The 30 Best Rap Albums of 2006, Ranked

Key Takeaways
- This ranking captures 2006 as the year Southern rap overtook the East Coast establishment, with Atlanta’s trap, snap, and mixtape culture reshaping hip-hop.
- Projects like Clipse’s Hell Hath No Fury, Lil Wayne and DJ Drama’s Dedication 2, Ghostface Killah’s Fishscale, T.I.’s King, and Gucci Mane and DJ Burn One’s Chicken Talk are some of the best albums to drop this year.
- The 30-project countdown treats mixtapes as albums and spans Southern street rap, East Coast veterans, West Coast releases, underground favorites, and major-label blockbusters.
All the existential dread hip-hop was working through in 2006 can be summed up in one sentence: "Nas ain't no street nigga."
That was Young Jeezy, on the radio promoting his second album, Thug Motivation 102: The Inspiration, when he got into it with British rap pioneer turned radio host Monie Love over Nas' "Hip Hop Is Dead." The song, the lead single from the album of the same name, pointed a finger at the genre's overcommercialized state.
That tension had been building for a while, and something that had been evident but blurry for years was finally coming into focus: hip-hop belonged to the South. The defining sound of the genre would no longer be the lyrical, dead-serious conservatism of the East Coast. The center was now a whole range of Southern sounds and sensibilities. The change was partly economics-driven. With piracy gutting the industry, artists went looking for new revenue streams like ringtones, which rewarded songs that were catchy and bite-sized.
And the debates and arguments often turned thorny. That year, a comedian named Nelson Boyd, performing as a woman called Ms. Peachez, released a video called "Fry That Chicken." Because it used an Atlanta-inspired snap beat and featured a Black man in drag talking about frying chicken (in case the title didn't tip you off), it was labeled minstrel material, an indictment of Southern rap in general.
So a mini war broke out. On one side was the East Coast old guard coming to save the day: Jay-Z, Nas, Ghostface, Mobb Deep, Busta Rhymes. On the other was a vibrant Southern class led by T.I., Young Jeezy, Gucci Mane, and Lil Wayne, who flooded the zone with mixtapes and freestyles.
In short, the old guard lost. Ghostface's Fishscale aside, most of the albums from the East Coast legends were disappointments. Hip Hop Is Dead arrived December 19 as the last major rap release of the year. It was a commercial success, but its message, which was always a bit muddled, didn't quite resonate.
The year would come to be seen as the launching point for Atlanta's dominance, and for street-focused drug-dealing music in particular, a crown the city would wear for more than a decade. The albums that stand out as the year's best carried that street ethos even when they came from outside Atlanta, like Clipse's magnum opus Hell Hath No Fury.
Two thousand and six might not have had the highs of 1996, but 20 years later, it's still worth looking back. Here are the 30 best rap albums of '06. A couple of things to note: this was a huge mixtape year, especially for DJ Drama and his Gangsta Grillz series, so mixtapes are part of the list, and we count them as albums. We don't albums with no lyrics, so J Dilla's Donuts, classic as it is, isn't on this list.
Shop the Best of the 2000s Collection on Complex
Jay-Z, Kingdom Come
Label: Roc-A-Fella/Island Def Jam
Producers: B-Money, Mark Batson, DJ Khalil, Dr. Dre, Just Blaze, The Neptunes, Chris Martin, Rik Simpson, Swizz Beatz, Syience, Kanye West
Features: Beyoncé, Chrisette Michele, Chris Martin, John Legend, Usher, Pharrell, Sterling Simms, Ne-Yo
It may be easy to forget now, but a superstar rapper pushing 40 felt like a foreign concept in 2006. So when Jay-Z returned from the brilliant swan song of The Black Album with Kingdom Come, he didn't have much of a blueprint. His flow is rusty at times, like an aging hooper a step behind the young stars, and "30 Something" is laughably shallow in retrospect, reducing maturity to ditching flashy cars and jewelry.
But despite what Hov himself thinks, there are some highs here. The wordplay on "The Prelude" is as crisp as any of his album intros, "Do U Wanna Ride" is a touching, reflective letter to his then-imprisoned longtime friend Emory Jones, and "Lost One" masterfully chronicles strained relationships with Dame Dash and with Beyoncé, whom he somberly steps away from so she can chase her artistic ambitions, before mourning the death of his nephew in a car Jay had bought him.
You don't go from the victim-blaming of "Song Cry" to the vulnerable accountability of "4:44” overnight, and this was a vital step in that evolution. —William E. Ketchum III
Remy Ma, There's Something About Remy: Based on a True Story
Label: SRC/Terror Squad/Universal
Producers: Cool & Dre, Knobody, Scott Storch, Swizz Beatz, The Alchemist, Emile, Buckwild, Agallah, Scram Jones, LV, David Banner, J-Notes, Sean C, Che Harris, Joe Davi
Features: Fat Joe, Big Pun, Roc Raida, Ne-Yo, Ivy Queen, Wize G, Keyshia Cole
At first glance, Remy Ma's arrival on the mainstream hip-hop scene echoes the path of many female MCs before her: the lone woman in a crew full of men.
But breakout appearances on classics like M.O.P.’s “Ante Up Remix” and Terror Squad’s “Lean Back,” not only established Remy as a lyrical force to be reckoned with, but established her as the clearest inheritor of Bronx legend and mentor Big Pun’s lyrical legacy (and well before now-estranged husband Papoose entered the picture, despite recent allegations of ghostwriting).
Remy's solo debut was an opportunity to prove she could turn battle-rap skills into hits: cocksure lead single "Whuteva" became a New York City anthem among the burgeoning litefeet dance community, while "Conceited" allowed the Bronx bully to showcase more playful and sensuous elements to her sharp wordplay.
While her 2007 arrest and conviction would ultimately end up stopping her solo rise in its tracks, There’s Something About Remy remains a cult classic album in the canon of female rap, both for its lyrical dexterity and the bittersweet nostalgia for what could have been. —Shamira Ibrahim
Jim Jones, Hustler's P.O.M.E. (Product of My Environment)
Label: Diplomats/Koch
Producers: Jim Jones, Chink Santana, Big K.O., Jim Bond, The Runners, Critical Child, Zukhan Bey, Street Scott, TAGMG, Majik, Mercury, Joe Black, Noyz, H.O.T. Productions, Karen Civil
Features: Max B, Juelz Santana, Cam’ron, Lil Wayne, Stack Bundles, Jha Jha, Princess, Rell, Hell Rell, Chink Santana, Dr. Ben Chavis, NOE
At the peak of Dipset's dominance, nobody was betting on Jim Jones to become a successful solo artist. Cam was the obvious star and architect, pink fur and all; Juelz Santana was the charismatic pretty boy with crossover potential and the heir apparent to Cam's signature style. Jones was viewed as the professional shit-talker, his gravelly voice mostly surfacing in ad-libs on posse cuts that veered wildly from pugnacious to outright bigoted.
And then he branched out, launching ByrdGang and building an ecosystem of collaborators that helped develop his individual sound, from Max B's knack for a woozy melody to the gritty street reportage of Queens' Stack Bundles.
The result was his third studio album, Hustler's P.O.M.E., led by the success of "We Fly High." The single captures why the album works: Jim had a gift for taking the Southern trends of the moment, from snap to crunk, and funneling them through the maximalist drums and synths that were in vogue in East Coast rap. Two decades later, Jones has become Dipset’s most consistent recording artist. —Shamira Ibrahim
Yo Gotti & DJ Drama, I Told U So
Label: TVT Records
Producers: N/A
Features: Bo Hagen, Allstar, La Chat, Block Burnaz, Lil Keke, Slim Thug, Young Buck
When I Told U So dropped, DJ Drama was the A-side. The rise of Yo Gotti as a national star would mostly start with the launch of the Cocaine Muzik series two years later, but you can’t forget all the groundwork he put in as an indie star, churning out albums with TVT. Still, dropping a tape with Drama was an important stop (Gotti would later say it was like “winning a trophy or something”).
Made up mostly of original songs with a scattering of freestyles, I Told U So isn’t peak Gotti, but he is going crazy, showing a level of detail and authenticity around hustling only really seen from Jeezy at the time. Gotti was the sharper technician, as heard on songs like “Dope Money.” And he had a knack for rapping over oddball shit, like on “Industry Niggas,” where he tackles a flip of the Beetlejuice theme. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Mobb Deep, Blood Money
Label: The Infamous/G-Unit/Interscope
Producers: Havoc, The Alchemist, Dr. Dre, Mike Elizondo, Sha Money XL, Ky Miller, K-Lassik Beats, Profile, Exile, Product & Whitton, Chad Beatz, J.R. Rotem, Fredwreck
Features: 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, Tony Yayo, Mary J. Blige, Nate Dogg
About a year after 50 Cent told Jadakiss “I’ll do yo’ little ass like Jay did Mobb Deep” the two Queensbridge legends joined G-Unit, in a way that was so enthusiastic you could almost forget they were rappers of great stature.
Awkward club records like "Outta Control (Remix)" and "Have a Party" suggested the duo had fully drunk the Kool-Aid. So it's surprising that on their one fling with G-Unit, Blood Money, the Mobb mostly sticks to the Queensbridge formula. Even with Havoc taking a back seat, the production and the gritty soundscapes hold up. It's Prodigy who sounds uninspired, leaning on a lazy, non-rhyming flow he'd been toying with since losing the Jay-Z beef—and shedding the distinct, vivid detail and Thun lingo that defined his rapping for so many years ("Pearly Gates" and "The Infamous" being the two exceptions).
For all the G-Unit hype, the album sold 106,000 copies in its first week, 3,000 fewer than Amerikaz Nightmare, their previous effort. Not all money is good money. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Killer Mike, I Pledge Allegiance to the Grind
Label: Grind Time
Producers: Smiff & Cash, Chaotic Beats, Drum Majors, B-Don, Mellow, Beat Bullies
Features: Rock D the Legend, 8Ball & MJG, SL Jones, Gangsta Pill, Chemiere, da Bill Collector, Narrio, Grind Time Rap Gang, Bigg Slimm, Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Lil Wayne, Bubba Sparxxx
Long before Killer Mike was one of the most recognizable faces and voices in mainstream rap, thanks to his activism, forays into television, and a little duo called Run the Jewels, he was just a very talented Atlanta rapper in a city full of stars.
Until his first union with El-P on 2012's R.A.P. Music, he was an IYKYK favorite for underground heads, a rapper with an intoxicating blend of street tales and generational wisdom. Both sides come together on I Pledge Allegiance to the Grind, an ode to hustling in all its forms and his first album since leaving Big Boi and the major-label system with a bad taste in his mouth.
The album, which kicked off a trilogy, finds him proudly independent and even more confrontational toward polite society, like on "That's Life," where he goes after everyone from Oprah to Bill Cosby. —Will Schube
Ludacris, Release Therapy
Label: DTP/Ebony Son/Def Jam South
Producers: Vudu, DJ Nasty & LVM, The Neptunes, Rich Skillz, DJ Toomp, Happy Perez, Ken Jo, Omen, Dre & Vidal, Don Cheegro, Dirty Harry, The Trak Starz, The Runners, Polow da Don, Mr. Jonz
Features: Young Jeezy, Pharrell, Field Mob, R. Kelly, Bobby Valentino, Beanie Sigel, Pimp C, C-Murder, Mary J. Blige, Bishop Eddie Lee Long
By 2006, Ludacris had done almost everything, from having No. 1 songs and albums to winning rap beefs to outspitting legends on their own songs. What was missing? A classic album. He still doesn't have one. But he tried really, really hard on Release Therapy, which dropped during an era when having a stamped classic was important.
The album is bogged down by "mature" Chris songs, whether he's trying to kick knowledge on "Tell It Like It Is" or doing woefully sappy, high-concept songs like "Runaway Love" that he never pulls off convincingly. Of course, the album is at its best when Chris lets loose, like on the lyrical showcase "War With God," the goofy "Slap," and the club-ready No. 1 hit "Money Maker."
Ultimately, Release Therapy was a smash, going No. 1 and winning Ludacris the Grammy for Best Rap Album. Hmm, maybe he was on to something. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Gucci Mane, Hard to Kill
Label: Big Cat
Producers: Zaytoven, Cyber Sapp, Nitti, Lyrical Chead George, Paul "Why/Not" Roach, Josh Butler, Jason Caesar, La Chat, Black Magic, Young Snead, Gangsta Boo
Features: Black Magic, Mac Bree-Z
Although he produced "Icy," Zaytoven had a relatively small imprint on Gucci's debut, Trap House.
That changed with Gucci's sophomore LP, Hard to Kill, more than half of which Zaytoven produced. Recorded after a jail stint, and just months after Gucci nearly lost his life, it's the darkest album in his catalog, and not just because of the title or the gunshots on the cover. "I had a lot of anger and I just put it all in the studio," he told Complex in 2012. The album also arrived amid drama with his label, Big Cat, which is probably why its biggest cultural export, "Freaky Gurl," didn't become a hit until a year later, when it got a major-label push.
Regardless, Hard to Kill is a dope early look at a rapper right before he fully dove into the Willy Wonka-esque world of Atlanta mixtapes. —Will Schube
OutKast, Idlewild
Label: LaFace/Zomba
Producers: OutKast, Organized Noize, André 3000, Big Boi, Nate "Rocket" Wonder, Chuck Lightning, Janelle Monáe, Jeminesse Smith, Mr. DJ, Whild Peach, Kevin Kendricks, Johnny Vulture
Features: Sleepy Brown, Scar, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Khujo, Janelle Monáe, Killer Mike, Whild Peach, Macy Gray
The further removed we become from the possibility of ever hearing new OutKast music, the more imperative it is to cherish what we have.
It's with that hindsight that we revisit Idlewild, the misunderstood companion album to their 2006 film of the same name. It's widely considered the weak point of their discography, but it deserves a second look.
There's no defining moment on the record, but it exudes soul, joy, and creative energy. There's the marching-band stomp of "Morris Brown" and the paranoid Crip Walk of the posse cut "Hollywood Divorce." Then there's André 3000 tapping into the Delta blues on "Idlewild Blue," proof that these dudes really can do anything. —Will Schube
Obie Trice, Second Round's on Me
Label: Shady/Interscope
Producers: Eminem, Luis Resto, Emile, Akon, Witt & Pep, Swinga, Trell, J.R. Rotem, Riggs Morales
Features: Akon, Eminem, Brick & Lace, Nate Dogg, Trey Songz, Big Herk, Trick-Trick, 50 Cent
Even though Obie Trice sold his "Average Man" persona convincingly on his debut, Cheers, the Shady Records identity felt more pronounced than the name on the cover.
The title of Second Round's on Me was a double entendre: along with continuing the alcohol theme, it marked round two, a chance for listeners to get a clearer picture of who Obie really was. Months before its release, he survived a bullet to the head, and the triumphant single "Cry Now" let him taunt his attackers.
Witt & Pep's work on that track, Emile's guitar riffs on "Wanna Know," and a pair of J.R. Rotem productions featuring Trey Songz give the album a more dynamic sonic palette than its forerunner. Even Eminem switches up his sound on "Jamaican Girl," offering a thumping club track Dre would be proud of. Obie rises to meet it, supplementing his distinctly blunt street talk with renewed versatility. If not for 50 Cent, it'd easily be the best album by a Shady Records signee. —William E. Ketchum III
Cam'ron, Killa Season
Label: Diplomats/New Era/Asylum
Producers: Cam'ron, Pro-V, Ty Fyffe, The Alchemist, The Heatmakerz, Charlmagne, BlackOut Movement, Big Tyme, Boola
Features: 40 Cal., Hell Rell, Mo Money, Juelz Santana, Lil Wayne, J.R. Writer, Jim Jones, Max B, Nicole Wray
Mid-2000s Cam'ron had locked into a foolproof formula for success: irreverent skits, a laconic flow peppered with shock-value absurdisms, and a signature sound that put tender soul samples on a collision course with the hard-knocking drums endemic to New York.
While not as transformative as Purple Haze, Killa Season was an expansion of the distinctly Harlem flavor of New York chauvinism that took him (and Dipset by extension) to new heights, paired with an independently produced movie that was equal parts ludicrous and reckless. Singles like "Touch It or Not" highlighted Cam's knack for reading which way the wind was blowing (south), tapping an on fire Lil Wayne for an all-time guest verse, while album cuts like the Jay-Z diss "You Gotta Love It" showcased Cameron Giles' penchant for provocation by any means necessary. —Shamira Ibrahim
Nas, Hip Hop Is Dead
Label: The Jones Experience/Columbia/Def Jam
Producers: Nas, Dr. Dre, Kanye West, Scott Storch, Salaam Remi, L.E.S., will.i.am, Chris Webber, Devo Springsteen, Mark Batson, Stargate, Wyldfyer
Features: Jay-Z, Kelis, will.i.am, Kanye West, Chrisette Michele, Snoop Dogg, Tre Williams, The Game, Marsha Ambrosius
Much of Nas’ career contends with the line between defending a Black cultural legacy versus policing its future, and Hip Hop Is Dead is no exception.
With New York City losing ground to the the South, few rappers were better equipped to wrestle with this friction than Nas, whose lauded proficiency as a lyrical hip-hop archivist was often tempered by his stumbles into conservatism (and questionable tastes in production.)
Hip Hop Is Dead is perfectly structured around these strengths and weaknesses, with the provocation in the title representing less of an obituary as much as an avowed nostalgia for the scene that molded the Queens legend. It is also riddled with the sorts of contradictions that made Nas such a visceral listen: for all of his lamentations of commercialization, the standout album cut—his anticipated reunion with then-Def Jam President Jay-Z on “Black Republicans”—is as cinematic and Hollywood as ever, from the beat’s opening sample from The Godfather soundtrack to the “shiny suit era” boasts of wealth as the former enemies rest on the laurels of their success. —Shamira Ibrahim
Rick Ross, Port of Miami
Label: Poe Boy/Slip-n-Slide/Def Jam
Producers: J.R. Rotem, Cool & Dre, The Runners, DJ Nasty & LVM, Akon, Tuinfort, Fournier, K. Luck, Jazze Pha, Miykal Snoddy, Mario Winans, DJ Toomp, JRock, Cameron, Big Reese, J. Venom, DJ Khaled
Features: Jay-Z, Young Jeezy, Dre, Akon, Lil Wayne, Rodney, Mario Winans, JRock, Lyfe Jennings, Lloyd, Triple C's, Brisco
Give him this: Rick Ross knew who he was from the start. At least, that’s the impression you get listening to “Hustlin',” a D-boy theme song that made him a rap star upon its release.
With its chopped-and-screwed chorus, the track declared Rozay not only a rising hitmaker but also a master self-mythologizer. Ditto for Port of Miami, an album that included slick, cinematic drug raps and at least a couple of apex 2006 anthems. “Hustlin'” remains the standout, but “Blow” is a perfect soundtrack for gangster opulence in the city of Miami. If you wanted something even more pleasantly on the nose, your favorite track might be “Push It,” a cut with a sample that nods to Tony Montana’s come-up. There are some by-the-numbers mid-2000s collabs that don’t stick—see Lloyd and Akon—but there's still plenty to make you want to travel through the Port of Miami. —Peter A. Berry
Young Dro, Best Thang Smokin'
Label: Grand Hustle/Atlantic
Producers: Lil' C, Nitti, Kevin "Khao" Cates, Jazze Pha, Keith Mack, Develop, Chad West, P-No, Big Reese
Features: T.I., Slim Thug, Xtaci
In the summer of 2006, Young Dro's "Shoulder Lean" could be heard everywhere: on the radio, in the clubs, out of cars, but most importantly, from your cell phone. The single sold over 2 million ringtones.
Yeah, the boost from a T.I. guest feature helped, but Dro, with his colorful polo fits and even more colorful flair with language, established himself as heir to the King's throne. It didn't fully turn out that way, as Dro became more cult figure than superstar. But we got a strong debut in Best Thang Smokin', an album with Tip's fingerprints all over it.
Dro essentially took the playbook from Urban Legend and reimagined it as a less gangsta, a touch more Southern, and way more psychedelic tour of Bankhead. If Tip strove for realism, his mentee aimed to showcase the weird, wild side of Atlanta. —Will Schube
Max B, Million Dollar Baby
Label: Self-Released
Producers: DJ Lazy K, The Heatmakerz, R. Kelly, Bear One, Dame Grease, DJ Paul & Juicy J, The Runners, Nitti, Sanchez Holmes, 9th Wonder, Vantzo, The Neptunes, Tim & Bob, Zukhan, Sonaro, The Runners & DJ Nasty & LVM, Just Blaze, Pete Rock, Buckwild
Features: Jim Jones, Mel Matrix, NOE, Stack Bundles, HOB, Jha Jha
Years after 50 Cent began dominating the mixtape circuit with slurred melodies and bulletproof audacity, Max B emerged from a prison cell to do the same thing.
Except wavier.
On his first solo tape, Max explored regional flavors and aesthetics like a gangsta Dora the Explorer. Genre classification be damned. Here, R. Kelly's reggae-inflected "Slow Wind" became Max's call for baddies to hit the strip and make him some money. Rick Ross' "Hustlin'" became a woozy thrill ride for hustlers. Bobby Valentino's silky love song "Tell Me" became "Fuck Ya Butt," a flip so memorable it went viral two decades later.
Rather than trying to match the technical precision of his NY kinsmen, or the melodic serenity of actual crooners, Max B opted for something sludgy and strange. Looking back, it was Future in utero—ghetto R&B-tinged raps for block boys who definitely can't sing but get brave enough to try after a few hits of the sour diesel. —Peter A. Berry
E-40, My Ghetto Report Card
Label: Sick Wid It/BME/Reprise
Producers: Rick Rock, Lil Jon, Droop-E, Studio Ton, Bosko
Features: Keak da Sneak, Turf Talk, UGK, Juelz Santana, Too $hort, 8Ball, The Federation, B-Legit, Stressmatic, Miko, T-Pain, Kandi Girl, Mike Jones, Al Kapone, Budda, Bosko, D.D. Artis
If E-40's My Ghetto Report Card consisted of "Tell Me When to Go" and 19 recordings of him checking out at the grocery store, the album might still be on this list.
The song is that good: the dictionary definition of the hyphy movement and the modern blueprint for so much of California rap, from the Bay down to LA. Lucky for us, E-40 comes through with plenty of other memorable cuts, like "Yay Area," "Muscle Cars," and the T-Pain-assisted radio hit “U and Dat.”
My Ghetto Report Card isn’t the best hyphy album of all time, but it's the one that broke the movement nationally. —Will Schube
Busta Rhymes, The Big Bang
Label: Flipmode/Violator/Aftermath/Interscope
Producers: Busta Rhymes, Dr. Dre, Mark Batson, Swizz Beatz, DJ Scratch, Sha Money XL, Black Jeruz, DJ Green Lantern, J Dilla, Erick Sermon, will.i.am, Mr. Porter, Timbaland, Nisan Stewart, Jellyroll
Features: Q-Tip, Marsha Ambrosius, Nas, Missy Elliott, Swizz Beatz, Stevie Wonder, Rick James, Chauncey Black, Raekwon, Kelis, Mr. Porter
We'll call this one…the mid-career crisis album. Busta spent a decade as an omnipresent force in rap, mainly off the strength that A. he always had a song on the radio, B. he would clean niggas up on remixes, and C. he had the best music videos in hip-hop.
But there was a nagging truism that his mid-'90s contemporaries like Nas and Jay-Z had lapped him. So he cut his hair, signed with Aftermath, locked in with legends like Dr. Dre, Q-Tip, and Stevie Wonder, and tried to make a gangsta rap epic—notable because Busta Rhymes was not a gangsta rapper.
The results are uneven; The Big Bang is often too self-serious to be taken seriously. And for such a forward-thinking MC, the highlights come when he embraces the warmth of his past, like "New York Shit," which pays homage to Diamond D, and the touching Ummah reunion "You Can't Hold the Torch." —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Snoop Dogg, Tha Blue Carpet Treatment
Label: Doggystyle/Geffen
Producers: The Neptunes, Dr. Dre, DJ Battlecat, Frequency, Fredwreck, Nottz, Rick Rock, Timbaland, Danja, Terrace Martin, Rhythum D, Soopafly, 1500, Akon, N8, Brainz, Jamie Foxx, Mr. Porter, DJ DDT-Da Busta, Goodman, Mark Batson, Stevie Wonder, DJ Pooh
Features: Dr. Dre, D'Angelo, Stevie Wonder, George Clinton, Nate Dogg, B-Real, E-40, R. Kelly, MC Eiht, Goldie Loc, Daz Dillinger, Kurupt, The Game, Damian Marley, Akon, Ice Cube, Western Union, LaToiya Williams, Nine Inch Dix, Jamie Foxx, Warzone
At 21 tracks, Tha Blue Carpet Treatment featured Snoop in all of his vintage multitudes. If you like Gangsta Snoop, you can find his snarling bars on “Vato,” a Neptunes-produced, B-Real-featured single that sounds like a perilous cruise down Sunset. If you fuck with Snoop the Imperial Pimp, you might like “That’s That,” a luxurious would-be theme song for the Players Ball. Horny Snoop? Check out “I Wanna Love You.”
And these weren’t slapdash attempts at re-creating the past. Gangsta Snoop, Pimp Snoop, and Horny Snoop mostly live up to Doggystyle Snoop as the collective force that drew millions of fans into his orbit decades ago. Like a gangster that’s gone legit, it’s raw and regal. —Peter A. Berry
Joe Budden, Mood Muzik 2: Can It Get Any Worse?
Label: Self-Released
Producers: Joe Budden, DJ On Point, Mark Batson, Scott Storch, Scram Jones, Ron Browz, NeoDa Matrix, C4, Soul Diggaz, Dub B, E-Zo, The Architechs, Cole Seer, Nelly Nel, Boola
Features: Jae Millz, Stack Bundles, Newz, A-Team
Joe Budden is now more famous for firing off takes than spitting bars. But make no mistake: he was positioned to be a superstar in the early 2000s.
After years of major-label purgatory, he turned to mixtapes to get his bars off. On Mood Muzik 2: Can It Get Any Worse?, Budden abandons any pretense of commercial viability, shifting between unfiltered braggadocio and his darkest secrets. On "Are You in the Mood Yet?" he raps about infidelity, mounting financial pressure, and survivor's guilt for a nakedly honest State of Budden Address. It's harrowing stuff, but the understated beat makes it feel meditative.
The preemptively mournful "If I Die Tomorrow" pulls off the same trick, reading like a diary you were never meant to find. He can be a sad boy, but on "6 Minutes of Death," with Jae Millz and Stack Bundles, he serves up the punchlines that made him a cypher killer. —Peter A. Berry
DJ Drama & Pharrell Williams, In My Mind: The Prequel
Label: Self-Released
Producers: DJ Drama, RZA, Shawty Redd, Hi-Tek, Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri, L-Roc, DJ Pooh, Da Beatminerz, Eric B. & Rakim, The Neptunes, Clifton “Jiggs” Chase, Sylvia Robinson, Duke Bootee, Ice-T, Afrika Islam, Marley Marl, DJ Slip, MC Eiht
Features: Clipse, T.I., Young Dro, Fam-Lay, Karolina Kurková
"This is my first mixtape and shit…you know there's more to come," Pharrell says at the top of his one and only mixtape, In My Mind: The Prequel. The tape, which came a couple of months before his disappointing solo debut, In My Mind, is the closest we ever got to a full-blown, shit-talking rap album from P.
As a rapper, Pharrell showed his mettle here, proving he could get his shit off on tracks like "Fortified" and "Liquid Swords." But it also revealed he was a level below professional wordslingers like Young Dro ("Music for Gangstas") and Pusha and Malice ("Come Go With Me").
The real magic of this tape, though, is that it's an act of audio biography: we get to hear how open-heartedly he embraced the classics that built him, rapping over everything from foundational '80s songs like "The Message" and '90s staples like "It Was a Good Day" to more contemporary sounds like "Trap or Die" and "Damn!" —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
The Roots, Game Theory
Label: Def Jam
Producers: The Roots, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, J Dilla, Kamal Gray, The Randy Watson Experience, Khari Mateen, Tahir Jamal, Owen Biddle, Richard Nichols, Pedro Martinez, Adam Blackstone, John McGlinchey, Brook D'Leau, Kevin Hanson, Darryl Robinson, Omar EdwardsThe Roots, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, J Dilla, Kamal Gray, The Randy Watson Experience, Khari Mateen, Tahir Jamal, Owen Biddle, Richard Nichols, Pedro Martinez, Kevin Hanson, Adam Blackstone, John McGlinchey, Brook D'Leau, Kevin Hanson, Darryl Robinson, Omar Edwards
Features: Malik B., Maimouna Youssef, PORN, Dice Raw, John-John, Peedi Peedi, Bunny Sigler, Wadud Ahmad, Mercedes Martinez, Jack Davey
Game Theory may have been The Roots' first album after joining a Jay-Z-led Def Jam, but the legendary Philly band had bigger things on their minds than major-label success.
Sociopolitical turmoil was in full force: a disastrous Bush administration had added its fumbled Hurricane Katrina response to a growing list of failures, and inner-city poverty persisted as it always had. On a personal level, the band was reeling from the death of J Dilla, a fellow Soulquarian and one of hip-hop's most quietly influential forces.
That's not to say The Roots were ever disconnected from the real world, but Game Theory is palpably mournful, angry, and defiant. And as potent as the message is, the skills match it: Black Thought rhymes "really a watchman," "silly concoction," and "botulinum toxin" without breaking a sweat. Songs like "Don't Feel Right" embody the stewing frustration, while the sprawling closer "Can't Stop This" doubles as a gorgeous tribute to Dilla and to the power of music as a tool of survival. —William E. Ketchum III
Young Jeezy, Thug Motivation 102: The Inspiration
Label: CTE/Def Jam
Producers: Shawty Redd, Midnight Black, DJ Toomp, The Runners, Timbaland, Drumma Boy, Cool & Dre, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Mr. Collipark, Key Pushas, Don Cannon, Dent, DJ Speedy, DJ Paul, Juicy J, CHOPS
Features: R. Kelly, Timbaland, Keyshia Cole, T.I., Slick Pulla, Blood Raw, Three 6 Mafia, Project Pat
How do you follow up a trap epic like Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101? You blow it up: make a multimillion-dollar, capital-E Event album featuring all of the biggest names in modern pop music, from Timbaland to T.I. to R. Kelly.
With The Inspiration, Jeezy tries to bake a pie and eat it too, merging Trap or Die-level street anthems ("The Realest") with "Soul Survivor"-like introspection ("Dreamin'") and new commercial ambitions ("I Luv It" and "Go Getta") into one perfect blockbuster album.
He almost pulls it off. What's missing is the shock of arrival that made Let's Get It so scene-altering, and the political urgency that made The Recession so transcendent two years later. That makes The Inspiration a strong but not quite classic middle child. —Will Schube
The Game, Doctor's Advocate
Label: Geffen
Producers: Kanye West, DJ Khalil, D-Roc, Reefa, E.P., will.i.am, Scott Storch, Just Blaze, Swizz Beatz, Nottz, J.R. Rotem, Hi-Tek, Jelly Roll, Mr. Porter, Mike Chavarria
Features: Kanye West, Nas, Junior Reid, Busta Rhymes, Nate Dogg, Swizz Beatz, will.i.am, Dion, Snoop Dogg, Xzibit, Tha Dog Pound, Jamie Foxx, Marsha Ambrosius
For a West Coast rap scholar like The Game, being Dr. Dre's protégé meant the world. It's remarkable, then, that he broke ties and still matched the quality of his debut, surpassed its conviction, and did it all while relentlessly battling the same 50 Cent who appeared on two of his biggest hits.
He ruminates on the Aftermath divorce throughout, with the powerful title track drunkenly lurching between admiration and abandonment. But his encyclopedic name-dropping, pristine ear for beats, and California obsession carry him through. He enlists the likes of Just Blaze, Scott Storch, and will.i.am to deliver some of their best takes on the West Coast sound, and brings back the same textural variety that made his debut feel so polished.
The Documentary may be the album Game later made sequels to, but Doctor's Advocate is his Death Certificate: the sophomore effort that, if we're honest with ourselves, is just as great as its classic predecessor. —William E. Ketchum III
Lupe Fiasco, Lupe Fiasco's Food & LiquorLupe Fiasco's Food & Liquor
Label: 1st & 15th/Atlantic
Producers: Kanye West, Chris & Drop, Soundtrakk, Prolyfic, The Neptunes, Mike Shinoda, Craig Kallman, Needlz, Brandon Howard
Features: Jay-Z, Sarah Green, Gemini, Jonah Matranga, Jill Scott, Matthew Santos
On his major-label debut, Lupe Fiasco presented himself as a hip-hop unicorn: a combo of fantastical storytelling, elite bar work, social consciousness, and legitimate star power.
After a trio of prodigious mixtapes and a show-stealing turn on Kanye's "Touch the Sky," Lupe saw the album leak months before its release; he recorded new songs and made a classic anyway. The Jill Scott-assisted "Daydreamin'" conceptualizes his city of Chicago as a giant robot, while "The Cool" uses an eerie Ye beat to depict a zombified former gangster roaming the streets.
He effortlessly stacks metaphors alongside Jay-Z (who served as the album's executive producer) on "Pressure," pleads for deadbeat fathers to step up on "He Say She Say," and swags out over a Neptunes beat on "I Gotcha." On "American Terrorist," he holds the U.S. accountable for its history of violence, much as he'd later criticize President Barack Obama and Israel's bombing of Gaza.
And of course there's "Kick, Push," his breakout coming-of-age tale told through skateboarding. He covered all the bases in a way that felt more like an exhibit of his mind than checking boxes on a major-label checklist. —William E. Ketchum III
Birdman & Lil Wayne, Like Father, Like Son
Label: Cash Money/Universal
Producers: DJ Nasty & LVM, T-Mix, Scott Storch, Jim Jonsin
Features: Rick Ross, T-Pain, All Star Cashville Prince, Tha Dogg Pound, Fat Joe
Before the break-up and before the subsequent reunion, Birdman and Lil Wayne were like…well, father and son. Their collabo album emerged right in the middle of Wayne's mixtape peak, so it often gets overlooked, despite the fact that "Stuntin' Like My Daddy" was a fucking banger.
But Like Father, Like Son is a sneaky great rap release, one that became somewhat infamous when a photo of the two kissing on the lips went viral right before it dropped. Wayne does the heavy lifting lyrically while Birdman is all presence. (Savvy internet sleuths can find the Baby-free version of this album somewhere out there.)
Where Wayne used East Coast rap style and beats on Tha Carter II and the Dedication series to bolster his reputation, Like Father is distinctly Southern. Suave House producer T-Mix plays the role of Mannie Fresh, producing the majority of the album, and he establishes a palette of Houston staples for the two to stunt over: chopped-and-screwed choruses, 808s, soulful organs, virtuosic guitars, and regal horns. —Will Schube
DJ Burn One & Gucci Mane, Chicken Talk
Label: So Icey Entertainment
Producers: Zaytoven, Drumma Boy, Juicy J & DJ Paul, Born Immaculate, Raw Beats
Features: Yo Gotti, Black Magic, Eva Trill, Suga Suga, Shawty Lo, OJ da Juiceman
Yes, you had "Black Tee" and "Icy," and the infamous fallout with Jeezy that followed “Icy,” but the legend of Gucci as an artist starts with Chicken Talk.
Fresh out of jail for beating a dude with a pool stick, ice cold on the streets, and frustrated by his label situation with Big Cat, Gucci was encouraged by DJ Burn One, a white kid from Atlanta, to embrace mixtapes.
The result was Chicken Talk, not only the tape that kicked off his prolific mixtape run but also the one that established the creative template. Despite the infamy and dark reputation, there was something inherently whimsical and ridiculous about Gucci's off-kilter style. You can hear it in the lyrics and punchlines—this is the tape where he started going off the top—but also in the production, whether it's the buoyant flute on the title track or the comically blown-out bass on "Swing My Door."
It isn't all fun and games; "745" is a vicious, snarling diss toward Jeezy that only intensified their beef, while on "Shook Them Haters" he gets verbal get-back against Big Cat. Chicken Talk wasn't an out-the-box classic—in fact, No Pad, No Pencil hit the streets harder a year later—but it has since graduated to all-time status, a Mount Rushmore-level project not only for Gucci but for mixtapes as a format. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
T.I., King
Label: Grand Hustle/Atlantic
Producers: Just Blaze, Mannie Fresh, DJ Toomp, Keith Mack, Kevin "Khao" Cates, Swizz Beatz, Nick Fury, The Chosen One, Tony Galvin, Travis Barker, The Neptunes, Lil' C, Cool & Dre
Features: UGK, Common, Pharrell, B.G., Young Jeezy, Jamie Foxx, Young Buck, Young Dro, Governor, DJ Drama, Mike Epps, Dre, Mac Boney
The title of T.I.’s fourth major label album is a name and argument. And it’s a good one. For the LP, Tip reached deep into his songwriting bag to deliver the biggest hits of his career without compromising his introspection. It’s all embedded with an aura of earned importance. His heaviest songs are heftier. His biggest anthems are shinier. Tracks like the Jamie Foxx-assisted “Live in the Sky” are among the most genuinely affecting of T.I.’s career. Equipped with gleaming extraterrestrial synths and a hook that doubles as an existential challenge, “What You Know” is a theme song for a D-boy’s ascension.
Powered by propulsive horns and an irrepressible chant, “Top Back” is maybe the best victory lap Mannie Fresh ever produced. With its blend of a classic Q-Tip lyric, a sleek Crystal Waters sample, and playboy slick talk, “Why You Wanna” is a perfect exercise in seductive cool.
While parts of it can drift a little too far into cardboard cutout rap archetypes—“Good Life” with Common feels like Tip checking off the box for “conscious rap song”—the ride is too electric to be halted by one or two potholes. —Peter A. Berry
Ghostface, Killah Fishscale
Label: Starks/Def Jam
Producers: Ghostface Killah, MF DOOM, Just Blaze, J Dilla, Pete Rock, Lewis Parker, MoSS, Crack Val, Xtreme, Studio Steve, Sean C & LV, Cool & Dre, Sean "Diddy" Combs
Features: Wu-Tang Clan, Raekwon, Ne-Yo, Trife, Cappadonna, Shawn Wigs, Cappadonna, Sun God, Megan Rochell, The Notorious B.I.G., Kanye West
It's easy to stay in-house when your crew is as multifaceted as the Wu-Tang Clan, and Ghostface Killah's early solo efforts benefited from that magic. Ironman co-starred Raekwon and was produced entirely by RZA, and even though most of the beats on the perfect Supreme Clientele weren't originally crafted by The Abbot, he reworked them after the fact to ensure the Wu-Tang aesthetic.
But by 2006, Ghostface had spread his wings. He'd launched his own crew, the Theodore Unit, signed with Def Jam, and released The Pretty Toney Album, his first record without a single Wu feature.
Fishscale showed just how versatile Ghost could be. He reminisces about childhood whoopings over Dilla chops on "Whip You With a Strap," flexes witty boxing metaphors over a triumphant Just Blaze gem on "The Champ," trades bars with Trife over one of several villainous MF DOOM beats on "Clips of Doom," and unites his old crew and new squad on "Dogs of War.”
Bitter breakup salvo "Back Like That" cements Ghost as rap's most underrated relationship chronicler, while "Shakey Dog" delivers the kind of urgent, breathless street tale you'd hear when someone bursts into the barbershop having just seen it all go down. —William E. Ketchum III
DJ Drama & Lil Wayne, Dedication 2
Label: Self-Released
Producers: DJ Drama, Hannon Lane, Pimpin, Parlae, Needlz, Don Cannon, Infamous, DJ Green Lantern, Clayton Haraba, Swizz Beatz, Organized Noize, 9th Wonder, Spike, Jamahl, Juicy J & DJ Paul, DJ Toomp, The Runners, DJ Nasty, LVM, The Beat Bullies, Mannie Fresh, Xcel, Pimp C, N.O. Joe, Just Blaze Daz Dillinger, Vudu
Features: Curren$y, Mack Maine, Remy Ma, Mack Maine, Pharrell Williams, Freeway, Willie the Kid, Dxtroit Red, Juice, Fee Banks, Juelz Santana
It’s rare for a rapper to have more than one breakout moment, but Lil Wayne had three in a two year span.
The first was Tha Carter, an LP that crystallized his idiosyncratic style in a package that was most digestible for mainstream America. He leveled up with Tha Carter II, a more understated, even more refined vessel for his pyrotechnics. And then there was Dedication 2, a 25-track overflow of intrepid wordplay and eclectic beats. Here, Weezy threaded instrumentals from down-South to classics to the Ringtone Era Hall of Fame. It’s glued together with pristine yet unorthodox technique and a whole lot of weirdness.
A little Dem Franchize Boyz (“They Like Me”) and Field Mob here (“Georgia”) and 2Pac way over there (“Ambitionz Az a Ridah”). Regardless of the beat, Weezy was as magnetic as he was effortless.
Before Dedication 2, Wayne’s verses revolved around quirky flow structures and subtle turns of phrase. The twitchy vocal quirks and invisible techniques are still there, but the punchlines are emphatic enough that they became catchphrases. This particular tape began Weezy’s reign as the most quotable rapper in the world—with the catch that his best bars weren’t even on his latest album. —Peter A. Berry
Clipse, Hell Hath No Fury
Label: Re-Up Gang/Star Trak/Arista/Zomba
Producers: The Neptunes
Features: Pharrell Williams, Slim Thug, Ab-Liva, Sandman, Roscoe P. Coldchain, Bilal
Hell Hath No Fury was a sort of weird perfect storm, an odd combination of everything simultaneously collapsing and falling into place.
Clipse had already established themselves as some other best coke rap practitioners in the game, with Pusha T’s brashness and Malice’s elder sibling reflectiveness being perfect foils for each other. But red tape with their label Jive Records meant years of delays, and Pusha T revealed last year that even though the album was branded as a Neptunes project, that Pharrell produced the album alone.
But a loss in business mobility made way for a gain of narrative control and a sharpening of focus. P expertly refined the sparseness of “Grindin’” into a sound that was dark, desolate and futuristic, and the Thornton brothers continued the momentum from their first two We Got It 4 Cheap mixtapes, channeling their frustrations into the most technically stunning raps of the decade.
HHNF was the start of Clipse as media darlings, and their calcification as rap legends. —William E. Ketchum III