Mariah Rivera

Joined June 2026 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories

Jay-Z attends Game Five of the 2011 ALDS between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers.

Jay-Z's 35 Best Sports References, Ranked

From Michael Jordan to Harold Miner, Jay-Z loves his sports references He performs at Yankee Stadium this weekend.

Mariah Rivera7 days ago
A person with braided hair and intense expression, wearing a dark jacket, against a bright orange background.

50 Best Playboi Carti Songs, Ranked

With Playboi Carti taking over ComplexCon 2026, we ranked his 50 best songs, from "Broke Boi" to "EVIL J0RDAN".

Mariah Rivera15 days ago
Drake producer Maneesh in a "VIEWS" hoodie stands against a dark background, looking contemplative. Black and white image. He was a producer on the Drake album 'Iceman.'

Who Is Maneesh? Meet the Producer Behind Drake’s "Shabang” and “Make Them Cry”

After a decade grinding in the shadows of the OVO camp, producer Maneesh Bidaye is finally having his moment thanks to Drake's 'Shabang.' He spoke Complex about his journey.

Mariah Rivera29 days ago

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