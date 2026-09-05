Yeat Takes Aim at Travis Scott on New Track: 'You a Muthaf*ckin' Puppet'

Yeat looks like he's not afraid of confrontation, throwing the gauntlet down in the form of a new diss track aimed at Travis Scott. On Friday (September 4), the Cali rapper dropped "ON NOTHING," a surprise diss track that hears him take several shots at Scott, and comes a week after Yeat's verse was taken off Young Thug's Slime Language 3 cut "Eaters."

Opening with the song's chorus, Yeat uses Scott's La Flame alias against him, rapping: "I'ma put out that flame, it's fuckin' lame, uh, you goin' out sad / All-black diamonds, they bustin' right, uh, in that Jag."

When the song's first verse comes in, Yeat continues to pile on, taking aim at Travis Scott's alias again — but this time with even more ferocity. "I don't fuck with Flame, not a lot to say, if I saw a candle, I'd shush it / What more could I say? You do what they tell you to say, you a muthafuckin' puppet," he raps. Check out the song in its entirety below:

"If you wanna end lil bro career go ahead drop that video lil boy. we gon break lil bros cocoon. ya whole team compromised praying on yo downfall. etc," one of the alleged texts appeared to read. A follow-up message in the same thread said: "I bet you wont drop it lil boy."