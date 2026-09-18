Yeat Shares New EP 'Cocoon' f/ Drake 'FOMO' Collab "Miss My Dawg"

Earlier this year, Yeat shared his double album ADL, and now he’s already back with a new EP.

On Friday (Sept. 18), Yeat dropped the seven-track EP Cocoon, which features a sole guest appearance from Drake on the song “Miss My Dawg.” The song premiered as part of Drake’s FOMO film on YouTube earlier this week, which also featured a flip of Ella Langley’s No. 1 hit, “Choosin’ Texas.” Yeat and Drake previously collaborated on the For All the Dogs highlight “IDGAF,” and the non-album single, “Dog House.”

Listen to the project in full here.