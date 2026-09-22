One of Pz’s first high-profile modeling gigs was with the Nigerian brand Mowalola in 2024. The designer’s Spring/Sumemr 2025 collection, “Dirty Pop,” merged aggressive and sexually charged hyperpop with BDSM textures like fur and latex. The London Fashion Week show was provocative, while still being sleek and curated. The designer and rapper would even foster a close creative connection, with Pz’ releasing “Mowa Swag,” in July 2025.

This year, the Pz’ x Mowalola alliance continued, with Pz’ starring in Mowalola’s most recent footwear campaign. The short, featured on Instagram, features Pz' alongside wild snakes and models under stylized, low-lit photography — leather, fur, and red accents throughout. The post was soundtracked by Pz’, teasing new music and centering him as the face for the launch, captioned, “Nü Møwa Nü Pz’.”

Mowalola is not Pz’s only notable fashion connection. In 2025, he was recruited by Hedi Slimane for his “New London” portfolio for The Face magazine. The series was captured over three days in East London and highlighted emerging creatives and the global diaspora of London through black-and-white photography.

While the signature , skinny Slimane silhouette has become synonymous with indie sleaze and its 2021 revival, it’s also become a core part of Pz’s identity and the evolving underground rap scene. That summer, Pz’ released his breakout hit, “Hedis Bussin,” curating his persona around his sleek style.

In June 2026, Pz’ also walked in Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2027 show. He also was the face of the Denim Tears x Billionaire Boys Club collection. While most rappers write about a life they’re chasing, Pz’was already living his before he picked up a mic.