Plenty of rappers infiltrate the fashion world. Some start their own brands. Many more strive to be fashion icons for their respective generations. But when was the last time you saw a model become a rap artist? Enter Pz’.
The Atlanta-born artist and member of the buzzy ØWAY collective has emerged as one of the most interesting names in the current underground scene through his infectious, fashion-inspired raps and runway-ready personal style.
With his profile on the rise, here is what you need to know about Pz’ as he continues on his path as one of underground’s rap’s most fashionable acts.
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An Early Interest in Fashion
Pz', whose real name is Payasu Njie, started out modeling when he was discovered in New York. But style runs in the family for the Atlanta-born artists. Payasu’s mother had been a model. While growing up in Atlanta, Pz’ remained close to his Gambian/Senegalese roots. His interest in fashion continued as he worked in Buckhead, an upscale district in Atlanta known for luxury shopping. He worked high-end retail jobs and became more familiar with the fashion industry. In 2022, a visit to New York changed everything.
“People would always be like, ‘Yo, you should start modelling.’ I went to New York in 2022 for like a day to go see my aunts, and I got scouted (clicks fingers) like that,” said Pz’ in an interview with Perfect Magazine.
In 2023, he signed to Wilhelmina Models, one of the leading model and talent agencies.
Pz’s Modeling Career
One of Pz’s first high-profile modeling gigs was with the Nigerian brand Mowalola in 2024. The designer’s Spring/Sumemr 2025 collection, “Dirty Pop,” merged aggressive and sexually charged hyperpop with BDSM textures like fur and latex. The London Fashion Week show was provocative, while still being sleek and curated. The designer and rapper would even foster a close creative connection, with Pz’ releasing “Mowa Swag,” in July 2025.
This year, the Pz’ x Mowalola alliance continued, with Pz’ starring in Mowalola’s most recent footwear campaign. The short, featured on Instagram, features Pz' alongside wild snakes and models under stylized, low-lit photography — leather, fur, and red accents throughout. The post was soundtracked by Pz’, teasing new music and centering him as the face for the launch, captioned, “Nü Møwa Nü Pz’.”
Mowalola is not Pz’s only notable fashion connection. In 2025, he was recruited by Hedi Slimane for his “New London” portfolio for The Face magazine. The series was captured over three days in East London and highlighted emerging creatives and the global diaspora of London through black-and-white photography.
While the signature , skinny Slimane silhouette has become synonymous with indie sleaze and its 2021 revival, it’s also become a core part of Pz’s identity and the evolving underground rap scene. That summer, Pz’ released his breakout hit, “Hedis Bussin,” curating his persona around his sleek style.
In June 2026, Pz’ also walked in Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2027 show. He also was the face of the Denim Tears x Billionaire Boys Club collection. While most rappers write about a life they’re chasing, Pz’was already living his before he picked up a mic.
The Øway Cypher
The Øway cypher went viral, and Pz’ was suddenly one of the individuals at the forefront of underground rap. Amidst loud, alien beats were stylish and rebellious personas, dressed in statement pieces with unique stylings.
If Pz’s smooth delivery didn’t already make him stand out, his look did. Dressed in a more refined silhouette than the other Øway members, Pz’ emerged in a monochromatic red outfit, sliding in with smooth verses that radiated style. Between the polished look and clean delivery, he claimed his spot as the best-dressed of the collective. After the success of the cypher, Øway was instantly thrust into the limelight, receiving praise from some of the biggest names in the industry, like Young Thug, who took Øway co-founders Tezzus and diamond* on tour.
#FREEPZ
Pz’ received one of the biggest co-signs of his career to date from Playboi Carti. King Vamp showed love to the Atlanta rapper, reposting his breakout hit, “Hedis Bussin,” and sending the underground community into a frenzy. Along with the post was the hashtag, #freepz. The call-to-action came about during a period of legal tension regarding the rapper, but served another purpose, calling the mainstream to recognize his talent and urging Pz’ to unleash his full capabilities.
In May 2026, Pz’s YVL affiliation was solidified, with Pz’ appearing alongside Carti during his set at Rolling Loud. Though Pz’ is officially part of Øway, it’s clear his persona and look have caught the attention of some of the biggest names in rap.
What’s Next?
What’s next for Pz’? The honest answer might be everything. As the Øway collective grows bigger, so does every member. In an interview with Cash Cow Music, Tezzus revealed the meaning behind Øway, “ØWay means against oppression. It means artistic freedom. It means refusing the terms the industry sets for who gets to be seen and how.”
Pz’ follow this mantra by embracing his multicultural identity, and growing in fashion and music simultaneously. His identity remains uncompromised, proud in his collaborations with fellow African designers, and loudly expressive as a member of Øway. Pz’ has only begun to make an imprint on the underground. Like his first album’s title suggests, he can only go forward.
“No Turning Back”
This past summer, Pz’ dropped his first full-length album, No Turning Back, and it was loved by critics and the underground community. It was polished and clean, while still being able to maintain the edginess and attitude of Øway. In tracks like “Never Gon’ Home,” he reflected on his come up, whilst being in the heat of his success early on in his career. He raps, “I just stay down ten toes down / You gon' watch this shit grow.”
“Fête Feeling,” became another standout track, combining Atlanta underground rap, African instrumentation, and "fête," French for lavish party.
Most recently, he was featured on "Gotta Love Us," the opening track off one of Slime Language 3.