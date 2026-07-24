Pooh Shiesty

Pooh Shiesty is a Memphis rapper who rose to prominence through his affiliation with Gucci Mane's 1017 Records and his 2021 mixtape *Shiesty Season*. His music is marked by raw street narratives and an aggressive flow, combining gritty storytelling with memorable hooks that capture the realities of Southern street life. Fans return to Pooh Shiesty’s music for his vivid depictions of Memphis street culture and his ability to channel authentic energy into tracks like "Back in Blood." His relevance in the trap scene comes from spotlighting Memphis’s unique voice within Southern hip-hop, influencing a new generation of artists who prioritize storytelling grounded in real-life experience.

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Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during Parking Lot Concert Series presents: Gucci Mane & The New 1017 at Gateway Center Arena on October 17, 2020 in College Park, Georgia.
Music

Pooh Shiesty's Last-Ditch Effort to Get Out on Bond Fails

The case's current judge didn't agree to reconsider the previous judge's decision.

Shawn Setaro8 days ago
Rapper Pooh Shiesty wearing a yellow cap sideways, with jewelry, and a black mask, posing with his hand raised.
Music

Pooh Shiesty's Father Denied Request to Leave House to Manage Memphis Properties

The rapper's father, Lontrell Williams Sr., is currently under house arrest while facing federal kidnapping charges.

Alex Ocho15 days ago
Big30
Music

Federal Judge Clears Big30 to Hit the Studio While on Pretrial Release

A Dallas federal judge has allowed Big30 to go to court-approved studio visits while home detention and other restrictions remain in place.

Trey Alston19 days ago
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Music

Pooh Shiesty's Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case: Alleged Video of Incident Surfaces

Unsealed court documents include screenshots from surveillance that appear to show Shiesty, his father, and co-defendants during the alleged January 10 incident.

Jaelani Turner-Williams28 days ago
Pooh Shiesty wearing a black balaclava, holding a microphone, with visible tattoos and jewelry, performing on stage.
Music

Pooh Shiesty Case: Prosecutors Allege 'Inappropriate' Supervisor Relationship, 'High and Drunk' Text

Shiesty's past alleged violations of home detention are being cited by prosecutors amid their efforts to keep him behind bars.

Trace William Cowen30 days ago
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Pooh Shiesty.
Music

Details of Contract Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Forced Gucci Mane to Sign Unveiled: Read Here

Prosecutors have also shared surveillance photos of Shiesty allegedly robbing Gucci at gunpoint.

Trey Alston34 days ago
Pooh Shiesty.
Music

Pooh Shiesty's Alleged Robbery Victim Asks Judge to Keep Rapper in Jail Until Trial

The Memphis rapper has been accused of kidnapping Gucci Mane and several others at gunpoint.

Jaelani Turner-Williams34 days ago
Pooh Shiesty.
Music

Pooh Shiesty's Father Requests His Bond Be Modified to Allow Work Travel

He revealed that he owns eight properties he has to care for in the Memphis area.

Trey Alston39 days ago
Big30 stands in front of a SiriusXM backdrop, wearing a gray "Essentials" t-shirt and a chain necklace.
Music

Pooh Shiesty Case: Big30 Asks Judge to Let Him Go to Recording Studio, Attend Production Meetings

The 26-year-old artist was previously ordered to be released on $100,000 bond.

Trace William Cowen43 days ago
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Music

Pooh Shiesty Makes New Effort to Get Out on Bond After Trial Is Delayed

The trial is now set to take place next February.

Trey Alston47 days ago
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Big30.
Music

Texas Judge Orders Big30's Release on $100,000 Bond Ahead of Gucci Mane Robbery Trial

Judge Ed Kinkeade has rejected the government's flight risk and community danger arguments, vacating a previous stay that kept the Memphis rapper locked up in Dallas.

Trey Alston54 days ago
Rapper Pooh Shiesty attends Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Pooh Shiesty Posts Message From Behind Bars Ahead of Gucci Mane Robbery Trial

Shiesty is scheduled to go to trial soon for his federal kidnapping and robbery case.

Joe Price58 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras
Music

Pooh Shiesty's Dad Released on Bond Before Start of Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case Trial

Lontrell Williams Sr. was released pending trial while his son and Big30 remain jailed.

Abel Shifferaw62 days ago
Pooh Shiesty wearing a black mask, colorful t-shirt, and orange cap, holding a stack of money, with more money in their pockets.
Music

Pooh Shiesty Trial Date Set in Federal Gucci Mane Kidnapping, Robbery Case

Federal prosecutors allege Pooh Shiesty and several associates kidnapped and robbed Gucci Mane during a Dallas studio session.

Mark Elibert64 days ago
Pooh Shiesty
Music

Pooh Shiesty Pleads Not Guilty to Gucci Mane Kidnapping Charges

He could be facing up to life in prison if convincted.

Trey Alston82 days ago
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COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 17: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during Parking Lot Concert Series presents: Gucci Mane & The New 1017 at Gateway Center Arena on October 17, 2020 in College Park, Georgia.
Music

Pooh Shiesty's Alleged 'Right-Hand Man' Granted Bond in Kidnapping Case, But Feds Appeal

A judge in Texas decided that Kedarius Waters would be free pending trial, but the feds had other ideas.

Shawn Setaro92 days ago
Big30
Music

Big30 Argues He Should Get Bond in Federal Kidnapping Case

He was previously granted a $100,000 bond, but the feds appealed.

Trey Alston96 days ago

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