K-pop is one of the biggest music genres in the world. Its acts have become global superstars, fashion icons, shape trends, and have been tapped to be ambassadors for some of the most prestigious brands in the world. Groups ike BLACKPINK have become household names. But which individuals are the best dressed female K-pop idols across its three-decade-plus history?

Becoming part of the fashion world and landing an ambassadorship with a major brand is practically a rite of passage for a successful idol. However, it isn’t a requirement. For some, their unique personal style is enough to capture the attention of fans and spark new trends. When thinking about the best dressed K-pop idols ever, we also factored in versatility, trendsetting ability, and longevity.

From the trailblazers to modern superstars, here are the 15 best dressed female K-pop artists of all time.