-headliners. That shifted the conversation away from YouTube metrics, the yardstick he’d always been judged by, and toward real-life crowds. It proved he has the most devoted fans in the genre, and it placed him squarely as the Best Rapper Alive.
Maybe those lights were too bright. This year has been more complicated. He opened 2026 with another behemoth, the 30-track Slime Cry. It wasn’t nearly as impactful as Make America Slime Again, but it was still a moment upon release. He’s been largely MIA as a rapper since. He skipped his Rolling Loud headlining slot and went nomad instead, being spotted all over the globe, from Paris and Amsterdam to South Korea and China. Where in the world is YoungBoy? Who knows. But one thing is clear: YoungBoy is the best rapper in his 20s. His fanbase wouldn’t have it any other way. —Jordan Rose