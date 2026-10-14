The 20 Best Horror Movies From The Past 20 Years, Ranked

Horror fans are no longer impressed by blood, gore, or other special effects, because in today's digital, AI-generated world, they're no longer "special." They're expected.

We're also in the midst of a generational upheaval. Young 20-something filmmakers, who cut their teeth on YouTube and TikTok, are bringing their unique gifts to the horror genre. Their horror films stand out for their figurative meanings; the monsters and odd happenings are extended metaphors for trauma, or satirical commentaries on American culture.

The best horror films strike a balance. They have all the violence and mayhem one might expect, but there's also a little intellectualism underneath. A little steak along with the sizzle, as it were. Something deep to chew on while you’re getting the s**t scared out of you.

We all know the classic fright fests: The Exorcist, Carrie, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Dawn of the Dead, and The Sixth Sense, just to name a few. But what about the modern films that have catapulted the horror genre to new heights? Which recent movies are leading this new, intellectual take on the horror flick?

Just in time for Halloween, here are 20 new modern classics worth putting on this spooky season.