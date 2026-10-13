K-pop is one of the biggest music genres in the world. Its acts have become global superstars, fashion icons, shape trends, and have been tapped to be ambassadors for some of the most prestigious brands in the world. Groups ike BLACKPINK have become household names. But which individuals are the best dressed female K-pop idols across its three-decade-plus history?
Becoming part of the fashion world and landing an ambassadorship with a major brand is practically a rite of passage for a successful idol. However, it isn’t a requirement. For some, their unique personal style is enough to capture the attention of fans and spark new trends. When thinking about the best dressed K-pop idols ever, we also factored in versatility, trendsetting ability, and longevity.
From the trailblazers to modern superstars, here are the 15 best dressed female K-pop artists of all time.
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Yerin Baek
Groups: The Volunteers, 15&
Ambassador: N/A
Yerin Baek is probably not the first person you think of when it comes to K-pop, but she rounds things out as the list’s indie cool girl. The singer-songwriter left JYP to start her own label, Blue Vinyl, and brings that same independent streak to how she dresses. Her style is a little lived-in. Think jeans with a graphic tee and a pair of Converse. Plus, she shows off her tattoos openly in a country where they’re still somewhat taboo. She has a devoted following that treats her Instagram like a Pinterest board, which is its own kind of fashion influence.
Sunmi of Wonder Girls
Groups: Wonder Girls
Ambassador: N/A
In the K-pop industry, artists that are fully in control of their own image are few and far between. Sunmi originally debuted as the youngest member of the legendary girl group Wonder Girls in 2007. After three years with the group, at the height of her career, she stepped away from the spotlight. When she returned as a solo artist in 2013, she came back with a fully formed point of view. Everything from her styling, imagery, choreography, and sound had grown up into an artsy, feminine, sultry world. For the past decade, her go-to outfit formula has almost always involved a micro short.
Seulgi of Red Velvet
Groups: Red Velvet, Irene & Seulgi
Ambassador: N/A
Seulgi is often mentioned as the idol who has the best "사복패션 (off-duty fashion)." There is a sense of ease and effortlessness in the way she dresses off stage that contrasts with and complements her perfectly done-up K-pop idol persona. She isn’t tied to a major fashion house the way others on this list are, but her natural sense of style is enough.
Jisoo of BLACKPINK
Groups: BLACKPINK
Ambassador: Dior, Cartier, Self-Portrait, Tommy Hilfiger, Salomon, Alo
Jisoo is Dior through and through. She’s been the house’s global ambassador for both fashion and beauty since 2021. Since then, she’s built up a full roster of brands that she represents, from Cartier to Alo, proving her fashion influence across all angles. Her style is usually polished and delicate, but occasionally she will switch it up for an experimental look with a smoky eye. This makes Spoiler alert: BLACKPINK the only group that has all its members on the list, and rightfully so.
Ningning of aespa
Group: aespa
Ambassador: Gucci
Ningning has been slowly building up her fashion influence since debuting as part of aespa in 2020. The girl group was appointed as ambassadors of Matthew Williams' Givenchy early on, solidifying their place within the luxury fashion world. Ningning’s personal style leans more dark and futuristic, or as Korean fans like to call it, "쇠맛 (taste of metal)." In April 2026, she landed a contract with Gucci, starring in the Gucci-core collection campaign. The dark, smudged smoky eye, paired with Demna's sultry vision of Gucci, was the perfect opposite of Gucci's previous aesthetics, and a perfect choice for the brand's new direction.
Uhm Jung-hwa
Group: Refund Sisters
Ambassador: N/A
For those who are unfamiliar, Uhm Jung-hwa is the Korean Madonna. Her stage looks from the '90s and 2000s, like the blunt bob she wore for "Poison," were all the rage amongst the youth at that time. She is the blueprint of every Korean female solo artist who came after. Her peak belongs to a different era, but her influence and legacy remain strong.
Hanni of NewJeans
Group: NewJeans
Ambassador: Gucci
Hanni is the NewJeans member who best sells the group's effortless, soft, retro appeal. Gucci signed her less than three months after their debut. She has a knack for pulling looks that belong in an early-2000s mall. Consider it the ultimate girl-next-door wardrobe.
Annie of ALLDAY PROJECT
Group: ALLDAY PROJECT
Ambassador: N/A
Annie's style is very clean and polished. Some might say it reads as old money, and in her case it's genuine: she's an heir to the Shinsegae retail family, one of the "재벌 (chaebol)," the family-run conglomerates that dominate the South Korean economy. When she debuted in 2025, the Korean press dubbed her the "first chaebol idol." She wears wealth the way people who've always had it do, quietly.
Lara of KATSEYE
Group: KATSEYE
Ambassador: N/A
KATSEYE’s Lara is Tamil-American and queer, and you will always find her incorporating her South Asian heritage into her Y2K maximalist looks, like bindis that match her outfits or nose rings. She's said in past interviews that she wants brown girls to see themselves on a billboard, which is exactly what she's been doing through campaigns with Gap and more.
Hyein of NewJeans
Group: NewJeans
Ambassador: Louis Vuitton
In 2022, Hyein became a Louis Vuitton ambassador before she'd even finished middle school, the youngest the house had ever signed. Whereas the rest of NewJeans leans soft and retro, Hyein pulls more toward high fashion and fits into Ghesquière's sharper, neo-futuristic side of Louis Vuitton.
Rosé of BLACKPINK
Group: BLACKPINK
Ambassador: Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co.
Rosé is what it looks like when a muse and a fashion house genuinely match. She's been a Saint Laurent global ambassador since 2020, which in K-pop terms is practically ancient. In all that time, she's never once looked miscast. Anthony Vaccarello's edgy yet feminine glamour of Saint Laurent suits her and her iconic blonde hair so well, making her the ultimate YSL girl. For her biggest red-carpet moments, like the 2026 Met Gala and Grammys, she's styled by Law Roach, the image architect behind Zendaya.
CL of 2NE1
Group: 2NE1
Ambassador: N/A
CL was one of the pioneers of establishing K-pop as a global force within fashion. Her group 2NE1 was recognized by Jeremy Scott early on and became the designer's muse, wearing custom gowns and looks on stage. As the leader, CL was always the standout, and she leaned all the way into her "Baddest Female" persona: bodycon silhouettes, heavy embellishments, and a dramatic cat-eye, a look that wasn't popular in K-pop at the time. She took that same attitude stateside, becoming the first female Korean soloist to land on the Billboard Hot 100 with her 2016 single "Lifted," as well as being one of the early Korean celebrities to attend the Met Gala in 2021.
Lee Hyo-Ri
Groups: Fin.K.L, SSAK3
Ambassador: N/A
Lee Hyo-ri is the OG "it girl" of Korea. If Uhm Jung-hwa is the Korean Madonna, Lee Hyo-ri is the Korean Britney Spears. She debuted in the first-generation girl group Fin.K.L in 1998, but it was her 2003 solo hit "10 Minutes" that turned her into a full-blown phenomenon. The looks that came with it are synonymous with the time: the tank tops, low-rise everything, and trucker hats she popularized so widely that Korean media dubbed the whole year "The Year of Hyo-ri." Two decades later, her style has changed to a softer, laid-back look, but her “it girl” influence remains the same.
LISA of BLACKPINK
Group: BLACKPINK
Ambassador: Louis Vuitton, Bvlgari
Lisa has always been the BLACKPINK member with the most overseas influence. Being the only Thai, non-Korean member of the group, she already had the foundation to build her fan base outside of Korea. She was Celine's first-ever brand ambassador back in 2020, and became Hedi Slimane's muse. She's since added Bvlgari and, in 2024, started a new relationship with Louis Vuitton. She made her 2025 Met Gala debut in a pantless Louis Vuitton bodysuit, then returned in 2026 in an avant-garde Robert Wun gown with sculptural arms holding a veil above her head. Of course, we can't skip over her role in catapulting Labubus into the stratosphere. She started posting herself with Labubus in 2024, and single-handedly turned a niche Pop Mart collectible into a global craze and a fashion accessory. Few idols move culture the way Lisa does.
Jennie of BLACKPINK
Group: BLACKPINK
Ambassador: Chanel, Ray-Ban, Calvin Klein
No K-pop artist has shaped how people dress quite like Jennie. As one of the most famous women in the world, her reach is enormous, and the "Jennie effect" is a genuine phenomenon. She's been a global ambassador for Chanel since 2019, long enough that fans simply call her "human Chanel." She's fronted the Chanel 25 handbag campaign and Coco Crush, made her 2023 Met Gala appearance in vintage 1990s Chanel for the Karl Lagerfeld tribute, and returned to the Met in 2026 in custom Chanel. But her wardrobe isn't limited to Chanel. You will see her in Alaïa, Jacquemus, and more. Every styling choice, no matter how big or small, becomes a trend among her fanbase.