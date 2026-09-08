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Peter A. Berry

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Joined December 2014 | 109 posts
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Latest Stories

A person performing on stage with a microphone, wearing a white shirt and dark pants, set against a green background.

Drake's "FOMO" Is Packed With Easter Eggs—Here's Every One We Caught

We rewatched Drake's hour-long 'FOMO' so you don't have to—here's every hidden reference, callback, and cameo.

Peter A. Berry1 day ago
Kanye West in a recording studio, sitting by a large mixing console with digital musical notes floating above.

The 100 Best Hip-Hop Beats of All Time, Ranked

Production is the cornerstone that every rap song is built upon, and these beats are the best the genre has to offer.

Peter A. Berry37 days ago
Ariana Grande in a stylized purple-toned image, wearing an elegant off-shoulder dress and displaying tattoos on her hands.

Ariana Grande's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

With the release of 'petal,' Ariana Grande has now dropped eight full-length studio albums. Here are all of her albums, ranked worst to best.

Peter A. Berry42 days ago
Paige Bueckers guards Caitlin Clark during a Dallas Wings-Indiana Fever game in 2026.

How Paige Bueckers Took Caitlin Clark’s Spot

Paige Buckets reigns supreme as the best guard in the WNBA—for now. How did she surpass Caitlin Clark on the court?

Peter A. Berry45 days ago
Ken Carson with dreadlocks and a necklace stands in front of a collage with images and chains.

The 20 Best Ken Carson Songs of All Time

Complex cover star Ken Carson is headlining ComplexCon 2026 and having a monster year. Here are his 20 best songs of all time.

Peter A. Berry48 days ago
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50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Jay-Z, and Cardi B are featured in a collage for "50 Best New York Rappers of All Time" by Complex.

50 Best New York Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From pioneers like Rakim to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and Cardi B, these are the 50 best New York rappers of all time.

Peter A. Berry113 days ago
Drake in a leather jacket stands in a crowded area, with a blue tint over the image.

Drake's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

From 'Take Care' to 'Views' to his latest three projects—'Iceman', 'Maid of Honour', and 'Habibti'—we ranked Drake's albums from worst to best.

Peter A. Berry118 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a dark jacket, against a blue background. There is ice around his face, and he's wearing a black outfit. The ice is in reference to his new album 'Iceman' which is dropping this week.

Why Drake's 'Iceman' Could Be His Best Album Yet

With 'Iceman' on the way, Drake has the scars and maybe the fury to release his best album yet.

Peter A. Berry129 days ago
A group of individuals in hip-hop media, with bold text "HIP-HOP MEDIA POWER RANKING" in the foreground. This is the media power ranking, featuring Jadakiss, DJ Akademiks, Fat Joe and Loren LoRosa.

Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition

Complex's fourth annual Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking is here. And in a year with no dominant stars and no breakout moments, the people shaping rap's conversation matter more than ever.

Peter A. Berry135 days ago
LeBron James runs back on defense after hitting a three-pointer during the Lakers' Game 1 win over the Houston Rockets in the NBA Playoffs.

The 25 Best Players in the NBA Playoffs (Updated)

Where do Embiid, Wemby, LeBron, Brunson, and SGA rank amongst the best players still playing in the postseason?

Peter A. Berry136 days ago
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SGA turns the corner on Nikola Jokic during a March 2026 Thunder-Nuggets game.

The 50 Best NBA Players Right Now (Updated)

With the NBA playoffs tipping off, the top 50 players in the game right now gets a shake up. Where do Jokic, Wemby, and LeBron rank?

Peter A. Berry156 days ago
Kanye West in various outfits and styles against a red background, showcasing different phases of his career. Each Kanye represents him from another era, including Kanye in a black shirt and sunglasses from Bully.

Kanye West's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

We’re ranking Kanye West’s discography—from worst to best—including ‘The College Dropout,’ ‘Yeezus,’ and his latest 'Bully.'

Peter A. Berry164 days ago
Kanye West wearing a dark, oversized outfit, standing amidst smoke on stage. He just released his latest album, Bully.

There's a Great Kanye West Album Somewhere Inside of 'Bully'

Kanye West's 'Bully' is being presented as a return to form for the legendary rapper. However, it imitates greatness more than it achieves it.

Peter A. Berry171 days ago
Grayson Allen smiles at the crowd during a Duke-Syracuse game in February 2018.

The Most Annoying Duke Players of the Last Decade

Cameron Boozer, Grayson Allen and Jalen Johnson are among the Duke Blue Devils that fans love to hate.

Peter A. Berry182 days ago
Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat celebrates during his 83-point game against the Washington Wizards on March 10, 2026.

Bam Adebayo Just Scored 83 Points in an NBA Game. What The F**k Does It Mean?

Bam Adebayo passed Kobe Bryant for the second-highest scoring NBA game of all time. In doing so, he’s rewired a league of increasingly explosive extremes.

Peter A. Berry190 days ago
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Chris Paul dribbles the ball up the court during a 2012 Clippers game.

40 Things You Didn't Know About Chris Paul

With Chris Paul announcing his retirement, we reveal 40 facts you probably didn't know about the Point God.

Peter A. Berry216 days ago
Blake Griffin. of the Los Angeles Clippers throws down a dunk during the 2011 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Every NBA Slam Dunk Contest from 1984-2025 Ranked, (Updated)

From Michael Jordan in ‘88 to Kobe Bryant winning as a rookie, what’s the best NBA dunk contest of all time?

Peter A. Berry216 days ago
Compilation of Best Producers since 1979 art.

The Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, Every Year Since 1979

Hip-hop has evolved each year since its birth, not only lyrically, but sonically. Here are the best hip-hop producers, from the genre's beginnings to today.

Peter A. Berry230 days ago

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