KATSEYE x Disney Mickey & Minnie Collection Coming Soon To Complex: What To Know

KATSEYE is teaming up with Disney and Complex on a new collection inspired by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, launching exclusively on Complex.com on October 15. The special-edition capsule arrives just in time for the release of KATSEYE: Wild Hearts, the group's documentary on Hulu and Disney+.

How to Buy the KATSEYE x Disney Mickey & Minnie Collection

The KATSEYE x Disney collection launches October 15 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET, available exclusively on Complex.com. The lineup includes a hoodie, a variety of tees, a tank top, a tote bag and an enamel pin set, with prices ranging from $40 to $100.

About the KATSEYE x Disney Mickey & Minnie Collection

The collection takes classic Mickey and Minnie iconography and runs it through KATSEYE's bold, confident and playful style. Across the range, the Disney graphics are reworked through silhouettes and styling designed with the group's global fanbase in mind, bringing music, fashion and Disney storytelling into one drop.

"As audiences get to experience KATSEYE's journey through KATSEYE: Wild Hearts, this collaboration offers fans another way to connect with the group's creativity and authenticity," said Bobby Kim, VP, Global Creative Director at Disney. "Together with Complex, we paired that spirit with the optimism and friendship of Mickey & Friends to create a collection that celebrates music, culture and storytelling."

The Disney collaboration lands during a big stretch for KATSEYE. The two-time Grammy-nominated, three-time American Music Award-winning group released its third EP, WILD, on Aug. 14, led by the hits "PINKY UP," "Animal" and "Hootie Frutti."

Looking for more? Check out our KATSEYE merch and vinyl guide.