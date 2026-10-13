Doja Cat Praises Doechii, Tells Rap Fans To Listen to Her New Track "BOMBS"

Doja Cat is vouching for Doechii. On Monday afternoon (Oct. 12), Doja demanded that rap fans turn their attention to the Tampa rapper's new Swamp Sessions track "BOMBS."

"If you care about rap music or hip hop as a whole go listen to BOMBS by Doechii thank you. Have a nice day," Doja wrote in her post.

Doechii answered, writing, "Listen to her yall!" Notably, Doechii toured with Doja Cat as the opening act for her Scarlet Tour in 2023. "BOMBS" is Doechii's first solo release of 2026. It comes after the TDE artist dueted with Lady Gaga on "Runway” off the The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack. The release also revives the Swamp Sessions format she used before Alligator Bites Never Heal, the series that produced fan favorites like "Nissan Altima" and "Catfish."

Doechii also shared a handwritten note posted to her Instagram Story in tandem with the release of “BOMBS,” writing that she "spent the last few years relearning Hip-Hop as a student. Studying its language, history & roots." "A mission is brewing inside of me (a responsibility really) to see black womanhood exist at the center of Hip-Hop AND Pop," she added. Alligator Bites Never Heal peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and won Best Rap Album at the 2025 Grammys.

Shop for Doja Cat and Doechii CDs and vinyl at Complex.