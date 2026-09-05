Yeat Takes Aim at Travis Scott on New Track: 'You a Muthaf*ckin' Puppet'

Key Takeaways
- Yeat targets Travis Scott on the surprise diss track "ON NOTHING," flipping Scot's La Flame nickname and calling him a "muthafuckin' puppet."
- The track arrives days after Yeat’s verse disappeared from Young Thug’s "Eaters," following reports that an unnamed featured artist demanded Thug remove either their verse or Yeat’s.
- Neither rapper has confirmed the dispute’s cause, but Yeat shared threatening messages before releasing the song, while fans connected the tension to his Kylie Jenner collaboration and an earlier Travis Scott decision to remove "TRIP OUT" from streaming versions of JACKBOYS 2.
Yeat looks like he's not afraid of confrontation, throwing the gauntlet down in the form of a new diss track aimed at Travis Scott.
On Friday (September 4), the Cali rapper dropped "ON NOTHING," a surprise diss track that hears him take several shots at Scott, and comes a week after Yeat's verse was taken off Young Thug's Slime Language 3 cut "Eaters."
Opening with the song's chorus, Yeat uses Scott's La Flame alias against him, rapping: "I'ma put out that flame, it's fuckin' lame, uh, you goin' out sad / All-black diamonds, they bustin' right, uh, in that Jag."
When the song's first verse comes in, Yeat continues to pile on, taking aim at Travis Scott's alias again — but this time with even more ferocity. "I don't fuck with Flame, not a lot to say, if I saw a candle, I'd shush it / What more could I say? You do what they tell you to say, you a muthafuckin' puppet," he raps.
Check out the song in its entirety below:
While the reason for the diss hasn't been confirmed by either party, "ON NOTHING" arrives after Yeat's verse was removed from the Young Thug track “Eaters."
Released last Friday (August 28), Thugger's track originally featured Travis Scott, Future, Yeat, and Tezzus. However, within days of it going out, Yeat's verse was removed after it was reported that one of the artist's on the track allegedly gave Young Thug an ultimatum to pull either his own verse or Yeat's.
Though Scott hasn’t been confirmed to be the artist who made the alleged ultimatum, fans pointed to the fact that Yeat released a collab with Scott's ex, Kylie Jenner, earlier this year ("Let King Tonka Talk").
It's not the first time the two have been involved in controversy relating to a verse being removed. Earlier this year, Travis Scott removed the Sheck Wes and Yeat collaboration "TRIP OUT" from streaming versions of the JACKBOYS 2 compilation.
After the "Eaters" removal, Yeat appeared unfazed, seemingly responding on his Instagram story with a laughing emoji. Then, before dropping "ON NOTHING," he posted threatening messages he had received about the song's release.
"If you wanna end lil bro career go ahead drop that video lil boy. we gon break lil bros cocoon. ya whole team compromised praying on yo downfall. etc," one of the alleged texts appeared to read. A follow-up message in the same thread said: "I bet you wont drop it lil boy."