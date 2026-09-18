Yeat Shares New EP 'Cocoon' f/ Drake 'FOMO' Collab "Miss My Dawg"

Key Takeaways
- Yeat released the seven-track Cocoon EP, featuring Drake as its only guest on “Miss My Dawg.”
- “Miss My Dawg” premiered in Drake’s FOMO film and marks the pair’s third collaboration after “IDGAF” and “Dog House.”
- Yeat follows March’s No. 5-charting double album ADL with Cocoon while touring behind the project on the Love/Lyfe tour.
Earlier this year, Yeat shared his double album ADL, and now he’s already back with a new EP.
On Friday (Sept. 18), Yeat dropped the seven-track EP Cocoon, which features a sole guest appearance from Drake on the song “Miss My Dawg.” The song premiered as part of Drake’s FOMO film on YouTube earlier this week, which also featured a flip of Ella Langley’s No. 1 hit, “Choosin’ Texas.” Yeat and Drake previously collaborated on the For All the Dogs highlight “IDGAF,” and the non-album single, “Dog House.”
Listen to the project in full here.
It’s been a huge year for Yeat, who is currently on the Love/Lyfe tour in support of his double album, ADL. The project dropped in March and included several high-profile collaborations, including Kid Cudi, Elton John, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Grimes, Kylie Jenner, Joji, and Swizz Beatz, among others. The project debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, making it his seventh top-ten placement on the chart.
Drake has obviously been keeping busy too, relishing in the success of his trilogy of albums—Iceman, Maid of Honour, and Habibti—which made Billboard 200 history by debuting in the top three spots on the chart.
The Canadian superstar has been making the most of his summer, which was documented in FOMO. The film featured familiar tracks from his trilogy of albums with fresh visuals, as well as new songs not included on the projects. FOMO also included countless cameos from some of his most famous friends, as well as Lena the Plug and Drake’s mom.